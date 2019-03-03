TNG : to Consider Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 March 2019

TNG TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL DUAL LISTING ON

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Potential dual listing aimed at increasing TNG's international profile and attracting new investors as part of its funding strategy for the Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project

Australian strategic metals company, TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) ("TNG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it is in the preliminary stages of exploring the merits of admitting its securities to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM").

TNG's objective in undertaking a potential dual listing would be to enhance liquidity for the Company's shareholders and provide direct access to investors in the London market. After investigating a number of overseas markets, the Company believes that a dual listing on AIM could provide it with enhanced access to a larger pool of investors to support development funding of its flagship Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project in the Northern Territory.

No decision has been made at this time as to whether TNG will apply for admission to trading on AIM, or whether the Company will seek to raise funds via the issue of new ordinary shares at the time of any such admission.

TNG's Managing Director, Mr Paul Burton, said:

"The London Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most liquid markets. It is a leading destination for vanadium companies and has a strong network of brokers, analysts and institutional investors with a deep knowledge of the global vanadium market and the exciting dynamics that are emerging for new global Tier-1 vanadium assets such as Mount Peake."

"A potential AIM listing could help us to raise our profile globally and significantly improve access to European and UK-based institutional investors."

Paul E Burton

Managing Director

4 March 2019

Inquiries:

Paul E Burton

Managing Director

+ 61 (0) 8 9327 0900

Nicholas Read Read Corporate

+ 61 (0) 8 9388 1474