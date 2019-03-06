Tocvan Ventures Corp. Announces Common Share Issuance

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2019) - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) (the "Corporation") announces it has issued 500,000 common shares to Carube Copper Corp. ("Carube") pursuant to the terms of a property option agreement between the Corporation and Carube dated May 23, 2018, as amended (the "Option Agreement"). The Corporation also paid $25,000 (Cdn.) to Carube under the Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Corporation has an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Rogers Creek Property. The Rogers Creek Property covers 212.34 km2 in the Coastal Mountain Belt of British Columbia, about 90 km northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, in the Lillooet Mining District. The Property consists of 47 mineral claims and is being explored for porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization

In order to maintain in force the option granted to it under the Option Agreement, and to exercise the option, the Corporation must incur the following expenditures on the Rogers Creek Property:

Issue 200,000 common shares to Carube and complete a $200,000 work commitment within 30 days of the first anniversary of the listing date on the CSE;

Issue 200,000 common shares to Carube and complete a $300,000 work commitment within 30 days of the second anniversary of the listing date on the CSE; and

Issue 200,000 common shares to Carube and complete a $400,000 work commitment within 30 days of the third anniversary of the listing date.

About the Corporation

The Corporation is an early stage natural resource company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of mineral properties. The Corporation's objective is to conduct an exploration program on the Rogers Creek Property. Refer to the Corporation's Prospectus dated January 31, 2019 on www.sedar.com for details of the property and the exploration program.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Derek A. Wood, President and CEO

Telephone: (403) 200-3569

Email: dwood@tocvan.ca

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43285