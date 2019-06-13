Tobu Railway : New Pier「Embassy Villa Memorial Parks」at Lake Chuzenji,Nikko Tochigi-Prefecture Japan, open on June 1 (PDF)

New Pier「Embassy Villa Memorial Parks」

at Lake Chuzenji,Nikko Tochigi-Prefecture Japan,

open on June 1

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd.

Tobu Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. and Tobu Kogyo Co., Ltd. are opening a new pier, Embassy Villa Memorial Park Pier, for the Chuzenjiko Cruise trafficking Lake Chuzenji in Nikko on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The new pier is about 170 meters from the Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Parks, you could easily access to the Embassy Villa Memorial Parks.

In conjunction with the opening of the new pier, we are also introducing the Round-TripFree Ticket (Unlimited Rides) as well as the Round-TripFree Ticket (Unlimited Rides) + Italian and British Embassy Villa Memorial Park Admission Ticket Set, so that you can enjoy the sightseeing spots and untouched nature around Lake Chuzenji with the Chuzenjiko Cruise. Stays and excursions are becoming more convient than ever before.

Please see details on the accompanying sheet.

Shobugahama

Lake Chuzenji Chuzenji Boat Passenger Terminal

Tachiki Kannon

Embassy Villa Memorial Parks

△The location and service route of the new pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks

△Full view of the new pier Embassy Villa Memorial Parks