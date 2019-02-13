Log in
TMX : Groupe TMX Limitée présente ses résultats du quatrième trimestre et de l'exercice 2018

0
02/13/2019 | 07:52pm EST

TORONTO, le 13 février 2019 - Groupe TMX Limitée [TSX : X] (le « Groupe TMX ») a annoncé aujourd'hui ses résultats pour l'exercice et le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2018.

TMX Group Limited Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 00:51:05 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 813 M
EBIT 2018 402 M
Net income 2018 281 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 16,45
P/E ratio 2019 16,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,41x
Capitalization 4 553 M
Chart TMX GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
TMX Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMX GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 96,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vincent Eccleston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Winograd Chairman
Jay Rajarathinam Chief Technology & Operations Officer
John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMX GROUP LTD15.38%3 444
CME GROUP-4.89%64 016
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.06%43 280
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.21%40 157
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.81%24 361
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 277
