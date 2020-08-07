Log in
TOA Corporation    6809   JP3538600002

TOA CORPORATION

(6809)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/06
672 JPY   -2.33%
12:59aTOA : Announcement of FY2020 Q1 results
PU
08/06FACTBOX : What we know about Thailand's new finance minister
RE
06/25Japan's Chiyoda says hydrogen pilot project begins to fuel power plant
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOA : Announcement of FY2020 Q1 results

08/07/2020 | 12:59am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

August 4, 2020

Company name: TOA Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 6809

URL: https://www.toa.jp/

Representative: Kazuhiro Takeuchi, President, CEO

Contact: Keigo Yoshida, General Manager of Accounting & Financial Department

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 6, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2020

8,460

(6.8)

(286)

-

(313)

-

(378)

-

June 30, 2019

9,080

3.3

203

406.8

257

75.1

31

-

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(803) million [- %] Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥302 million [-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

(11.41)

-

June 30, 2019

0.94

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

56,803

42,290

71.2

As of March 31, 2020

58,653

44,780

72.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥40,437 million

As of March 31, 2020: ¥42,756 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

-

10.00

-

16.00

26.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

10.00

-

10.00

20.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for

dividends announced most recently: No

1

Breakdown of the dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: Stable dividend ¥20, Performance-based dividend ¥2, Commemorative dividend ¥4

Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) will be determined by taking into account the performances on stable dividend of ¥20, aiming at a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 35%, as announced in "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020" on May 13, 2020.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

40,500 (10.1)

700

(79.8)

750

(79.0)

600

(71.0)

18.45

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2020: 34,536,635 shares

March 31, 2020: 34,536,635 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 2,047,174 shares
    March 31, 2020: 657,114 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 33,146,326 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 33,861,974 shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

Forecasts presented herein are the current prospects based on information currently available and contain elements of uncertainty. Actual results may therefore differ from the above forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances.

2

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review. .......................................

4

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results....................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position ...................................................................................................................

5

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information ..............

5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes.......................................................................

6

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ..........................................................................................................

6

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................

8

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income................................................................................................

8

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income......................................................................

9

(3)

Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...........................................................................

10

(Notes on going concern assumption)...........................................................................................................

10

(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity)................................................................

10

(Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial

statements) ....................................................................................................................................................

10

(Segment information) ..................................................................................................................................

10

3

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had an enormous impact on the global economy. In addition, the outlook for the U.S.-China trade frictions still remained uncertain. It is expected that the difficult situation will continue.

In such an environment, we engage in activities to further strengthen our "connection with our customers" through interactions with both people and goods in order to realize our corporate value "Smiles for the Public." In the domestic market, using our unique perspective as a specialized manufacturer with strength in "Audio notification capabilities," we continuously work to enhance and upgrade our product lineup. We released a new series of "Hands-free Personal PA Systems" that deliver clear and easy-to-hear sounds while maintaining social distance. In addition, in order to help reduce overcrowding and improve services, we started to provide extended functions, "Occupancy Counter" and "Traffic Counter," using AI that can be used with network cameras of our security camera system, "TRIFORA Series." We thus engaged in various activities to propose solutions in order to play a role in communication in the new society and lifestyles. We also introduced and launched a new system platform as a digital tool to improve the efficiency of our marketing activities in five regions around the world.

However, as the entire Group was affected by the spread of COVID-19, net sales during the three months ended June 30, 2020 were ¥8,460 million (down ¥619 million, or 6.8%, year on year). In terms of profits, although selling, general and administrative expenses decreased, operating profit was negative ¥286 million (down ¥490 million year on year), ordinary profit was negative ¥313 million (down ¥570 million year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was negative ¥378 million (down ¥409 million year on year).

Performance by segment is as follows.

(Japan)

Net sales amounted to ¥5,102 million (down ¥156 million, or 3.0%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥709 million (down ¥85 million, or 10.8%, year on year).

Net sales and segment profit decreased due mainly to sluggish sales of audio equipment attributable primarily to stagnant economic activities, despite an increase in the delivery of products for railway cars.

(Asia & Pacific)

Net sales amounted to ¥1,646 million (down ¥34 million, or 2.1%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥225 million (down ¥84 million, or 27.2%, year on year).

Net sales and profit of the entire segment decreased due mainly to a decline in large-scale projects in Thailand, despite robust sales in Indonesia and Vietnam.

(Europe, Middle East & Africa)

Net sales amounted to ¥975 million (down ¥168 million, or 14.8%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥64 million (down ¥63 million, or 49.7%, year on year).

Net sales and segment profit decreased due to the impact of stagnant economic activities in Europe and a decline in large-scale projects.

(The Americas)

Net sales amounted to ¥434 million (down ¥131 million, or 23.2%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥17 million (down ¥56 million, or 76.9%, year on year).

Net sales and segment profit decreased due mainly to sluggish sales of audio equipment to the retailers in the Americas and a decline in large-scale projects.

