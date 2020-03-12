TOD'S S.p.A. – Group's sales totalled 916 million Euros in FY 2019, strong growth of ecommerce and DOS; net income: 46.3 million Euros. Proposal of a dividend of 0.6 Euro per share. 0 03/12/2020 | 02:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sant'Elpidio a Mare - March 12th, 2020 TOD'S S.p.A. - Group's sales totalled 916 million Euros in FY 2019, strong growth of e- commerce and DOS; net income: 46.3 million Euros. Proposal of a dividend of 0.6 Euro per share The Board of Directors approved the draft of 2019 Annual Report Sales revenues: 916 million Euros EBITDA adjusted: 255.4 million Euros1 EBIT adjusted: 104.4 million Euros Group's Net Income: 46.3 million Euros Net Financial Debt adjusted: 12.1 million Euros Dividend: 0.60 Euro per share Tod's S.p.A., the Italian company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and holding of the luxury goods group of the same name operating in luxury and quality shoes, accessories and apparel with the Tod's, Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands, today approved the draft of the Group's 2019 Annual Report. Message from the Group's Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle, Chairman and CEO of the Group, commented as follows: In 2019, we continued the execution of our medium-term strategic plan, trying to get closer to the set objectives as quickly as possible. The last months of the year gave us positive signals, and even better results were being achieved in the first weeks of this year, until the arrival of the Coronavirus. This confirms that all the initiatives undertaken were going in the right direction, also considering the desirability that makes our products special and therefore competitive with the collections of other famous brands of worldwide importance. The large investments made in the Dos network and in research and development also go in this direction propertly. The most important goal remains to increase traffic in our direct stores and in our franchised stores, in order to increasingly control the direct distribution, which today represents more than 70% of our turnover. E-commerce is growing very well and we will increasingly invest in this sales channel to accelerate its growth. When our stores and e-commerce are fully operational, the turnover, but even more, the Group' profits will grow more than proportionally. This is the medium term strategy, but we come to today. The arrival of Coronavirus has forced us to review the strategy of the first half of 2020 and now, in a climate of strong uncertainty, we have prepared a plan that allows us to cut immediate costs and manage the flow of goods with great prudence, trying to dose at best the quantities of goods that we will put on the market. However, we are ready to start quickly as soon as the market normalizes. I believe that before the end of April it will not be possible to perceive how the semester will look like.. But now our first goal is to take care of the health of our employees, helping them for all the problems that Coronavirus can create, even indirectly, in managing the daily life of each family. Notoriously our Group has always been close to its employees and this time it will be even more." Comments to the Group's sales In fiscal year 2019, consolidated sales were 916 million Euros, down 2.6% from 2018. Revenues amounted to 238.3 million Euros in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 1.7% from Q4 2018. In 2018, currency fluctuations gave a positive contribution, particularly to the Tod's and Roger Vivier brands, which have the greatest presence abroad. At constant exchange rates, meaning by using the average exchange rates of 2018, including the related effects of hedging contracts, sales would have been 905.6 million Euros. Breakdown of consolidated sales by brand (million Euros) FY 2019 FY % change reported rates constant rates 2018 reported rates constant rates Tod's 461.8 455.3 498.7 - 7.4% - 8.7% Roger Vivier 200.5 197.3 173.5 +15.5% +13.7% Hogan 196.5 195.8 206.1 - 4.7% - 5.0% Fay 56.3 56.3 61.3 - 8.0% - 8.1% Other 0.9 0.9 0.9 n.m. n.m. TOTAL 916.0 905.6 940.5 -2.6% -3.7%

