Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  TNG Limited    TNG   AU000000TNG3

TNG LIMITED (TNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/18
0.11 AUD   --.--%
01:07aTNG : SPP Closing Date Extended
PU
10/15TNG : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/12TNG : Boardroom Radio Broadcast - Mr Paul Burton
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TNG : SPP Closing Date Extended

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 01:07am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 October 2018

SPP CLOSING DATE EXTENDED TO TUESDAY, 6 NOVEMBER 2018

TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) (Company) advises that the closing date for the SPP has been extended from Tuesday, 23 October 2018 to Tuesday, 6 November 2018, in order to provide additional time for eligible shareholders to participate. All other SPP terms and conditions (as set out in the SPP Offer Booklet released to the ASX on 3 October 2018) remain unchanged.

The application form enclosed with the original SPP Offer Booklet remains valid, notwithstanding that it refers to the old closing date of the SPP. Shareholders who have already applied for TNG shares under the SPP are not required to re-submit their application forms unless they wish to apply for additional TNG shares up to the maximum amount of $15,000.

Eligible shareholders who would like to apply but have misplaced their application forms should contact the Company Secretary any time between 9.00am and 5.00pm (AWST) Monday to Friday on +61 8 9327 0900. The revised timetable for the remainder of the SPP offer period is set out below:

Date (and time if relevant)

Event

5pm AWST

Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Closing Date

Application Forms together with payment by cheque or money order must be received by this time and date.

NOTE: BPAY payments must be received by 3pm AWST, Tuesday, 6 November 2018 (which is when the BPAY system closes on the Closing Date).

Monday, 12 November 2018

Issue Date

The date on which the New Shares are expected to be issued and any scale back of the New Shares is announced.

Thursday, 15 November 2018

Trading Date

The date on which the New Shares are expected to begin trading.

Thursday, 15 November 2018

Despatch Date

Transaction confirmations / holding statements will be sent to shareholders on or around this date.

Inquiries:

Paul E Burton

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

+61 (0) 8 9327 0900

Read Corporate

+61 (0) 8 9388 1474

ASX CODE: TNG

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 8 9327 0900

W www.tngltd.com.au

ABN 12 000 817 023

Suite 20, 22 Railway Road

F +61 8 9327 0901

E corporate@tngltd.com.au

Subiaco, Western Australia 6008

Disclaimer

TNG Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TNG LIMITED
01:07aTNG : SPP Closing Date Extended
PU
10/15TNG : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/12TNG : Boardroom Radio Broadcast - Mr Paul Burton
PU
10/11TNG : Mount Peake Native Title Agreement Executed
PU
10/10TNG LIMITED : - Shareholder Request for Meeting Update
AQ
10/10TNG LIMITED : - Section 708 cleansing notice for Share Purchase Plan
AQ
10/05TNG : Shareholder Request for Meeting - Update
PU
10/04TNG LIMITED : - Shareholder Request for Meeting
AQ
10/03TNG : Section 708 cleansing notice for Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/03TNG : Shareholder Request for Meeting
PU
More news
Chart TNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Burton Managing Director & Executive Director
Rex William Turkington Chairman
John Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory Michael Durack Non-Executive Director
Simon Lee Robertson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TNG LIMITED-14.81%0
BHP BILLITON PLC4.29%120 394
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.75%120 318
RIO TINTO-5.21%87 404
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.23%86 359
ANGLO AMERICAN9.76%30 888
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.