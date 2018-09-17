TMX : Statement on the Passing of Clayton Riddell

September 17, 2018 (TORONTO) - TMX Group today offers its sincere condolences on the passing of Paramount Resources founder and Chairman Clayton Riddell.

Lou Eccleston, TMX Group Chief Executive Officer said:

'Mr. Riddell personified the entrepreneurial spirit of Canada's oil and gas industry and leaves behind an indelible legacy of leadership. During his stellar, decades-long business career, Mr. Riddell dedicated himself to bettering his community, through his extensive philanthropic work and enthusiastic support of education and sport. A proud Calgarian, his profound influence and positive impact will be felt in the city and throughout the province of Alberta for generations to come. TMX offers our deepest sympathies to Mr. Riddell's family, friends and former colleagues.'

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Shane Quinn

Head of Communications and Public Affairs

TMX Group

416-947-4609

shane.quinn@tmx.com