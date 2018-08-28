Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  TNG Limited    TNG   AU000000TNG3

TNG LIMITED (TNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TNG : strengthens Mine Development Executive Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 03:37am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

28 August 2018

TNG APPOINTS HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MINERAL PROCESSING ENGINEERING MANAGER FOR MOUNT PEAKE VANADIUM PROJECT

DEVELOPMENT

Highly experienced metallurgist Tony Arena appointed as General Manager - Processing

Australian strategic metals company TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced metallurgist Tony Arena as General Manager - Processing, another newly-created position which reflects the growing depth of the Company's development and operations team as it advances towards development and construction at its flagship Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project in the Northern Territory.

Mr Arena has over 20 years' experience across the Australian and global mining industry, including spending the last 10 years in managerial roles mentoring engineers, metallurgists, operators and supervisors. He has also had vast experience in the successful commissioning of mineral processing facilities within Australasia, including PNG and Laos.

He was most recently Metallurgical and Production Superintendent at the Roy Hill Iron Ore Operations in the Pilbara, where he oversaw the successful commissioning of what is the largest individual iron ore processing plant in the Pilbara. During this time he was also acting in the Processing Manager and Alternate Registered Manager roles.

Prior to that, he was Process and Maintenance Manager at Silverlake Resources' Murchison Operations in WA, Senior Process Engineer and Metallurgical Superintendent for Newcrest Mining's Lihir Island operations in PNG, Senior Process Engineer/Metallurgical Superintendent for MMG at its copper operations in Laos and Senior Process Engineering/Process Superintendent at Straits Resources' Whim Creek Project.

Earlier in his career, he was Process Engineer/KPI Developer for Rio Tinto's Alcan Gove operations, Process Engineer for Tiwest Titanium's Pigment Plant in Kwinana and worked as a Process Engineer/Shift Supervisor for Glencore/Xstrata's Windimurra Vanadium Project in WA.

Mr. Arena holds a Bachelor of Science (Extractive Metallurgy) from Murdoch University in WA and is currently undertaking a diploma in leadership.

Commenting on the appointment, TNG's Managing Director, Mr. Paul Burton, said: "Tony has extensive hands-on experience working in metallurgical and production roles at some of the world's largest mining and mineral processing operations, including most recently working at the largest iron ore processing facility in the Pilbara."

"Tony's expertise in constructing, commissioning, operating and optimising large processing facilities will be invaluable to TNG as we transition to development, construction and, ultimately, operations. We are very much looking forward to his contribution moving forward."

Paul E Burton

Managing Director

28 August 2018

ASX CODE: TNG

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 8 9327 0900

W www.tngltd.com.au

ABN 12 000 817 023

Suite 20, 22 Railway Road

F +61 8 9327 0901

E corporate@tngltd.com.au

Inquiries:

Paul E Burton Managing Director

+ 61 (0) 8 9327 0900

Nicholas Read Read Corporate

+ 61 (0) 8 9388 1474

2

Disclaimer

TNG Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 01:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TNG LIMITED
03:37aTNG : strengthens Mine Development Executive Team
PU
08/27TNG : Change of Director's Interest Notice GD
PU
08/07TNG LIMITED : - Boardroom Radio Broadcast Mr Paul Burton
AQ
08/03TNG : Receives Approval for Native Title Mining Agreement
AQ
08/02TNG LIMITED : - Request for Trading Halt
AQ
08/02TNG : Boardroom Radio Broadcast - Mr Paul Burton
PU
07/09TNG : Strengthens executive team with appointment of highly experienced commerci..
AQ
07/05TNG : Executive appointment Commercial Manager
PU
07/04TNG : Change in substantial holding for TRT
PU
07/04TNG : Change of Director's Interest Notice GD
PU
More news
Chart TNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Burton Managing Director & Executive Director
Rex William Turkington Chairman
John Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory Michael Durack Non-Executive Director
Simon Lee Robertson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TNG LIMITED-11.11%0
BHP BILLITON PLC9.11%120 961
BHP BILLITON LIMITED10.62%120 961
RIO TINTO-5.66%83 052
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.12%83 052
ANGLO AMERICAN1.65%27 641
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.