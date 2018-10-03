TNG : Shareholder Request for Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 October 2018

Shareholder request for meeting

TNG Limited (TNG or the Company) gives notice that it has received a purported notice under s249D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) signed by Mr Warren William Brown and Mrs Marilyn Helena Brown ATF and Mr Paul Warren Brown (who state that they collectively hold 8.99% of shares in the Company) requesting that the Company call and arrange to hold a general meeting to consider the removal of a Director.

TNG is considering the validity of the notice and its position and will keep shareholders informed of all material developments. However, the Company is disappointed that the requisitioning shareholders have sought to take matters into their own hands without ongoing dialogue with the Company, especially in circumstances where the Director sought to be removed is, in any event, standing for re-election at the upcoming AGM. The Board of the Company will continue to evaluate the notice, but:

• While the Board respects the rights of shareholders to requisition resolutions, it does not consider that this proposal is of any benefit to the Company or its shareholders given the significant experience that would be lost to the Company if the resolution were successful; and

• The Board does not support or endorse the proposed resolution, and considers it to be counterproductive.

