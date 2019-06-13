Tobu Railway : New Pier「Embassy Villa Memorial Parks」at Lake Chuzenji,Nikko Tochigi-Prefecture Japan, open on June 1 (PDF)

Log in
TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD

(9001)
Tobu Railway : New Pier「Embassy Villa Memorial Parks」at Lake Chuzenji,Nikko Tochigi-Prefecture Japan, open on June 1

06/13/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

New PierEmbassy Villa Memorial Parks

at Lake Chuzenji,Nikko Tochigi-Prefecture Japan,

open on June 1

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd.

Tobu Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. and Tobu Kogyo Co., Ltd. are opening a new pier, Embassy Villa Memorial Park Pier, for the Chuzenjiko Cruise trafficking Lake Chuzenji in Nikko on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The new pier is about 170 meters from the Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Parks, you could easily access to the Embassy Villa Memorial Parks.

In conjunction with the opening of the new pier, we are also introducing the Round-TripFree Ticket (Unlimited Rides) as well as the Round-TripFree Ticket (Unlimited Rides) + Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Park Admission Ticket Set, so that you can enjoy the sightseeing spots and untouched nature around Lake Chuzenji with the Chuzenjiko Cruise. Stays and excursions are becoming more convient than ever before.

Please see details on the accompanying sheet.

Shobugahama

Lake Chuzenji Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal

Tachiki Kannon

Embassy Villa Memorial Parks

The location and service route of the new pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks

Full view of the new pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks

[Accompanying sheet]

Details of the New Pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks and the Around-Trip Free Ticket (Unlimited Rides)

1. Overview of the new pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks

(1) Opening:

June 1, 2019

(2) Location:

Chugushi, Nikko-city,Tochigi-prefecture,Japan

2 min walk from the Italian Embassy Villa Memorial Park

4 min walk from the British Embassy Villa Memorial Park

  1. Opening hours: Around 10:00am-16:00pm
  2. Business season: Mid-April-November 30
  3. Timetable

Around Lake Chuzenji Cruise

Duration: 55 min per round-trip

Stops at: [Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal-(20min) Shobugahama-(20min) EmbassyVilla Memorial Parks-(10min) Tachiki

Kannon-(5min) Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal]

Operates until November 30, 2019

Dep.Chuzenji Boat →Dep.Shobugahama→

Dep.Embassy Villa Memorial Parks

→Dep.Tachiki Kannon→Arr. Chuzenji Boat

PassengerTerminal

Passenger Terminal

*930

*950

*1010

*1020

*1025

1030

1050

1110

1120

1125

1130

1150

1210

1220

1225

1230

1250

1310

1320

1325

1330

1350

1410

1420

1425

1430

1450

1510

1520

1525

*1530

*1550

*1610

*1620

*1625

*Until November 4, the final stop is Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal.

◎＝From November 5 to November 30, it stops at Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal.

During busy periods and weekends, the cruise may operate at 30-min intervals when departing Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal between 9:30 and 15:30.

2. Round-Trip Free Ticket (Unlimited Rides)

(1)

Release date:

June 1 2019

(2)

Sold at:

Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal, Shobugahama, Embassy Villa Memorial Park

(on-board), Italian Embassy Villa Memorial Park*1, British Embassy Villa Memorial

Park*1, Tachiki Kannon.

Note that the Round-Trip Free Ticket + Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial

Park Admission Ticket Set is only sold at Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal, Italian Embassy Villa Memorial Park*1, and British Embassy Villa Memorial Park*1.

*1 The tickets are sold at the admission ticket machines at the Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Parks.

  1. Fares
    • Round-TripFree Ticket (Unlimited Rides) Adult: 1,400 yen; child: 700 yen
    • Round-TripFree Ticket + Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Park Admission Ticket Set Adults: 1,600 yen; junior high school students: 1,450 yen, elementary school students: 850 yen; children: 150 yen

Disclaimer

Tobu Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 02:48:02 UTC
