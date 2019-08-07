Log in
114.01 CAD   +0.33%
08/08Energy shares push TSX higher
RE
08/07TMX : second-quarter profit tops market expectations
RE
08/07TMX GROUP LIMITED : Declares Dividend of $0.62 per Common Share
PR
TMX : second-quarter profit tops market expectations

08/07/2019 | 07:40pm EDT
A darkened television studio is seen at the offices of TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - TMX Group, Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, posted quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday that topped market expectations, as it reined in operating expenses and benefited from strength in its global solutions business.

Excluding items, net income rose to C$81.8 million ($61.50 million), or C$1.45 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' average estimate of C$1.33 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, also said second-quarter earnings dipped to C$77.2 million, or C$1.37 a share, from C$95.6 million, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier when it recorded a C$26.8 million gain on the sale of its interest in FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Ltd.

The Toronto-based company has been working to expand its global reach, launching campaigns to attract international listings across all sectors.

Revenue in the global solutions, insights and analytics business, its biggest, rose about 7% in the quarter to C$75.6 million.

Operating expenses fell 11.3% to C$106.2 million, as it recorded lower severance costs.

Revenue in the quarter rose to C$210.3 million, topping analysts' expectations of C$203.5 million.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; editing by Sandra Maler and G Crosse)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 828 M
EBIT 2019 405 M
Net income 2019 280 M
Debt 2019 818 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,71x
EV / Sales2020 8,07x
Capitalization 6 391 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vincent Eccleston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Winograd Chairman
Jay Rajarathinam Chief Technology & Operations Officer
John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMX GROUP LTD60.67%4 805
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.01%51 508
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.77%39 510
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.65%28 828
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%26 512
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 599