Tod's sales totaled 461.8 million Euros in 2019; positive results in the retail channel. Healthy start of the new T Timeless project, both for shoes and leather goods. Revenues of Roger Vivier amounted to 200.5 million Euros, up 15.5% from 2018. The brand registered positive results in all the geographical areas in which it operates; excellent feedback on new product families. Hogan sales totalled 196.5 million Euros; double-digit growth in Greater China, despite the delicate situation in Hong Kong. Finally, sales of Fay amounted to 56.3 million Euros; the decrease, as compared to 2018, is mainly due to the weakness of the Italian market. Breakdown of consolidated sales by product category (million Euros) FY 2019 FY % change reported rates constant rates 2018 reported rates constant rates Shoes 730.7 722.9 743.7 -1.7% -2.8% Leather goods 121.7 119.2 128.6 -5.4% -7.3% and accessories Apparel 62.7 62.6 67.3 -6.7% -6.9% Other 0.9 0.9 0.9 n.m. n.m. TOTAL 916.0 905.6 940.5 -2.6% -3.7% Revenues from shoes amounted to 730.7 million Euros in 2019; positive trend in the fourth quarter of the year. Sales from leather goods and accessories totalled 121.7 million Euros. The new lines of handbags of the Tod's brand are registering positive feedback. Finally, sales from apparel amounted to 62.7 million Euros; the trend broadly reflects the performance registered by the Fay brand. Breakdown of consolidated sales by region (million Euros) FY 2019 FY % change reported rates constant rates 2018 reported rates constant rates Italy 260.6 260.6 282.2 -7.7% -7.7% Europe 237.6 236.8 243.9 -2.6% -2.9% (excl. Italy) Americas (*) 70.6 67.9 73.0 -3.2% -7.0% Greater 215.1 211.0 210.3 +2.3% +0.4% China (**) Rest of 132.1 129.2 131.1 +0.8% -1.4% World TOTAL 916.0 905.6 940.5 -2.6% -3.7% This line includes the whole American continent (Northern and Southern America). (**) This line includes: mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan Region. In 2019, domestic sales amounted to 260.6 million Euros; the performance in the fourth quarter of the year was positive, with an improvement in the trend of both distribution channels. In the rest of Europe, the Group's revenues totaled 237.6 million Euros; the fourth quarter of the year was positive, thanks to the contribution of retail. In the Americas sales amounted to 70.6 million Euros; also in this region, the fourth quarter registered a positive performance, with an improvement in results on both the distribution channels. The Group's sales in Greater China totaled 215.1 million Euros, up 2.3% from 2018. The positive results recorded in Mainland China, which represents more than 60% of this region, were partially offset by the sharp slowdown in the Hong Kong market, due to well-known political tensions. Finally, in the area "Rest of the World" the Group's revenues were 132.1 million Euros, up 0.8% from 2018. Breakdown of consolidated sales by distribution channel (million Euros) FY 2019 FY % change reported rates constant rates 2018 reported rates constant rates Retail (DOS+online) 645.8 636.9 607.8 +6.2% +4.8% Third parties (Franchised stores + 270.2 268.7 332.8 -18.8% -19.2% Independent retailers) TOTAL 916.0 905.6 940.5 -2.6% -3.7% In 2019, retail revenues totalled 645.8 million Euros, up 6.2% from 2018, and represent more than 70% of the Group's turnover. On a homogeneous basis2, the increase in sales of this channel was 4.4% in the fourth quarter of the year, thanks to the double-digit growth of e-commerce and the contribution of the new openings. The Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) rate, calculated at constant exchange rates as the worldwide average of sales growth rates registered by the DOS network, is -4.0% in the year, progressively improving in the last months. At reported rates, this figure improves by more than 100 bps. As of December 31st, 2019 the Group's distribution network was composed by 290 DOS and 115 franchised stores, compared to 284 DOS and 120 franchised stores as of December 31st, 2018. Revenues to third parties totaled 270.2 million Euros; the double-digit decline is mainly due to the weakness of the domestic and European markets. Comments on the Profit & Loss key figures The key economic and financial figures of 2019 Financial Statements have been significantly impacted by the adoption of the IFRS16 accounting principle, related to the new accounting of the lease agreements, starting from January 1st, 2019. In compliance with the new IFRS 16 accounting principle, in FY 2019 the Group's EBITDA was As already mentioned in the previous press releases, with the acquisition of Italiantouch, starting from October 1 st , 2018, the relative part of the e-commerce revenues has been accounted for in retail revenues, and no longer in the wholesale channel. Consequently, in the first nine months of 2019, the comparison of revenues by distribution channel was uneven, while, starting from the fourth quarter, figures return to be comparable. TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 5 255.4 million Euros, with a 27.9% margin on sales. It includes an extraordinary not recurring income of 97.5 million Euros, related to the disposal of the Omotesando real estate, as disclosed on March 11th, 2019 (please refer to the press release issued on that day for all the details of that transaction). Net of the above mentioned IFRS 16 effect, 2019 EBITDA