TOA : Announcement of FY2020 Q1 results

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2020
8,460
(6.8)
(286)
-
(313)
-
(378)
-
June 30, 2019
9,080
3.3
203
406.8
257
75.1
31
-
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(803) million [- %] Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥302 million [-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
(11.41)
-
June 30, 2019
0.94
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
56,803
42,290
71.2
As of March 31, 2020
58,653
44,780
72.9
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥40,437 million
As of March 31, 2020: ¥42,756 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
-
10.00
-
16.00
26.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for
dividends announced most recently: No
Breakdown of the dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: Stable dividend ¥20, Performance-based dividend ¥2, Commemorative dividend ¥4
Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) will be determined by taking into account the performances on stable dividend of ¥20, aiming at a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 35%, as announced in "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020" on May 13, 2020.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
40,500 (10.1)
700
(79.8)
750
(79.0)
600
(71.0)
18.45
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2020: 34,536,635 shares
March 31, 2020: 34,536,635 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 2,047,174 shares
March 31, 2020: 657,114 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 33,146,326 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019: 33,861,974 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
Forecasts presented herein are the current prospects based on information currently available and contain elements of uncertainty. Actual results may therefore differ from the above forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances.
Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review. .......................................
4
(1)
Explanation of Operating Results....................................................................................................................
4
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position ...................................................................................................................
5
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information ..............
5
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes.......................................................................
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review
(1) Explanation of Operating Results
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had an enormous impact on the global economy. In addition, the outlook for the U.S.-China trade frictions still remained uncertain. It is expected that the difficult situation will continue.
In such an environment, we engage in activities to further strengthen our "connection with our customers" through interactions with both people and goods in order to realize our corporate value "Smiles for the Public." In the domestic market, using our unique perspective as a specialized manufacturer with strength in "Audio notification capabilities," we continuously work to enhance and upgrade our product lineup. We released a new series of "Hands-free Personal PA Systems" that deliver clear and easy-to-hear sounds while maintaining social distance. In addition, in order to help reduce overcrowding and improve services, we started to provide extended functions, "Occupancy Counter" and "Traffic Counter," using AI that can be used with network cameras of our security camera system, "TRIFORA Series." We thus engaged in various activities to propose solutions in order to play a role in communication in the new society and lifestyles. We also introduced and launched a new system platform as a digital tool to improve the efficiency of our marketing activities in five regions around the world.
However, as the entire Group was affected by the spread of COVID-19, net sales during the three months ended June 30, 2020 were ¥8,460 million (down ¥619 million, or 6.8%, year on year). In terms of profits, although selling, general and administrative expenses decreased, operating profit was negative ¥286 million (down ¥490 million year on year), ordinary profit was negative ¥313 million (down ¥570 million year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was negative ¥378 million (down ¥409 million year on year).
Performance by segment is as follows.
(Japan)
Net sales amounted to ¥5,102 million (down ¥156 million, or 3.0%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥709 million (down ¥85 million, or 10.8%, year on year).
Net sales and segment profit decreased due mainly to sluggish sales of audio equipment attributable primarily to stagnant economic activities, despite an increase in the delivery of products for railway cars.
(Asia & Pacific)
Net sales amounted to ¥1,646 million (down ¥34 million, or 2.1%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥225 million (down ¥84 million, or 27.2%, year on year).
Net sales and profit of the entire segment decreased due mainly to a decline in large-scale projects in Thailand, despite robust sales in Indonesia and Vietnam.
(Europe, Middle East & Africa)
Net sales amounted to ¥975 million (down ¥168 million, or 14.8%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥64 million (down ¥63 million, or 49.7%, year on year).
Net sales and segment profit decreased due to the impact of stagnant economic activities in Europe and a decline in large-scale projects.
(The Americas)
Net sales amounted to ¥434 million (down ¥131 million, or 23.2%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥17 million (down ¥56 million, or 76.9%, year on year).
Net sales and segment profit decreased due mainly to sluggish sales of audio equipment to the retailers in the Americas and a decline in large-scale projects.
(China & East Asia)
Net sales amounted to ¥302 million (down ¥127 million, or 29.7%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥2 million (down ¥55 million, or 95.7%, year on year).
Net sales and segment profit decreased due to sluggish sales in China, despite progress of deliveries of large-scale projects including those for the airport in Hong Kong and robust sales in Taiwan.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased ¥1,850 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥56,803 million. Assets decreased due mainly to decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade as well as securities. The decrease in liabilities and net assets is mainly attributable to a decrease in retained earnings due to cash dividends paid and a purchase of treasury shares.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information
The financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have not been revised from the initial forecast announced in "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020."
