TNR Gold : Reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ('TNR' or the 'Company') advises that further to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2018, International Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: ILC) ('ILC') has issued a news release dated January 22, 2019 in relation to the Mariana Lithium project in Salta Province, Argentina. TNR holds a 1.8% Net Smelter Returns ('NSR') Royalty on the Mariana project.

The news release issued by ILC states that a technical report 'Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Mariana Lithium Brine Project,' or 'PEA' with an effective date of November 15, 2018, is now available under ILC's profile on SEDAR, http://www.sedar.com.

The Mariana Lithium project is owned 82.754% by Ganfeng Lithium and 17.246% by ILC.

Highlighted results of the PEA as reported by ILC:

25-year mine life producing 10,000 tonnes per year ('TPY') Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ('LCE') plus 84,000 TPY Sulphate of Potash ('SOP').





The estimated CAPEX and OPEX are for a conventional brine extraction facility, solar evaporation ponds and SOP processing with a level of accuracy of -30/+50%.





CAPEX estimated at US $243 million for 25-year mine life.





NPV = US $192 million after-tax at 10% discount rate, IRR = 20% post-tax.





Project results remain positive, even with important negative variations on the driver variables, indicating project strength and resilience; thus, the PEA study indicates Mariana's proposed 10,000 TPY LCE concentrated brine and 84,000 TPY SOP fertilizer operation has the potential to generate strong economic returns.

The following table taken from ILC's news release dated December 6, 2018 presents the Project's base case economic analysis results.

Description Units LCE SOP Total Production tpy 10,000 84,000 Mine Life years 25 Capital Cost (CAPEX) US$ 243,425,000 Operating Cost (OPEX) US$ 46,666,000 Lithium Carbonate Refining Cost US$/t 2,900 N/A Average Selling Price US$/t 9,683 550 Annual Revenue US$ 96,830,000 46,200,000 143,030,000 Discount Rate % 10% Net Present Value (NPV) Pre-Tax US$ 288,017,000 Internal Rate of Return (IRR) Pre-Tax % 23.7 Net Present Value (NPV) Post-Tax US$ 191,670,000 Internal Rate of Return (IRR) Post-Tax % 20

The technical report issued in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') and containing the results of the PEA, with the effective date of November 15, 2018, is now filed on SEDAR. All information in this announcement is based on ILC's news release.

ILC press releases and website material appear to be prepared by Qualified Persons and the procedures, methodology and key assumptions disclosed therein are those adopted and consistently applied in the mining industry, but no Qualified Person engaged by TNR Gold Corp. has done sufficient work to analyze, interpret, classify or verify ILC's information to determine the current mineral resource or other information referred to in their press releases. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned in placing any reliance on the disclosures therein.'

'The Mariana Lithium PEA study for ILC is the first preliminary economic study that provides a potential value for the total NSR Royalty from the project's life of mine cash flow. TNR does not have to contribute any capital for development of Mariana Lithium and 1.8% NSR Royalty is an important part of TNR's portfolio,' stated Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of TNR. 'The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like Ganfeng Lithium as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cash flows to contribute significant value for our shareholders.'

Afzaal Pirzada, a 'Qualified Person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty company.

Over the past twenty-three years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina and now holds a 0.36% NSR royalty on the entire project, which is being developed by McEwen Mining Inc.

TNR holds a strategic stake in International Lithium Corp. ('ILC'), a green energy metals company that was created through the spin-out of TNR's energy metals portfolio in 2011. ILC holds interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 1.8% NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina. ILC has a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium property of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on the execution of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced in a joint venture between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in South-Western Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources Inc.

The Company's strategy with Shotgun is to attract a joint venture partner with one of the gold major mining companies. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun gold porphyry project) and Argentina, and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

