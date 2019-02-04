TNG : Managing Director Company Update, 121 Conference Cape Town

Company Update Presentation

February 2019

Building a major strategic metals company: the Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project

Paul Burton

Managing Director

Disclaimer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

► This presentation has been prepared by TNG Ltd. This document contains background information about TNG Ltd current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

► This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of TNG Ltd shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction.

► This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments. To the fullest extent permitted by law, TNG Ltd, its officers, employees, agents and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted. This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of TNG Ltd. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation.

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENTS

► The information in this report that relates to the Mount Peake Mineral Resource estimates is extracted from an ASX Announcement dated 26 March 2013, (see ASX Announcement - 26 March 2013, "Additional Information on the Mount Peake

Resource",www.tngltd.com.auand www.asx.com.au ), and was completed in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012). Initial mining and financial assessment work, based on the Mineral Resource, followed (see ASX Announcement - 15 July 2013, "TNG Considers Two-Stage Development Option for Mount Peake Project, NT ",www.tngltd.com.auand www.asx.com.au). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are represented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

►

The information in this report that relates to the Mount Peake Ore Reserve estimates is extracted from an ASX Announcement dated 31 July 2015, (see ASX Announcement - 31 July 2015, "Mount Peake Feasibility Study Confirms a World-Class Project",www.tngltd.com.auand www.asc.com.au) and was completed in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are represented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

PRODUCTION TARGETS AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION

► Information in relation to the Mount Peake Definitive Feasibility, including production targets and financial information, included in this report is extracted from an ASX Announcement dated 20 November 2017, (see ASX Announcement - 20

November 2017, "Updated Feasibility Study Results",www.tngltd.com.auand www.asx.com.au). The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production target and financial information set out in the announcement released on 20 November 2017 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Mount Peake Project

A WORLD CLASS STRATEGIC METALS DEPOSIT

► Large, long-life asset located in a stable and supportive jurisdiction for major resources projects

► Close proximity to existing transport and power infrastructure

► Extensive development studies completed; feed (front-end engineering & design) underway

► Global network of strategic partners

► Project funding underway

One Mine three high value, high purity products *

$US40,000/t

$US3,175/t

$US90/t

* Current pricing for high purity V2O5, TiO2 pigment & iron fines

TNG Limited Corporate Overview

TNG is an Australian resources company that is progressing towards development of its 100% owned world class Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Board of Directors John Elkington