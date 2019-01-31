TNG : Board appointment and Chairman

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

1 February 2019

TNG APPOINTS HIGHLY EXPERIENCED AUSTRALIAN MINING EXECUTIVE

JOHN ELKINGTON AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Mr Elkington brings extensive technical and project development and board experience to TNG as it continues to build the depth and capability of its team ahead of the financing and development of the

Mount Peake Project

Australian strategic metals company TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) (Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced Australian mining executive Mr John Elkington to its board as an independent non-executive Director and non-executive Chairman. The appointment takes effect on 1 February 2019.

Mr Rex Turkington has stepped down as interim Chairman and remains on the Board as a non-executive Director.

Mr Elkington is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and company director. His other roles include operating as an independent mining consultant providing company management, strategic cash-flow modelling and financial analysis, as well as project and risk management advice for consulting, mining and development companies in the mining industry. He is also currently Chair of the Mid West Ports Authority, which operates the busy regional port of Geraldton in Western Australia.

Mr Elkington has consulted on a wide range of mining projects and metal types in many of the world's mineral provinces with his experience including the management of feasibility, due diligence, valuation and project implementation studies.

From 2014-2017, Mr Elkington was General Manager - Mining Corporate Services for global mining consultants Snowden in their head office in Perth with responsibility for the supervision of all consulting activities conducted through the Mining Corporate Services group worldwide. Prior to that, between 2011-2014 he was General Manager - UK and EMEA for Snowden where he was responsible for expanding the technical offering of the office throughout Europe.

Prior to taking up the position with Snowden in the UK, Mr Elkington was a Director and sat on the Audit and Risk Management Committee of Horizon Power, a vertically integrated Government-owned power corporation that provides power, networks, distribution and retailing in regional Western Australia.

Earlier in his career, he was Managing Director of an ASX-listed mining company, where he brought four mines into operation from exploration to production. Mr Elkington has also owned and operated a number of analytical and metallurgical laboratories in Western Australia, acted as a Mine Manager and listed a finance company on the ASX.

Mr Elkington holds a Master of Science degree (Mineral Economics) from the Western Australian School of Mines, Curtin University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (FAICD) and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

Commenting on the appointment, TNG's Managing Director, Mr Paul Burton, said: "We are delighted to have secured the services of someone of John's experience and capability to join the Board as an independent non-executive Director and Chairman. We expect that John's experience in project evaluation, analysis and development together with his connections in Australia and overseas will be valuable as we move ahead with the financing and development of Mount Peake".

"I am confident that John will provide strong, clear and focused Board leadership for the Company."

