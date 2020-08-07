TOA : Announcement of FY2020 Q1 results 0 08/07/2020 | 12:59am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] August 4, 2020 Company name: TOA Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 6809 URL: https://www.toa.jp/ Representative: Kazuhiro Takeuchi, President, CEO Contact: Keigo Yoshida, General Manager of Accounting & Financial Department Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 6, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2020 8,460 (6.8) (286) - (313) - (378) - June 30, 2019 9,080 3.3 203 406.8 257 75.1 31 - (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(803) million [- %] Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥302 million [-%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 (11.41) - June 30, 2019 0.94 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2020 56,803 42,290 71.2 As of March 31, 2020 58,653 44,780 72.9 (Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥40,437 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥42,756 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end yen yen yen yen yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 - 10.00 - 16.00 26.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 - Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 10.00 - 10.00 20.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No 1 Breakdown of the dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: Stable dividend ¥20, Performance-based dividend ¥2, Commemorative dividend ¥4 Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) will be determined by taking into account the performances on stable dividend of ¥20, aiming at a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 35%, as announced in "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020" on May 13, 2020. 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 40,500 (10.1) 700 (79.8) 750 (79.0) 600 (71.0) 18.45 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2020: 34,536,635 shares March 31, 2020: 34,536,635 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 2,047,174 shares

March 31, 2020: 657,114 shares Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2020: 33,146,326 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019: 33,861,974 shares These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes Forecasts presented herein are the current prospects based on information currently available and contain elements of uncertainty. Actual results may therefore differ from the above forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances. 2 Table of Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review. ....................................... 4 (1) Explanation of Operating Results.................................................................................................................... 4 (2) Explanation of Financial Position ................................................................................................................... 5 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information .............. 5 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes....................................................................... 6 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .......................................................................................................... 6 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .................................................. 8 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income................................................................................................ 8 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income...................................................................... 9 (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................... 10 (Notes on going concern assumption)........................................................................................................... 10 (Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity)................................................................ 10 (Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) .................................................................................................................................................... 10 (Segment information) .................................................................................................................................. 10 3 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review (1) Explanation of Operating Results During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had an enormous impact on the global economy. In addition, the outlook for the U.S.-China trade frictions still remained uncertain. It is expected that the difficult situation will continue. In such an environment, we engage in activities to further strengthen our "connection with our customers" through interactions with both people and goods in order to realize our corporate value "Smiles for the Public." In the domestic market, using our unique perspective as a specialized manufacturer with strength in "Audio notification capabilities," we continuously work to enhance and upgrade our product lineup. We released a new series of "Hands-free Personal PA Systems" that deliver clear and easy-to-hear sounds while maintaining social distance. In addition, in order to help reduce overcrowding and improve services, we started to provide extended functions, "Occupancy Counter" and "Traffic Counter," using AI that can be used with network cameras of our security camera system, "TRIFORA Series." We thus engaged in various activities to propose solutions in order to play a role in communication in the new society and lifestyles. We also introduced and launched a new system platform as a digital tool to improve the efficiency of our marketing activities in five regions around the world. However, as the entire Group was affected by the spread of COVID-19, net sales during the three months ended June 30, 2020 were ¥8,460 million (down ¥619 million, or 6.8%, year on year). In terms of profits, although selling, general and administrative expenses decreased, operating profit was negative ¥286 million (down ¥490 million year on year), ordinary profit was negative ¥313 million (down ¥570 million year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was negative ¥378 million (down ¥409 million year on year). Performance by segment is as follows. (Japan) Net sales amounted to ¥5,102 million (down ¥156 million, or 3.0%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥709 million (down ¥85 million, or 10.8%, year on year). Net sales and segment profit decreased due mainly to sluggish sales of audio equipment attributable primarily to stagnant economic activities, despite an increase in the delivery of products for railway cars. (Asia & Pacific) Net sales amounted to ¥1,646 million (down ¥34 million, or 2.1%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥225 million (down ¥84 million, or 27.2%, year on year). Net sales and profit of the entire segment decreased due mainly to a decline in large-scale projects in Thailand, despite robust sales in Indonesia and Vietnam. (Europe, Middle East & Africa) Net sales amounted to ¥975 million (down ¥168 million, or 14.8%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥64 million (down ¥63 million, or 49.7%, year on year). Net sales and segment profit decreased due to the impact of stagnant economic activities in Europe and a decline in large-scale projects. (The Americas) Net sales amounted to ¥434 million (down ¥131 million, or 23.2%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥17 million (down ¥56 million, or 76.9%, year on year). Net sales and segment profit decreased due mainly to sluggish sales of audio equipment to the retailers in the Americas and a decline in large-scale projects. 