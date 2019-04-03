TNG : Mount Peake drilling - equipment selection and sterilisation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 April 2019

DRILLING PROGRAM UNDERWAY AT MOUNT PEAKE

The program will generate samples for equipment selection testwork to be undertaken by TNG's engineering partner SMS group and also sterilise key areas of the mine site for future infrastructure

Australian strategic metals company TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) ("TNG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has commenced a drilling program at its flagship 100%-ownedMount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-IronProject in the Northern Territory, which is designed to achieve the following outcomes:

∙generate samples for equipment selection testwork being coordinated by SMS group as part of the Front-

End Engineering and Design ("FEED") Study being undertaken for Mount Peake;

∙complete sterilisation of the proposed sites for the concentrator, ore stockpile and integrated waste landform ("IWL") at the mine site; and

∙provide additional groundwater monitoring stations in the vicinity of the mining pit.

The Company intends to undertake approximately 1,800 metres of reverse circulation drilling for the program. Drilling activities are expected to be completed during April 2019.

Four holes for 480 metres will be drilled in the initial mining area of the planned open pit to generate several tonnes of samples of ore material. A portion of this material will be dispatched to be crushed and pulverised, and then run through a magnetic separation stage, consistent with the finalised mine site concentrator plant design. The resulting vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrate will be provided to SMS group to undertake equipment selection testwork as part of the FEED Study currently being undertaken.

Seventeen holes, to depths of between 50 and 100 metres, will be drilled in and around the planned locations of the concentrator, ore stockpile and IWL to complete sterilisation activities ahead of future development activities. The location of the IWL has been moved slightly south and west of the planned mining pit to better accommodate the storage of both mining waste rock and dewatered processing tailings.

The new drill holes will then be incorporated into the on-going ground water monitoring program being undertaken in the vicinity of the planned mining operation, which includes regular water sampling and laboratory analysis and testing. The water monitoring program is a requirement under the mine site environmental approvals for Mount Peake.

Paul E Burton

Managing Director

4 April 2019

Inquiries: Paul E Burton Managing Director + 61 (0) 8 9327 0900 Nicholas Read Read Corporate + 61 (0) 8 9388 1474