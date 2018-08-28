Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tocagen : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences Next Week

08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced that Marty Duvall, chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled, "Chinese Capital Meets Western Innovation" on Tuesday, September 4, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, at the B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference. In addition, Mr. Duvall will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. on Wednesday, September 5, at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, also in New York City. 

Tocagen Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Tocagen Inc.)

The live audio webcast from the H.C. Wainwright conference and subsequent replay may be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentations" page in the investors section of Tocagen's website. The webcast will be available shortly after conclusion of the presentation and archived on the company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for recurrent high grade glioma (HGG), a disease with significant unmet medical need. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of glioma. For more information about Tocagen, visit www.tocagen.com.

Media Contact:
Pam Lord
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6003
pam@canalecomm.com

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Broder
Endurance Advisors
ebroder@enduranceadvisors.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tocagen-to-participate-in-two-investor-conferences-next-week-300703629.html

SOURCE Tocagen Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
