TMX : Equity Financing Statistics – December 2018

January 8, 2019 (TORONTO) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2018.

TSX welcomed five new issuers in December 2018, compared with nine in the previous month and five in December 2017. The new listings were four exchange traded funds and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in December 2018 decreased 80% from the previous month, and were down 81% compared to December 2017. The total number of financings in December 2018 was 44, compared with 37 the previous month and 77 in December 2017.

TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in December 2018, compared with 13 the previous month and six in December 2017. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2018 decreased 27% compared to the previous month, and were down 13% compared to December 2017. There were 146 financings in December 2018, compared with 124 in the previous month and 171 in December 2017.

