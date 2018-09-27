Tocagen : to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in October

Log in
09/27/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced that members of the leadership team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in New York City:

Tocagen

Tuesday, October 2, 10:30 a.m. ET
Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer Marty Duvall

Wednesday, October 3, 8:00 a.m. ET
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer Marty Duvall

Wednesday, October 3, 9:00 a.m. ET
Leerink Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer Mark Foletta and Chief Medical Officer Asha Das, M.D.

Tuesday, October 9, 3:45 p.m. ET
Chardan Capital Markets 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer Marty Duvall

The live audio webcasts from the conferences and subsequent replay may be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentations" page in the investors section of Tocagen's website. The webcasts will be available shortly after conclusion of the presentation and archived on the company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tocagen Inc.
Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for recurrent high grade glioma (HGG), a disease with significant unmet medical need. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of glioma. For more information about Tocagen, visit www.tocagen.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tocagen-to-participate-in-four-investor-conferences-in-october-300720474.html

SOURCE Tocagen Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
