TNG : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

TNG LIMITED

ABN 12 000 817 023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the Subiaco Arts Centre, 180 Hamersley Road, Subiaco, Western

Australia on Thursday, 29 November 2018 at 11.00 am (WST) (or as soon thereafter as the Requisitioned Meeting concludes).

Shareholders are urged to attend the meeting or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to this Notice.

This Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company by telephone on +61 8 9327 0900.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TNG Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Subiaco Arts Centre, 180 Hamersley Road, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 on Thursday, 29 November 2018 at 11.00 am (WST) (or as soon thereafter as the Requisitioned Meeting concludes) (the "Meeting").

The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of this Notice.

The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Tuesday, 27 November 2018 at 4.00 pm (WST).

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum are defined in Schedule 1.

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Part A - Financial and other reports

Financial and other reports

To receive and consider the financial report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and the related Directors' Report, Directors' Declaration and Auditor's Report.

Resolution 1 - Adopt Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 be adopted."

Under the Corporations Act, this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Voting exclusion

To the extent required by section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote must not be cast (in any capacity) on Resolution 1 by or on behalf of a member of the Company's key management personnel details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report or a closely related party of such a member. However, a person (the "voter") may cast a vote as a proxy where the vote is not cast on behalf of such a member or a closely related party of such a member and the voter is either:

(a) appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; or

(b) the chair of the meeting and the appointment of the chair as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1 and expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even though Resolution 1 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the key management personnel.

Part B - Election of Directors

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Rex Turkington

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Rex Turkington, who retires in accordance with Article 6.3(b) of the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for election, be re-elected as a Director."

Short Explanation: As announced to ASX on 3 and 5 October 2018, the Company received a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act requesting that the Company call a meeting of Shareholders to consider the removal of Mr Rex Turkington as a Director ("Requisitioned Meeting"). The Requisitioned Meeting is scheduled to occur on the same date as, and immediately prior to, this Meeting. The Directors (Mr Turkington abstaining) recommend you vote AGAINST the removal of Mr Rex Turkington as a Director at the Requisitioned Meeting for the reasons set out in the notice for the Requisitioned Meeting. However, in the event such resolution is passed, Mr Turkington will not be required to seek re-election as a Director and this Resolution 2 will be withdrawn.

Resolution 3 - Election of Mr Greg Durack

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Greg Durack, who retires in accordance with Article 6.3(j) of the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for election, be elected as a Director."

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Part C - Approval of Performance Rights Plan

Resolution 4 - Approval of the TNG Performance Rights Plan

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2, exception 9 and for all other purposes, the TNG Performance Rights Plan (and future issues of securities by the Company to Eligible Executives under the TNG Performance Rights Plan from the date of this Meeting for the next 3 years) as described in the Explanatory Memorandum, be approved."

Short Explanation: The Board considers it necessary to implement a performance rights plan now to attract and retain key personnel required for the development and delivery of the Company's Mount Peake Project and to establish key performance measures to drive the future development of the Company. Further detail is set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution 4 by or on behalf of any Director of the Company (except one who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company) and any associates of such Director. However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

(a) it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or

(b) it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Part D - Ratification of prior issues

Resolution 5 - Ratification of issue of Shares pursuant to the Vimson Tranche 1 Placement

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the issue of 93,757,203 Shares to the Vimson Group on 28 September 2018 pursuant to the Vimson Tranche 1 Placement, as described in the Explanatory Memorandum, be approved and ratified."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution 5 by or on behalf of the Vimson Group or an associate of the Vimson Group.

However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

(a)

it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or

(b)

it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Resolution 6 - Ratification of issue of Shares pursuant to the April Placement

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the issue of 26,974,655 Shares to Australian institutional investors on 10 April 2018 pursuant to the April Placement, as described in the Explanatory Memorandum, be approved and ratified."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution 6 by or on behalf of:

(a) (b)any person who participated in the April Placement; or an associate of those persons.

However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

(c)

it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or

(d)

it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Part E - Approval of new issues

Resolution 7 - Approval of Vimson Tranche 2 Placement

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, the issue of up to 2,396,644 Shares to the Vimson Group pursuant to the Vimson Tranche 2 Placement, at an issue price of $0.104 per Share, on the terms and conditions described in the Explanatory Memorandum, be approved."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution 7 by or on behalf of:

(a)

a person who may participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the Vimson Tranche 2 Placement (as defined in the Explanatory Memorandum) (except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of Shares); or

(b) any associates of such persons.

However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

(c)

it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or

(d)

it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Part F - Approval of 10% Placement Facility

Resolution 8 - Approval of 10% Placement Facility under Listing Rule 7.1A

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve that the Company may issue (or enter into agreements to issue) Equity Securities representing up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company (calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution 8 by a person who is expected to participate in the 10% Placement Facility (as defined in the Explanatory Memorandum) and a person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of shares, if this Resolution 8 is passed, and by any associates of such persons.

However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

(a)

it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or

(b)

it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.