4 (China & East Asia) Net sales amounted to ¥302 million (down ¥127 million, or 29.7%, year on year), and segment profit (operating profit) to ¥2 million (down ¥55 million, or 95.7%, year on year). Net sales and segment profit decreased due to sluggish sales in China, despite progress of deliveries of large-scale projects including those for the airport in Hong Kong and robust sales in Taiwan. (2) Explanation of Financial Position Total assets at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased ¥1,850 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥56,803 million. Assets decreased due mainly to decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade as well as securities. The decrease in liabilities and net assets is mainly attributable to a decrease in retained earnings due to cash dividends paid and a purchase of treasury shares. (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information The financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have not been revised from the initial forecast announced in "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020." 5 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Million yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 15,610 16,142 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 10,312 7,601 Securities 1,200 ― Merchandise and finished goods 6,845 7,328 Work in process 1,045 1,130 Raw materials and supplies 3,065 3,450 Other 880 1,252 Allowance for doubtful accounts (75) (47) Total current assets 38,885 36,858 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 6,237 6,188 Other 4,342 4,389 Total property, plant and equipment 10,579 10,578 Intangible assets 1,599 1,517 Investments and other assets Investment securities 6,163 6,469 Other 1,426 1,379 Allowance for doubtful accounts (0) (0) Total investments and other assets 7,589 7,848 Total non-current assets 19,768 19,944 Total assets 58,653 56,803 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade Short-term borrowings Income taxes payable Provisions Other Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities Retirement benefit liability Other Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities 3,409 3,486 1,915 2,913 332 101 176 107 3,348 3,251 9,183 9,859 2,841 2,758 1,848 1,895 4,689 4,653 13,872 14,512 6 (Million yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 5,279 5,279 Capital surplus 5,058 5,058 Retained earnings 30,236 29,175 Treasury shares (385) (1,390) Total shareholders' equity 40,189 38,123 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 3,682 3,898 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,009) (1,480) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (104) (103) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,567 2,314 Non-controlling interests 2,024 1,852 Total net assets 44,780 42,290 Total liabilities and net assets 58,653 56,803 7 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended June 30 (Million yen) For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating profit (loss) Non-operating income Interest income Dividend income Other Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Foreign exchange losses Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method Other Total non-operating expenses Ordinary profit (loss) Extraordinary losses Dismantlement expenses Total extraordinary losses Profit (loss) before income taxes Income taxes Profit (loss) Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 9,080 8,460 4,931 5,001 4,148 3,458 3,945 3,745 203 (286) 4 3 45 50 40 41 90 94 14 18 19 95 ― 0 2 6 35 121 257 (313) ― 11 ― 11 257 (324) 115 49 142 (373) 110 4 31 (378) 8 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended June 30 (Million yen) For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit (loss) 142 (373) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 146 215 9 (648) ― 0 3 3 159 (429) 302 (803) 165 (631) 137 (171) 9 (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on going concern assumption) There is no relevant information. (Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) The Company acquired 1,390,000 treasury shares based on a resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 13, 2020. As a result, treasury shares increased by ¥1,004 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, and treasury shares amounted to ¥1,390 million as of June 30, 2020. (Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) - Calculation of tax expense The Company calculates tax expense by multiplying profit before income taxes by an effective tax rate that was reasonably estimated by applying tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the fiscal year under review. (Segment information) [Segment information] I. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment (Million yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded in Europe, Adjustment Quarterly Consolidated Japan Asia & Middle The China & Total (Note) 1 Statements of Pacific East & Americas East Asia Income Africa (Note) 2 Net sales Net sales to outside customers 5,259 1,681 1,144 565 429 9,080 - 9,080 Inter-segment net 1,101 32 2 1 4 1,142 (1,142) - sales or transfers Total 6,360 1,713 1,147 566 433 10,222 (1,142) 9,080 Segment profit 795 309 128 73 57 1,365 (1,162) 203 (Notes) 1. The adjustment for segment profit of negative ¥1,162 million includes elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥38 million and corporate expenses in the amount of negative ¥1,200 million not previously allocated to the reportable segments. The relevant corporate expenses are mainly costs relating to the headquarters divisions which are not attributable to a reportable segment. 2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit in quarterly consolidated statements of income. 10 II. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment (Million yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded in Europe, Adjustment Quarterly Asia & The China & Consolidated Japan Middle Total (Note) 1 Statements of Pacific East & Americas East Asia Income Africa (Note) 2 Net sales Net sales to outside customers 5,102 1,646 975 434 302 8,460 - 8,460 Inter-segment net 861 17 5 0 4 888 (888) - sales or transfers Total 5,963 1,664 981 434 306 9,349 (888) 8,460 Segment profit 709 225 64 17 2 1,019 (1,306) (286) (Notes) 1. The adjustment for segment profit of negative ¥1,306 million includes elimination of inter-segment transactions of negative ¥40 million and corporate expenses in the amount of negative ¥1,266 million not previously allocated to the reportable segments. The relevant corporate expenses are mainly costs relating to the headquarters divisions which are not attributable to a reportable segment. 2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating loss in quarterly consolidated statements of income. 11 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TOA Corporation published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 04:58:14 UTC 0 Latest news on TOA CORPORATION 12:59a TOA : Announcement of FY2020 Q1 results PU 08/06 FACTBOX : What we know about Thailand's new finance minister RE 06/25 Japan's Chiyoda says hydrogen pilot project begins to fuel power plant RE 05/19 TOA : Announcement of FY2019 results PU 03/30 TOA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 TOA : to prepare land for Japanese economic zone AQ 2019 TOA CORP (HYOGO) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2019 TOA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 TOA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 TOA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 40 500 M 383 M 383 M Net income 2021 600 M 5,68 M 5,68 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 36,3x Yield 2021 2,98% Capitalization 21 833 M 207 M 207 M Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x Nbr of Employees 3 312 Free-Float 67,4% Chart TOA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 950,00 JPY Last Close Price 672,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 71,1% Spread / Average Target 41,4% Spread / Lowest Target 11,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kazuhiro Takeuchi President & Representative Director Kenji Itani Chairman Masato Hotta Director, Executive Officer & Head-Engineering Yoshinori Masuno Director & Managing Executive Officer Junichi Teramae Director, Executive Officer & General Manager-SCM Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOA CORPORATION -41.67% 207 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.40% 199 841 FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. -20.63% 41 856 ERICSSON AB 24.08% 39 169 NOKIA OYJ 28.94% 28 438 ZTE CORPORATION 9.38% 24 047