adjusted was 150.2 million Euros, equal to 16.4% of sales. Despite the small improvement of the industrial margin, as compared with the figure of 2018, the operating result was strongly affected by the significant increase in operating costs, necessary to preserve the positioning of the brands in a very competitive environment, and in the costs for the development of the distribution network, which are necessary to pursue the Group's business strategy. In particular, the following lines increased significantly: labour costs (23.4% of sales in 2019, compared to 21.1% of 2018), mainly related to the increase in the Group's workforce3, in particular to expand the direct retail network and to strengthen the Corporate teams, costs for the use of third parties assets (17.6% of sales in 2019 excluding IFRS16, compared to 15.1% in 2018) and cost for services (26.1% of sales in 2019, compared to 25% of 2018), mainly due to communication and external productions costs. In 2019, the Group's EBIT adjusted was 104.4 million Euros, with a 11.4% margin on sales; the incidence on sales of depreciation, amortisation and provisions was broadly stable, net of the depreciation for rights of use assets (equal to 105.2 million Euros). At constant exchange rates and in compliance with IFRS16, EBITDA and EBIT would have been, respectively, 245.2 million Euros and 93.9 million Euros. The Group's profit before taxes was 77 million Euros, also due to higher interests calculated on lease liabilities in compliance with IFRS16. Net of taxes for the period and of minority interests, the Group's net income was 46.3 million Euros. Comments on the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow key figures In 2019, the Group invested 47.2 million Euros in tangible and intangible fixed assets, slightly higher than the 44 million Euros invested in 2018. As usual, the majority of these investments were devoted to the widening and update of the DOS network; as an example, we mention the opening of the new Tod's flagship store in Milan, Via Montenapoleone. The rest of the investments are, as usual, referred to the continuous renewal at industrial and corporate level. The net operating working capital totalled 344.6 million Euros as of December 31st, 2019, higher than the figure as of the end of 2018, mainly due to the more favorable trend of the production processes, which led to an increase in the stocks of the spring collections, ready for shipment. 4,815 employees as of December 31 st , 2019, compared to 4,705 as of December 31 st , 2018. TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 6 As of December 31st, 2019, the Group's net debt adjusted is equal to 12.1 million Euros; this figure is 451.2 million Euros, including the IFRS 16 impact. As of December 31st, 2019, consolidated shareholders' equity was 1,080.5 million Euros, compared to the 1,064.7 million balance as of December 2018. Comments on the key figures of the Parent Company Tod's SpA The Board of Directors also approved the draft of the 2019 Annual Report for the parent company Tod's SpA, whose sales were 606.8 million Euros, compared to 665.4 million Euros sales of 2018 pro-forma financial statements (which include the effect of the mergers of Del.Com Srl, Italiantouch Srl and Holpaf BV) . Net income was 30.3 million Euros, or 5% of sales; earning per share was 0.92 Euro. In 2019, the parent company invested a total amount of 15.9 million Euros in tangible and intangible fixed assets, excluding the transfers of assets related to the mergers, which compares to 17.6 million Euros invested in the previous year. As of December 31st, 2019 the parent company's net debt adjusted was 78.1 million Euros; the shareholders' equity of the parent company was 959 million Euros. Dividend proposal The Board approved also to propose the distribution of a dividend of Euro 0.604 per share, which corresponds to a pay-out of approx. 43% on the Group's net income per share. This proposal will be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, taking place in the company's registered office next April 22nd, 2020, at 11.00 a.m. on first call, as well as the proposal to allocate 1% of consolidated net income - which corresponds to 456,588 Euros, to pursue solidarity projects. 4 Gross of withholding tax, if due. The Board approved also to propose the distribution of a dividend of Euro 0.604 per share, which corresponds to a pay-out of approx. 43% on the Group's net income per share. This proposal will be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, taking place in the company's registered office next April 22nd, 2020, at 11.00 a.m. on first call, as well as the proposal to allocate 1% of consolidated net income - which corresponds to 456,588 Euros, to pursue solidarity projects. 4 Gross of withholding tax, if due.

