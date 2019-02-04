Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  TNG Limited    TNG   AU000000TNG3

TNG LIMITED (TNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/03
0.11 AUD   --.--%
07:59pTNG : Managing Director Company Update, 121 Conference Cape Town
PU
10:39aTNG LIMITED : - Board appointment and Chairman
AQ
01/31TNG : Board appointment and Chairman
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TNG : Managing Director Company Update, 121 Conference Cape Town

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:59pm EST

Company Update Presentation

February 2019

Building a major strategic metals company: the Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project

Paul Burton

Managing Director

Disclaimer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

  • This presentation has been prepared by TNG Ltd. This document contains background information about TNG Ltd current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

  • This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of TNG Ltd shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction.

  • This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments. To the fullest extent permitted by law, TNG Ltd, its officers, employees, agents and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted. This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of TNG Ltd. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation.

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENTS

The information in this report that relates to the Mount Peake Mineral Resource estimates is extracted from an ASX Announcement dated 26 March 2013, (see ASX Announcement - 26 March 2013, "Additional Information on the Mount Peake

Resource",www.tngltd.com.auand www.asx.com.au ), and was completed in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012). Initial mining and financial assessment work, based on the Mineral Resource, followed (see ASX Announcement - 15 July 2013, "TNG Considers Two-Stage Development Option for Mount Peake Project, NT ",www.tngltd.com.auand www.asx.com.au). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are represented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information in this report that relates to the Mount Peake Ore Reserve estimates is extracted from an ASX Announcement dated 31 July 2015, (see ASX Announcement - 31 July 2015, "Mount Peake Feasibility Study Confirms a World-Class Project",www.tngltd.com.auand www.asc.com.au) and was completed in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are represented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

PRODUCTION TARGETS AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Information in relation to the Mount Peake Definitive Feasibility, including production targets and financial information, included in this report is extracted from an ASX Announcement dated 20 November 2017, (see ASX Announcement - 20

November 2017, "Updated Feasibility Study Results",www.tngltd.com.auand www.asx.com.au). The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production target and financial information set out in the announcement released on 20 November 2017 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Mount Peake Project

A WORLD CLASS STRATEGIC METALS DEPOSIT

  • Large, long-life asset located in a stable and supportive jurisdiction for major resources projects

  • Close proximity to existing transport and power infrastructure

  • Extensive development studies completed; feed (front-end engineering & design) underway

  • Global network of strategic partners

  • Project funding underway

One Mine three high value, high purity products *

$US40,000/t

$US3,175/t

$US90/t

* Current pricing for high purity V2O5, TiO2 pigment & iron fines

TNG Limited Corporate Overview

TNG is an Australian resources company that is progressing towards development of its 100% owned world class Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Board of Directors

John Elkington

Top Shareholders

Vimson Group - Indian iron ore mining conglomerate

9.98%

WWB Investments P/L - private investor

8.30%

Experienced Chairman; Mining professional with development experience

Aosu Investment & Development Co - strategic Chinese investor

5.83%

TNG Directors' holdings

2.34%

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited - institution

1.56%

SMS Investments SA - Mount Peake development partner

1.45%

Corporate Data

ASX code

TNG

Cash (31-Dec-18)

$16.8 million

Shares on issue

963m

Market capitalisation

$106m

Disclaimer

TNG Limited published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TNG LIMITED
07:59pTNG : Managing Director Company Update, 121 Conference Cape Town
PU
10:39aTNG LIMITED : - Board appointment and Chairman
AQ
02/02TNG : appoints John Elkington as new chairman
AQ
01/31TNG : Board appointment and Chairman
PU
2018TNG : Company Secretary Change
PU
2018TNG : Boardroom Radio Broadcast - Mr Paul Burton
PU
2018TNG : Appendix 3B and Notice under Section 708A
PU
2018TNG LIMITED : - Trading Halt
AQ
2018TNG : Mandates KfW Bank for Debt Finance for Mount Peake
PU
2018TNG : Pause in Trading
PU
More news
Chart TNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Burton Managing Director & Executive Director
Rex William Turkington Chairman
John Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory Michael Durack Non-Executive Director
Jason Giltay Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TNG LIMITED4.76%0
BHP GROUP LTD2.25%122 578
BHP GROUP PLC4.17%122 578
RIO TINTO13.40%94 092
RIO TINTO LIMITED11.60%94 092
ANGLO AMERICAN13.58%36 536
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.