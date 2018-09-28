Tobu Railway : Must-see Spots Together with the Upcoming Once-Every-Four-Years Rugby Tournament held in Japan (PDF)

Log in
09/28/2018 | 06:22am CEST

September 28, 2018

Enjoy Beer and Sightseeing Alongside Great Sporting Action

Must-see Spots Together with the Upcoming Once-Every-Four-Years

Rugby Tournament held in Japan

TOBU Railway Co., Ltd.

In 2019, Japan will host for the first time a major rugby tournament held only once every four years. In this newsletter, we recommend some sightseeing spots and Japanese beer that can be enjoyed by visitors in locations easily accessible from the rugby venues in Tokyo and Yokohama.

TOKYO SKYTREETOWNSM and the Asakusa Area, Must-go for the First-Time Visitors to Tokyo

Every visitor to Tokyo should make a point of going to Asakusa. As well as climbing TOKYO SKYTREESM, which offers unparalleled views over the city, Asakusa is also a great place to enjoy beer, a perfect companion for rugby-watching.

TOKYO SKYTREE, a new symbol of Tokyo

Opened in 2012, TOKYO SKYTREE is Tokyo's newest symbol. It is the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower with a height of 634 m. The height is a nod to Musashi, the name of one of the former feudal domains in the area around Tokyo (In Japanese, the pronunciation of the number "6" "3" "4" can be read out"mu-sa-shi"). Tembo Deck provides a thrilling glass floor experience as well as cafés and shops, and the slope way "Tembo Galleria", which gives visitors a feeling of walking on air. As TOKYO SKYTREE is in the "shitamachi (old/lower town)" district of Tokyo, which has no other skyscrapers, the tower offers sweeping views over Tokyo and the surrounding Kanto region. TOKYO SKYTREE is also popular for its lighting, which vary depending on the seasons and the timing of various special events. URLhttp://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/

Enjoy souvenirs from all over Japan at the Tokyo Solamachi

At the foot of the TOKYO SKYTREE is Tokyo Solamachi, which contains more than 300 different shops including restaurants and stores selling various souvenirs. Japan Souvenirs on the fourth floor offers a particularly wide range of products and traditional craft items from across Japan, including limited-edition items available nowhere else.

URLhttp://www.tokyo-solamachi.jp/english/

Souvenirs Guidehttp://www.tokyo-solamachi.jp/pdf/souvenirGuide.pdf?ver20180910

The home of Tokyo Sumidagawa Brewing, Tokyo's first local craft brewery

Tokyo Sumidagawa Brewing is a beer brand famous as Tokyo's first-ever local craft beer. The brand began on the banks of the Sumida River. The brewery still stands on the original location of the birthplace of the brand, and in the accompanying restaurant, visitors can enjoy the brewery's various beers together with great food. URLhttps://gurunavi.com/en/a467402/rst/?__ngt__=TT0eaaf7436009ac1e4a5b737koItDtdRKCGrVe9hzY8QC

Kawagoe, Easily Accessible from the Rugby Venues in Yokohama

The town Kawagoe offers easy access to Yokohama, one of the host city for tournament matches, with few train changes. Kawagoe is known as Little Edo due to its historical atmosphere, and is one of the best-known tourist destinations in the region. Feel the traditional vibe as you walk down the street wearing a kimono with a craft beer in hand!

Walk from Kashiya Yokocho to the "Toki-No-Kane (The Bell of Time)"

Kashiya Yokocho is a confectionary store founded approximately 150 years ago by a dedicated pastry cook, and it remains popular with tourists who stopped by to enjoy the products and buy souvenirs. The historic clock tower, Toki-No-Kane, is a symbol of this atmospheric town, which remains from Japan's pre-modern days. URLhttp://www.tobujapantrip.com/en/tourism/ikebukuro_kawagoe/

COEDO beer, a great companion for touring Kawagoe

COEDO beer has won various awards and has a great international reputation. Using only the finest ingredients, the beer is produced by master brewers. Visitors can wander the sites with a beer in hand, visit the restaurant attached to the brewery, or enjoy a relaxing meal at the Kawagoe Art Cafe Elevato, which offers six varieties of COEDO draught.

COEDO beerhttps://www.coedobrewery.com/en/

Kawagoe Art Cafe Elevatohttps://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g298177-d6069592-Reviews-Kawagoe_Art_Cafe_Elevato-Kawagoe_Saitama_Prefecture_Kanto.html

The TOBU Railway Group is a major Japanese corporate group consisting of approximately 90 companies. The Tobu Railways cover the longest operating distance in the Kanto area, and lead to many tourist attractions including Asakusa and Tokyo SKYTREE TOWN in Tokyo, Nikko and Kinugawa Onsen, famous as a world heritage and hot spring location, the Tatebayashi and Ashikaga area known for its beautiful blooming flower fields, and Kawagoe, where the atmosphere of the Edo era still live on.

Explore destinations around Tobu Railway Group at TOBU JAPAN TRIP: http://www.tobujapantrip.com/en/

*Please refer to the site listed on the right for other media materials and images. Mynewsdesk: https://www.mynewsdesk.com/tobu-railway

Disclaimer

Tobu Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 04:21:09 UTC
