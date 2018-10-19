TNG : SPP Closing Date Extended

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 October 2018

SPP CLOSING DATE EXTENDED TO TUESDAY, 6 NOVEMBER 2018

TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) (Company) advises that the closing date for the SPP has been extended from Tuesday, 23 October 2018 to Tuesday, 6 November 2018, in order to provide additional time for eligible shareholders to participate. All other SPP terms and conditions (as set out in the SPP Offer Booklet released to the ASX on 3 October 2018) remain unchanged.

The application form enclosed with the original SPP Offer Booklet remains valid, notwithstanding that it refers to the old closing date of the SPP. Shareholders who have already applied for TNG shares under the SPP are not required to re-submit their application forms unless they wish to apply for additional TNG shares up to the maximum amount of $15,000.

Eligible shareholders who would like to apply but have misplaced their application forms should contact the Company Secretary any time between 9.00am and 5.00pm (AWST) Monday to Friday on +61 8 9327 0900. The revised timetable for the remainder of the SPP offer period is set out below:

Date (and time if relevant) Event 5pm AWST Tuesday, 6 November 2018 Closing Date Application Forms together with payment by cheque or money order must be received by this time and date. NOTE: BPAY payments must be received by 3pm AWST, Tuesday, 6 November 2018 (which is when the BPAY system closes on the Closing Date). Monday, 12 November 2018 Issue Date The date on which the New Shares are expected to be issued and any scale back of the New Shares is announced. Thursday, 15 November 2018 Trading Date The date on which the New Shares are expected to begin trading. Thursday, 15 November 2018 Despatch Date Transaction confirmations / holding statements will be sent to shareholders on or around this date.

