TNG : Mount Peake drilling - equipment selection and sterilisation

4 April 2019
DRILLING PROGRAM UNDERWAY AT MOUNT PEAKE
The program will generate samples for equipment selection testwork to be undertaken by TNG's engineering partner SMS group and also sterilise key areas of the mine site for future infrastructure
Australian strategic metals company TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) ("TNG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has commenced a drilling program at its flagship 100%-ownedMount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-IronProject in the Northern Territory, which is designed to achieve the following outcomes:
∙generate samples for equipment selection testwork being coordinated by SMS group as part of the Front-
End Engineering and Design ("FEED") Study being undertaken for Mount Peake;
∙complete sterilisation of the proposed sites for the concentrator, ore stockpile and integrated waste landform ("IWL") at the mine site; and
∙provide additional groundwater monitoring stations in the vicinity of the mining pit.
The Company intends to undertake approximately 1,800 metres of reverse circulation drilling for the program. Drilling activities are expected to be completed during April 2019.
Four holes for 480 metres will be drilled in the initial mining area of the planned open pit to generate several tonnes of samples of ore material. A portion of this material will be dispatched to be crushed and pulverised, and then run through a magnetic separation stage, consistent with the finalised mine site concentrator plant design. The resulting vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrate will be provided to SMS group to undertake equipment selection testwork as part of the FEED Study currently being undertaken.
Seventeen holes, to depths of between 50 and 100 metres, will be drilled in and around the planned locations of the concentrator, ore stockpile and IWL to complete sterilisation activities ahead of future development activities. The location of the IWL has been moved slightly south and west of the planned mining pit to better accommodate the storage of both mining waste rock and dewatered processing tailings.
The new drill holes will then be incorporated into the on-going ground water monitoring program being undertaken in the vicinity of the planned mining operation, which includes regular water sampling and laboratory analysis and testing. The water monitoring program is a requirement under the mine site environmental approvals for Mount Peake.
About TNG
TNG is building a world-scale strategic metals business based on its flagship 100%-owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium- Iron Project in the Northern Territory. Located 235km north of Alice Springs, Mount Peake will be a long-life project producing a suite of high-quality,high-purity strategic metals products for global markets including vanadium pentoxide, titanium dioxide and iron ore fines. The project, which will be a top-10 global producer, has received Major Project Facilitation status from the Northern Territory Government.
Vanadium is a highly strategic metal which is used as an alloy in steel. It is also in strong demand for use in energy storage, with vanadium redox batteries used to store electricity generated by solar and wind power, and lithium-vanadium ion batteries used to power hybrid cars.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement has been prepared by TNG Limited. This announcement is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained.
This announcement is for information purposes only. Neither this nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of TNG Limited shares in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this announcement are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.
To the fullest extent permitted by law, TNG Limited, its officers, employees, agents and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this announcement. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.
This announcement may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of TNG Limited. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied.
