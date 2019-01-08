Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TMX Group Ltd    X   CA87262K1057

TMX GROUP LTD (X)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TMX : Equity Financing Statistics – December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:44am EST

January 8, 2019 (TORONTO) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2018.

TSX welcomed five new issuers in December 2018, compared with nine in the previous month and five in December 2017. The new listings were four exchange traded funds and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in December 2018 decreased 80% from the previous month, and were down 81% compared to December 2017. The total number of financings in December 2018 was 44, compared with 37 the previous month and 77 in December 2017.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in December 2018, compared with 13 the previous month and six in December 2017. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2018 decreased 27% compared to the previous month, and were down 13% compared to December 2017. There were 146 financings in December 2018, compared with 124 in the previous month and 171 in December 2017.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2018 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Documents:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2018

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee
Manager, Corporate Communications
TMX Group
416-814-8834
catherine.kee@tmx.com

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 16:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TMX GROUP LTD
11:44aTMX : Equity Financing Statistics – December 2018
PU
11:30aTMX : Equity Financing Statistics - December 2018
AQ
01/07TMX : announces release date for Q4 2018 financial results and analyst conferenc..
AQ
01/04TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – December 2018
PU
01/04TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - December 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Equity Financing Statistics November 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Equity Financing Statistics - November 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics November 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – November 2018
PU
2018TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - November 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 812 M
EBIT 2018 401 M
Net income 2018 281 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 14,38
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,68x
Capitalization 3 946 M
Chart TMX GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
TMX Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMX GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 97,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vincent Eccleston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Winograd Chairman
Jay Rajarathinam Chief Technology & Operations Officer
John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMX GROUP LTD0.01%2 972
CME GROUP-2.32%65 741
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.59%41 796
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.05%36 862
DEUTSCHE BOERSE2.19%23 326
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 712
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.