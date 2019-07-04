Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TMX Group Ltd    X   CA87262K1057

TMX GROUP LTD

(X)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/04 04:00:00 pm
91.78 CAD   +0.62%
04:08pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – June 2019
PU
03:30pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2019
AQ
09:13aTMX : announces release date for Q2 2019 financial results and analyst conference call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

July 4, 2019 (TORONTO) - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

Related Document:
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2019

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee
Manager, Corporate Communications
TMX Group
416-814-8834
catherine.kee@tmx.com

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 20:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TMX GROUP LTD
04:08pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – June 2019
PU
03:30pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2019
AQ
09:13aTMX : announces release date for Q2 2019 financial results and analyst conferenc..
PU
06/27TMX : POV - Why is CBD all the rage?
PU
06/27TMX : POV - What we heard at The TSX Venture Exchange Trading Roundtable
PU
06/27TMX : POV - What is the Future of Renewable Energy?
PU
06/19TMX : Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montr..
AQ
06/12TMX : TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AQ
06/11TMX : Equity Financing Statistics May 2019
AQ
06/10TMX : Equity Financing Statistics - May 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 823 M
EBIT 2019 400 M
Net income 2019 272 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,86x
Capitalization 5 112 M
Chart TMX GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
TMX Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMX GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 103  CAD
Last Close Price 91,2  CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vincent Eccleston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Winograd Chairman
Jay Rajarathinam Chief Technology & Operations Officer
John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMX GROUP LTD28.70%3 911
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC16.00%49 953
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.31%45 000
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG23.30%26 763
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE41.85%25 257
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%20 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About