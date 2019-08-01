Tobu Railway : Rickshaw pullers recommend Asakusa highlights (PDF)

August 1, 2019

Travelling deep into Asakusa with the help of shafu

Rickshaw pullers recommend Asakusa highlights

Today, we are going to introduce the Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE area, one of Japan's leading tourist destinations. The area's rickshaw pullers, known in Japanese as shafu, are extremely knowledgeable about the area and can help you make the most out of your holiday, taking you to out-of-the-way spots for great photos and long-standing recommended local merchants, provide great service to domestic and overseas customers alike. We recommend that you take the opportunity to hire a rickshaw puller and travel deep into the Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE area to discover all that it has to offer.

The charm of the Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE area, an indispensable part of any holiday to Japan

The Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE area combines traditional and new culture, stimulating the curiosity of all who visit. If you wish to delve deep into the area and discover its full charm, beyond guidebook listings, we recommend traveling with one of the rickshaw pullers who know the area so well.

Asakusa still retains much of the atmosphere of Japan's premodern days, and touring the area together with a shafu or rickshaw puller is a surefire way to experience the true essence of the region that other travelers might miss. The shafu have a deep knowledge of the area including various restaurants that are not on theusual tourist trial. They can recommend to you local restaurants that not only taste great, but also have a longhistory and authentic atmosphere. With more and more visitors coming to the Asakusa area, one unmissablelocal destination for the new arrivals is the TOKYO SKYTREE TWON, in TOKYO SKYTREE, touristscan enjoy a café break while looking down over the whole downtown area contains Asakusa and enjoyingviews of the entire city. You can also buy special souvenir items on sale nowhere else.

The area, between Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN, is also a great place to wander the streets inrented cotton kimono or yukata, so you are not just viewing the scene, but becoming part of it.

Rickshaw puller from overseas may have a unique perspective on the area

Hou Chunyang, Ebisuya rickshaws

Hou Chunyang, originally from Taiwan, works as a rickshaw puller for Ebisuya, a rickshaw company. He says that he was drawn to the job after being impressed by seeing other ritual pullers pulling the heavy vehicles while providing great service to customers with a smile on their faces. Mr. Hou says that many of his customers are foreign tourists and he considers it his mission to provide great photo opportunities. He says some tourists request just a photograph rather than a tour.

As he is from overseas himself, he is dedicated to finding the unexplored corners of the district, including the best spots for photos of the TOKYO SKYTREE alongside the Sumida river with the beautiful reflections ofthe evening sun. He is also well versed in local restaurants, particularly recommending Koyanagi, a purveyor of a eel popular among foreign tourists not only for its great taste but also for its stylish Japanese interior. Mr. Hou is such a big fan, he also goes there on his days off.

Hou Chunyang of Ebisuya (a rickshaw company) originally from Taiwan, shared his passion for providing a great rickshaw tour to visitors to Asakusa

Relax with unparalleled views from the best location in town

After enjoying a fulfilling visit to the Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE area, the perfect place to rest and refresh yourself is the TOBU HOTEL LEVANT TOKYO in Kinshicho, ideal for a night's accommodation. It is close to the Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE area and also provides good access to Shibuya and Shinjuku. With direct buses linking the hotel to other destinations including Tokyo Disney Resort®, and Narita and Haneda Airports, it is easy to plan a smooth traveling schedule. With rooms on the hotel's north side and the restaurant on the uppermost floor looking out onto the TOKYO SKYTREE, why not relax and reflect on memories of your visit to the Asakusa and around TOKYO SKYTREE while enjoying the premium view?

