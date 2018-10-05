TNG : Shareholder Request for Meeting - Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 October 2018

Shareholder Request for Meeting - Update

TNG Limited (TNG or the Company) refers to its announcement of 3 October 2018. The Company has had an opportunity to consider the notice received from Mr Warren William Brown and Mrs Marilyn Helena Brown ATF and Mr Paul Warren Brown requesting that the Company call and arrange to hold a general meeting of shareholders.

The Company has determined to put the requested resolution to its shareholders. That requested resolution seeks the removal of the Company's acting Chairman, Mr Rex Turkington, as a director. No replacement has been proposed or suggested.

The Board reiterates that it does not support or endorse the proposed resolution (including for the reasons previously stated), and considers it to be counterproductive. Further information will be provided to shareholders in due course.

