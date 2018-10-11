Tobii : Invitation to Tobii’s Earnings Call Following the Q3 2018 Interim Report

Tobii AB plans to publish the interim report for the period January 1-September 30, 2018 on October 25 at 7.30 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 2.00 p.m., Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call

Time: Thursday October 25, 2.00 p.m. CET

Phone numbers:

Denmark: +45 35 15 81 21

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404 (toll free: 0800 915 076)

Norway: +47 2350 0296 (toll free: 800 14947)

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942 (toll free: 0200 883 464)

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9411 (toll free: 0800 279 7204)

United States: +1 929-477-0402 (US/Canada toll free: 866-575-6539

Confirmation code: 9065911

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation

Link to the web cast presentation. The presentation is also available via Tobii's web site under Interim report Q3 2018. The interim report and a recording of the presentation will be available on the same page after the publication and the conference call.

Welcome!