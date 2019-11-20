Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

'To Tim': Trump's tweets to Apple CEO Cook on factories, iPhones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook will give U.S. President Donald Trump a personal tour of its Texas computer factory on Wednesday, the latest sign of a close relationship between two of America's most powerful men.

Cook is seen as unusually deft in his dealings with the U.S. president, especially given Apple's opposition to some administration policies. One reason: Apple has kept production of the high-end Mac Pro in the United States, rather than moving it abroad.

Following are tweets and quotes from Trump to and about "Tim" as well as comments from Cook on some potential flashpoints.

TRUMP ON LATEST IPHONE

** Oct. 25 https://in.reuters.com/article/us-trump-iphone/in-tweet-president-trump-laments-loss-of-iphone-home-button-idINKBN1X42J0: Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, apparently tries out the new model and tweets: "To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!"

ON TRADE AND TARIFFS

** July 25, 2017 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-trump/apple-ceo-promised-to-build-3-big-plants-in-u-s-trump-tells-wsj-idUSKBN1AA2LS: "I spoke to (Cook), he's promised me three big plants—big, big, big," the Wall Street Journal quotes Trump as saying. Apple has not commented publicly on such a promise.

** April 25, 2018: Says he would be talking to Cook about "many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade."

** Sept. 8, 2018: Tweets Apple's prices may rise because of the tariffs to be imposed on China, "-but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting!#MAGA"

** Sept. 30: Calls Apple's opting to build its new Mac Pro in Texas "great news", says, "it means hundreds of American jobs in Austin and for suppliers across the Country. Congratulations to the Apple team and their workers!"

COOK ON TRUMP AND TRADE

Cook has been positive on the outlook for a deal between the United States and China while challenging the administration in some areas.

** Aug. 17, 2017 https://in.reuters.com/article/usa-trump-apple/apples-cook-says-he-disagrees-with-trump-vows-donations-to-rights-groups-idINKCN1AX0YY: Cook voices opposition to Trump for blaming white nationalists and anti-racism activists equally for violence in Virginia.

** June 19, 2018 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-apple/apple-ceo-to-advocate-end-to-inhumane-immigrant-children-separation-irish-times-idUSKBN1JF2AD: Describes the separation of children from immigrant parents at the U.S.-Mexico border as "inhumane" and promises to be a "constructive voice" in seeking to end the issue, the Irish Times newspaper reported.

** March 23, 2018 https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-trade-china-apple/apples-tim-cook-calls-for-calm-heads-on-china-u-s-trade-idUSB9N1IG01I: Says he hopes "calm heads" would prevail amidst rising trade tensions between China and U.S., when asked to comment on Trump's tariff announcement.

** Oct. 2 https://fr.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN1WH2CE: Files a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court opposing Trump's effort to end the "Dreamers" program protecting hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States illegally as children.

** Oct. 30 https://in.reuters.com/article/uk-apple-results/apple-tunes-out-trade-war-as-new-airpods-services-lift-holiday-outlook-idINKBN1X92J8: Cook says Apple believes the United States and China would resolve their trade dispute. "I don't know every chapter of the book, but I think that will eventually happen. I certainly hope it happens during the quarter, but we'll see about that," he added.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:03pAPPLE : Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
RE
06:16pAPPLE : Trump considering whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs
RE
05:50pAPPLE : Trump Says He Is 'Looking' at Exempting Apple From Fresh China Tariffs
DJ
05:41pAPPLE : Trump Says He Is 'Looking' at Exempting Apple From China Tariffs
DJ
12:07pAPPLE : Away from Washington, Trump praises Apple's Texas expansion
AQ
11:00aAPPLE : Trump visits Texas to tour Apple campus, meet CEO Tim Cook
AQ
09:33aChina's Pinduoduo posts bigger loss as costs surge; shares tumble
RE
08:17aAPPLE : Breaks Ground on New Campus in Austin, Texas
DJ
07:16aAPPLE : Expands in Austin
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 275 B
EBIT 2020 66 787 M
Net income 2020 56 529 M
Finance 2020 90 861 M
Yield 2020 1,20%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
EV / Sales2021 3,68x
Capitalization 1 169 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 256,93  $
Last Close Price 263,19  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.68.82%1 183 197
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%303 814
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 182
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD295.65%12 381
FITBIT, INC.34.81%1 743
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group