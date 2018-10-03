Log in
TNG LIMITED (TNG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/03
0.115 AUD   -4.17%
06:38aTNG : Section 708 cleansing notice for Share Purchase Plan
PU
02:28aTNG : Shareholder Request for Meeting
PU
10/01TNG : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
TNG : Section 708 cleansing notice for Share Purchase Plan

10/03/2018 | 06:38am CEST

3 October 2018

The Manager

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN - CLEANSING NOTICE

TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) (TNG) confirms that it will today send offers under the share purchase plan announced to ASX on 24 September 2018.

TNG hereby notifies ASX pursuant to paragraph 7(f)(ii) of ASIC Class Order [CO 09/425] that:

  • 1. TNG will make offers to issue shares under a share purchase plan without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act);

  • 2. This notice is given by TNG in accordance with ASIC Class Order [CO 09/425]

  • 3. As at the date of this notice, TNG has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to TNG and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

  • 4. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information (in accordance with requirements of subsections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act as if this notice were a notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act).

Yours faithfully

Paul Burton Managing Director

Doc ID: 74274525.2

Disclaimer

TNG Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 04:37:07 UTC
