TNG LIMITED (TNG)
TNG : Change of Director's Interest Notice GD

08/27/2018 | 02:17am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity TNG LIMITED ABN 12 000 817 023

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Greg Durack

Date of last notice

4 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Gregory Durack and Mrs Kimberly Durack

Trustee

Date of change

23 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Mr Gregory Durack

1,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.263 expiring 13 December 2019

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

300,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

39,042.90

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Mr Gregory Durack and Mrs Kimberly Durack

300,000 Ordianry Shares

Mr Gregory Durack

1,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.263 expiring 13 December 2019

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On Market Purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 Closed Period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

TNG Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 00:16:03 UTC
