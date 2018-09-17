TMX : Statement on the Passing of Clayton Riddell

Log in
September 17, 2018

September 17, 2018 (TORONTO) - TMX Group today offers its sincere condolences on the passing of Paramount Resources founder and Chairman Clayton Riddell.

Lou Eccleston, TMX Group Chief Executive Officer said:

'Mr. Riddell personified the entrepreneurial spirit of Canada's oil and gas industry and leaves behind an indelible legacy of leadership. During his stellar, decades-long business career, Mr. Riddell dedicated himself to bettering his community, through his extensive philanthropic work and enthusiastic support of education and sport. A proud Calgarian, his profound influence and positive impact will be felt in the city and throughout the province of Alberta for generations to come. TMX offers our deepest sympathies to Mr. Riddell's family, friends and former colleagues.'

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Shane Quinn
Head of Communications and Public Affairs
TMX Group
416-947-4609
shane.quinn@tmx.com

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 21:17:05 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 824 M
EBIT 2018 371 M
Net income 2018 289 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,60%
P/E ratio 2018 16,94
P/E ratio 2019 17,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,59x
Capitalization 4 779 M
Chart TMX GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
TMX Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMX GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 95,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vincent Eccleston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Winograd Chairman
Jay Rajarathinam Chief Technology & Operations Officer
John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMX GROUP LTD21.66%3 662
CME GROUP18.56%58 976
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC10.50%44 711
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-8.60%35 124
DEUTSCHE BOERSE21.59%26 407
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-0.98%24 350
