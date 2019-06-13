Tobu Railway : New Pier「Embassy Villa Memorial Parks」at Lake Chuzenji,Nikko Tochigi-Prefecture Japan, open on June 1 (PDF)

New Pier「Embassy Villa Memorial Parks」
at Lake Chuzenji,Nikko Tochigi-Prefecture Japan,
open on June 1
Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. and Tobu Kogyo Co., Ltd. are opening a new pier, Embassy Villa Memorial Park Pier, for the Chuzenjiko Cruise trafficking Lake Chuzenji in Nikko on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
The new pier is about 170 meters from the Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Parks, you could easily access to the Embassy Villa Memorial Parks.
In conjunction with the opening of the new pier, we are also introducing the Round-TripFree Ticket (Unlimited Rides) as well as the Round-TripFree Ticket (Unlimited Rides) + Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Park Admission Ticket Set, so that you can enjoy the sightseeing spots and untouched nature around Lake Chuzenji with the Chuzenjiko Cruise. Stays and excursions are becoming more convient than ever before.
Shobugahama
Lake Chuzenji Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal
Tachiki Kannon
Embassy Villa Memorial Parks
△The location and service route of the new pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks
△Full view of the new pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks
[Accompanying sheet]
Details of the New Pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks and the Around-Trip Free Ticket (Unlimited Rides)
1. Overview of the new pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks
|
(1) Opening:
|
June 1, 2019
|
(2) Location:
|
Chugushi, Nikko-city,Tochigi-prefecture,Japan
|
|
2 min walk from the Italian Embassy Villa Memorial Park
|
|
4 min walk from the British Embassy Villa Memorial Park
-
Opening hours: Around 10:00am-16:00pm
-
Business season: Mid-April-November 30
-
Timetable
|
Around Lake Chuzenji Cruise
|
Duration: 55 min per round-trip
Stops at: [Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal-(20min) Shobugahama-(20min) EmbassyVilla Memorial Parks-(10min) Tachiki
Kannon-(5min) Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal]
Operates until November 30, 2019
|
Dep.Chuzenji Boat →Dep.Shobugahama→
|
Dep.Embassy Villa Memorial Parks
|
→Dep.Tachiki Kannon→Arr. Chuzenji Boat
|
|
PassengerTerminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Terminal
|
|
*9：30
|
→
|
*9：50
|
→
|
*10：10
|
→
|
*10：20
|
→
|
*10：25
|
→
|
10：30
|
→
|
10：50
|
→
|
11：10
|
→
|
11：20
|
→
|
11：25
|
→
|
11：30
|
→
|
11：50
|
→
|
12：10
|
→
|
12：20
|
→
|
12：25
|
→
|
12：30
|
→
|
12：50
|
→
|
13：10
|
→
|
13：20
|
→
|
13：25
|
→
|
13：30
|
→
|
13：50
|
→
|
14：10
|
→
|
14：20
|
→
|
14：25
|
→
|
14：30
|
→
|
◎14：50
|
→
|
◎15：10
|
→ ◎15：20
|
→
|
◎15：25
|
→
|
*15：30
|
→
|
*15：50
|
→
|
*16：10
|
→
|
*16：20
|
→
|
*16：25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*＝Until November 4, the final stop is Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal.
◎＝From November 5 to November 30, it stops at Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal.
※During busy periods and weekends, the cruise may operate at 30-min intervals when departing Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal between 9:30 and 15:30.
2. Round-Trip Free Ticket (Unlimited Rides)
|
(1)
|
Release date:
|
June 1 2019
|
(2)
|
Sold at:
|
Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal, Shobugahama, Embassy Villa Memorial Park
|
|
|
(on-board), Italian Embassy Villa Memorial Park*1, British Embassy Villa Memorial
|
|
|
Park*1, Tachiki Kannon.
|
|
|
Note that the Round-Trip Free Ticket + Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial
Park Admission Ticket Set is only sold at Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal, Italian Embassy Villa Memorial Park*1, and British Embassy Villa Memorial Park*1.
*1 The tickets are sold at the admission ticket machines at the Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Parks.
-
Fares
-
-
Round-TripFree Ticket (Unlimited Rides) Adult: 1,400 yen; child: 700 yen
-
Round-TripFree Ticket + Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Park Admission Ticket Set Adults: 1,600 yen; junior high school students: 1,450 yen, elementary school students: 850 yen; children: 150 yen