4

(China & East Asia)

Net sales amounted to ¥302 million (down ¥127 million, or 29.7%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥2 million (down ¥55 million, or 95.7%, year on year).

Net sales and segment profit decreased due to sluggish sales in China, despite progress of deliveries of large-scale projects including those for the airport in Hong Kong and robust sales in Taiwan.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased ¥1,850 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥56,803 million. Assets decreased due mainly to decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade as well as securities. The decrease in liabilities and net assets is mainly attributable to a decrease in retained earnings due to cash dividends paid and a purchase of treasury shares.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information

The financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have not been revised from the initial forecast announced in "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020."

5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

15,610

16,142

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

10,312

7,601

Securities

1,200

Merchandise and finished goods

6,845

7,328

Work in process

1,045

1,130

Raw materials and supplies

3,065

3,450

Other

880

1,252

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(75)

(47)

Total current assets

38,885

36,858

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

6,237

6,188

Other

4,342

4,389

Total property, plant and equipment

10,579

10,578

Intangible assets

1,599

1,517

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,163

6,469

Other

1,426

1,379

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0)

Total investments and other assets

7,589

7,848

Total non-current assets

19,768

19,944

Total assets

58,653

56,803

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade Short-term borrowings

Income taxes payable

Provisions

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

3,409

3,486

1,915

2,913

332

101

176

107

3,348

3,251

9,183

9,859

2,841

2,758

1,848

1,895

4,689

4,653

13,872

14,512

6

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

5,279

5,279

Capital surplus

5,058

5,058

Retained earnings

30,236

29,175

Treasury shares

(385)

(1,390)

Total shareholders' equity

40,189

38,123

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,682

3,898

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,009)

(1,480)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(104)

(103)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,567

2,314

Non-controlling interests

2,024

1,852

Total net assets

44,780

42,290

Total liabilities and net assets

58,653

56,803

7

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended June 30

(Million yen)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating profit (loss)

Non-operating income

Interest income

Dividend income

Other

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

Other

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary profit (loss)

Extraordinary losses

Dismantlement expenses

Total extraordinary losses

Profit (loss) before income taxes

Income taxes

Profit (loss)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

9,080

8,460

4,931

5,001

4,148

3,458

3,945

3,745

203

(286)

4

3

45

50

40

41

90

94

14

18

19

95

0

2

6

35

121

257

(313)

11

11

257

(324)

115

49

142

(373)

110

4

31

(378)

8

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended June 30

(Million yen)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit (loss)

142

(373)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

146

215

9

(648)

0

3

3

159

(429)

302

(803)

165

(631)

137

(171)

9

(3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on going concern assumption) There is no relevant information.

(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity)

The Company acquired 1,390,000 treasury shares based on a resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 13, 2020. As a result, treasury shares increased by ¥1,004 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, and treasury shares amounted to ¥1,390 million as of June 30, 2020.

(Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) - Calculation of tax expense

The Company calculates tax expense by multiplying profit before income taxes by an effective tax rate that was reasonably estimated by applying tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the fiscal year under review.

(Segment information) [Segment information]

I. For the three months ended June 30, 2019

Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment

(Million yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

recorded in

Europe,

Adjustment

Quarterly

Consolidated

Japan

Asia &

Middle

The

China &

Total

(Note) 1

Statements of

Pacific

East &

Americas

East Asia

Income

Africa

(Note) 2

Net sales

Net sales to

outside customers

5,259

1,681

1,144

565

429

9,080

-

9,080

Inter-segment net

1,101

32

2

1

4

1,142

(1,142)

-

sales or transfers

Total

6,360

1,713

1,147

566

433

10,222

(1,142)

9,080

Segment profit

795

309

128

73

57

1,365

(1,162)

203

(Notes) 1. The adjustment for segment profit of negative ¥1,162 million includes elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥38 million and corporate expenses in the amount of negative ¥1,200 million not previously allocated to the reportable segments. The relevant corporate expenses are mainly costs relating to the headquarters divisions which are not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit in quarterly consolidated statements of income. 10

II. For the three months ended June 30, 2020

Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment

(Million yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

recorded in

Europe,

Adjustment

Quarterly

Asia &

The

China &

Consolidated

Japan

Middle

Total

(Note) 1

Statements of

Pacific

East &

Americas

East Asia

Income

Africa

(Note) 2

Net sales

Net sales to

outside customers

5,102

1,646

975

434

302

8,460

-

8,460

Inter-segment net

861

17

5

0

4

888

(888)

-

sales or transfers

Total

5,963

1,664

981

434

306

9,349

(888)

8,460

Segment profit

709

225

64

17

2

1,019

(1,306)

(286)

(Notes) 1. The adjustment for segment profit of negative ¥1,306 million includes elimination of inter-segment transactions of negative ¥40 million and corporate expenses in the amount of negative ¥1,266 million not previously allocated to the reportable segments. The relevant corporate expenses are mainly costs relating to the headquarters divisions which are not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating loss in quarterly consolidated statements of income.

11

Disclaimer

TOA Corporation published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 04:58:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
