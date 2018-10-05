Log in
TNG LIMITED (TNG)
TNG : Shareholder Request for Meeting - Update

10/05/2018 | 03:18am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 October 2018

Shareholder Request for Meeting - Update

TNG Limited (TNG or the Company) refers to its announcement of 3 October 2018. The Company has had an opportunity to consider the notice received from Mr Warren William Brown and Mrs Marilyn Helena Brown ATF and Mr Paul Warren Brown requesting that the Company call and arrange to hold a general meeting of shareholders.

The Company has determined to put the requested resolution to its shareholders. That requested resolution seeks the removal of the Company's acting Chairman, Mr Rex Turkington, as a director. No replacement has been proposed or suggested.

The Board reiterates that it does not support or endorse the proposed resolution (including for the reasons previously stated), and considers it to be counterproductive. Further information will be provided to shareholders in due course.

Inquiries:

Paul E Burton

Managing Director

+61 (0) 8 9327 0900

Nicholas Read Read Corporate

+61 (0) 8 9388 1474

ASX CODE: TNG ABN 12 000 817 023

REGISTERED OFFICE Suite 20, 22 Railway Road Subiaco, Western Australia 6008

T +61 8 9327 0900

W www.tngltd.com.au

F +61 8 9327 0901

E corporate@tngltd.com.au

Disclaimer

TNG Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 01:17:12 UTC
