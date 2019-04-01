TMX : Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange Head to South America

April 1, 2019 (São Paulo, Brazil/Lima, Peru) - Canada's leading equity markets, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), today announced a South American listings roadshow set to kick-off this week with stops in Peru and Brazil. The Exchanges will focus on strengthening established relationships with the South American business community and exploring new opportunities as part of their international growth strategy.

'The South American market represents an important jurisdiction for TMX as we see significant opportunity and strong entrepreneurial management teams seeking growth capital. TSX and TSXV provide a meaningful platform to supply growth capital in South America', said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group. 'The goal of this roadshow is to illustrate the full spectrum of benefits offered by our unique, two-tiered exchange ecosystem.'

Roadshow events feature representatives from the Exchanges, as well as capital markets advisors, sharing insights into how Canada's equity markets provide an ideal growth platform for South American businesses. The events and meetings address relevant legal, accounting and banking considerations for companies.

In keeping with the commitment to building a sustained presence in the area and maintaining relationships with key players, the Exchanges have also hired a TMX representative on the ground, focusing on Brazil, Peru and Chile. Guillaume Légaré, Head of Business Development, South America, leads all activities for TMX in the region. Mr. Légaré has over 14 years of experience in the banking industry, as well as six years in global sales and business development strategies.

There are over 300 TSX and TSXV companies mining in South America, with more than 1,000 properties under development as of December 31, 2018. These companies raised more than $2 billion in equity capital in 2018. To learn more about the listing process for TSX or TSXV, please visit latam.tsx.com.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup

