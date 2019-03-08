TMX : Equity Financing Statistics – February 2019

March 8, 2019 (TORONTO) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2019.

TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in February 2019, compared with 19 in the previous month and 10 in February 2018. The new listings were 20 exchange traded funds, two life sciences companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in February 2019 decreased 40% from the previous month, and were down 61% compared to February 2018. The total number of financings in February 2019 was 42, compared with 42 the previous month and 38 in February 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed six new issuers in February 2019, compared with four the previous month and 10 in February 2018. The new listings were five capital pool companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2019 decreased 43% compared to the previous month, and were down 83% compared to February 2018. There were 73 financings in February 2019, compared with 126 in the previous month and 153 in February 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

