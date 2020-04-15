Tobii publ : Invitation to Tobii's Earnings Call Following the First Quarter of 2020

Tobii AB plans to publish the interim report for the period January 1-March 31, 2020 on April 29 at 7.30 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 1.00 p.m. CET., Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call

Time: Wednesday April 29, 2020, 1.00 p.m. CET

Phone numbers:

Sweden +46 (0) 8 5069 2180 (national toll free: 0200 125 581)

Norway +47 2396 0264 (national toll free: 800 51874)

Denmark +45 32 72 80 42 (national toll free: 80 71 80 97)

Finland +358 (0) 9 4245 0806 (national toll free: 0800 773 496)

United Kingdom +44 (0) 844 571 8892 (national toll free: 0800 376 7922)

United States +1 631 510 7495 (national toll free: US/NY: 1866 966 1396)

Confirmation code: 3594847

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation

Link to the web cast presentation. The presentation is also available via Tobii's website. The interim report and a recording of the presentation will be available on the same page after the publication and the conference call.

Welcome!