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
15,610
16,142
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
10,312
7,601
Securities
1,200
―
Merchandise and finished goods
6,845
7,328
Work in process
1,045
1,130
Raw materials and supplies
3,065
3,450
Other
880
1,252
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(75)
(47)
Total current assets
38,885
36,858
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
6,237
6,188
Other
4,342
4,389
Total property, plant and equipment
10,579
10,578
Intangible assets
1,599
1,517
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,163
6,469
Other
1,426
1,379
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(0)
Total investments and other assets
7,589
7,848
Total non-current assets
19,768
19,944
Total assets
58,653
56,803
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade Short-term borrowings
Income taxes payable
Provisions
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
3,409
3,486
1,915
2,913
332
101
176
107
3,348
3,251
9,183
9,859
2,841
2,758
1,848
1,895
4,689
4,653
13,872
14,512
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
5,279
5,279
Capital surplus
5,058
5,058
Retained earnings
30,236
29,175
Treasury shares
(385)
(1,390)
Total shareholders' equity
40,189
38,123
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,682
3,898
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,009)
(1,480)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(104)
(103)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,567
2,314
Non-controlling interests
2,024
1,852
Total net assets
44,780
42,290
Total liabilities and net assets
58,653
56,803
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended June 30
(Million yen)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating profit (loss)
Non-operating income
Interest income
Dividend income
Other
Total non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Foreign exchange losses
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
Other
Total non-operating expenses
Ordinary profit (loss)
Extraordinary losses
Dismantlement expenses
Total extraordinary losses
Profit (loss) before income taxes
Income taxes
Profit (loss)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
9,080
8,460
4,931
5,001
4,148
3,458
3,945
3,745
203
(286)
4
3
45
50
40
41
90
94
14
18
19
95
―
0
2
6
35
121
257
(313)
―
11
―
11
257
(324)
115
49
142
(373)
110
4
31
(378)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended June 30
(Million yen)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit (loss)
142
(373)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
146
215
9
(648)
―
0
3
3
159
(429)
302
(803)
165
(631)
137
(171)
(3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on going concern assumption) There is no relevant information.
(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity)
The Company acquired 1,390,000 treasury shares based on a resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 13, 2020. As a result, treasury shares increased by ¥1,004 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, and treasury shares amounted to ¥1,390 million as of June 30, 2020.
(Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) - Calculation of tax expense
The Company calculates tax expense by multiplying profit before income taxes by an effective tax rate that was reasonably estimated by applying tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the fiscal year under review.
(Segment information) [Segment information]
I. For the three months ended June 30, 2019
Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment
(Million yen)
Reportable segment
Amount
recorded in
Europe,
Adjustment
Quarterly
Consolidated
Japan
Asia &
Middle
The
China &
Total
(Note) 1
Statements of
Pacific
East &
Americas
East Asia
Income
Africa
(Note) 2
Net sales
Net sales to
outside customers
5,259
1,681
1,144
565
429
9,080
-
9,080
Inter-segment net
1,101
32
2
1
4
1,142
(1,142)
-
sales or transfers
Total
6,360
1,713
1,147
566
433
10,222
(1,142)
9,080
Segment profit
795
309
128
73
57
1,365
(1,162)
203
(Notes) 1. The adjustment for segment profit of negative ¥1,162 million includes elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥38 million and corporate expenses in the amount of negative ¥1,200 million not previously allocated to the reportable segments. The relevant corporate expenses are mainly costs relating to the headquarters divisions which are not attributable to a reportable segment.
2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit in quarterly consolidated statements of income. 10
II. For the three months ended June 30, 2020
Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment
(Million yen)
Reportable segment
Amount
recorded in
Europe,
Adjustment
Quarterly
Asia &
The
China &
Consolidated
Japan
Middle
Total
(Note) 1
Statements of
Pacific
East &
Americas
East Asia
Income
Africa
(Note) 2
Net sales
Net sales to
outside customers
5,102
1,646
975
434
302
8,460
-
8,460
Inter-segment net
861
17
5
0
4
888
(888)
-
sales or transfers
Total
5,963
1,664
981
434
306
9,349
(888)
8,460
Segment profit
709
225
64
17
2
1,019
(1,306)
(286)
(Notes) 1. The adjustment for segment profit of negative ¥1,306 million includes elimination of inter-segment transactions of negative ¥40 million and corporate expenses in the amount of negative ¥1,266 million not previously allocated to the reportable segments. The relevant corporate expenses are mainly costs relating to the headquarters divisions which are not attributable to a reportable segment.
2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating loss in quarterly consolidated statements of income.