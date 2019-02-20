Log in
Tocagen : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Wednesday, February 27 and Present at Upcoming SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

02/20/2019 | 06:23pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and business progress on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Tocagen Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Tocagen Inc.)

Additionally, Marty Duvall, chief executive officer, will present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, March 1, at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York City.

The live audio webcast from the conference and subsequent replay may be accessed by visiting Tocagen's website. The webcast will be available shortly after conclusion of the presentation and archived on the company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

To receive Tocagen's press releases and other investor information, please visit the Investor Relations page of the company's website and register for email alerts.

About Tocagen
Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (Toca 5) for recurrent high grade glioma (HGG), a disease with significant unmet medical need. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded Tocagen an orphan drug grant for the Toca 5 trial and has granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG. The European Medicines Agency has granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of glioma.

Tocagen Media Contact:
Pam Lord
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6003
pam@canalecomm.com 

Tocagen Investor Contact:
Pete Rahmer
Endurance Advisors
(415) 515-9763
prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tocagen-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-wednesday-february-27-and-present-at-upcoming-svb-leerink-global-healthcare-conference-300799297.html

SOURCE Tocagen Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