As for the second call, today the Board resolved to change the date of any second call from April 29th, 2020 to May 29th, 2020, the same place and time, to take into account the possible impediments related to a possible negative course of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. In any case, the dividend will be paid on June 24th, 2020 (coupon nr. 21; ex-dividend date: June 22nd, 2020, record date: June 23rd, 2020). COVID-19 - Emergency situation The emergency situation that has arisen in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to major changes around the world. In response, the Group has implemented a series of actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, including the adoption of smart working, the closure of stores in high-risk areas, and the recommendation to employees to follow specific health protection rules. Additionally, the Group has also deemed appropriate to take charge of assisting its employees, also by providing financial support, for the specific needs related to the management of the emergency situation. Due to the constantly shifting events, the economic impact of this situation is still difficult to evaluate. However, the Group quickly has implemented measures to contain all operating costs, concentrating efforts on core business activities, and limiting investments only to priority and necessary activities. What remains unchanged is our commitment and our mission to offer our customers products of the highest quality, the result of the renowned Italian manufacturing expertise and the creative passion that characterizes the Italian DNA in the world. We stand by and are grateful to all those people, in Italy and around the world, who have and are dedicating themselves to the prevention and treatment of the people affected by this global emergency. We strongly believe that compliance with the rules and provisions of safety and health protection are at this moment more than ever of fundamental importance for the quickest possible restoration of a normal situation. Other resolutions Furthermore, the Board of Directors approved: (i) the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures for fiscal year 2019 prepared pursuant to article 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, and (ii) the Remuneration Report prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. The above documents shall be made available to the public, together with the 2019 Financial Annual Report (including, the non-financial statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/16), by April 1st, 2020, at the Company's registered office, in the Company's website www.todsgroup.com and in the authorized storage device 1info at www.1info.it.

Please note that the audit process on the data presented in this press release has not been completed yet. The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Mr. Rodolfo Ubaldi, declares, pursuant to article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree n. 58/98 (the "Unified Financial Act"), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records. Should you need explanations, please contact: Investor Relations Office - tel. +39 02 77 22 51 e-mail: c.oglio@todsgroup.com Corporate website: www.todsgroup.com PLEASE FIND BELOW THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TOD'S GROUP AND TOD'S SPA

TOD'S Group Consolidated Income Statement Unaudited euro 000's Year 19 Year 18 Revenues Sales revenues 915,983 940,499 Other income 108,641 10,850 of which non-recurring other income 97,503 Total revenues and income 1,024,624 951,349 of which non-recurring other income 97,503 Operating Costs Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods 19,130 47,033 Cost of raw materials, supplies and materials for consumption (244,114) (272,656) Costs for services (238,732) (234,680) Costs of use of third party assets (55,736) (142,141) Personnel costs (213,884) (198,368) Other operating charges (35,891) (32,201) Total operating costs (769,228) (833,014) EBITDA 255,396 118,335 of which non-recurring other income 97,503 Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs Amortisation of intangible assets (8,775) (9,073) Depreciation of tangible assets (35,113) (34,001) Depreciation of right of use assets (105,269) Other adjustments (3,210) (1,402) Total amortisation, depreciation and write-downs (152,367) (44,475) Provisions (1,969) (2,100) EBIT 101,060 71,760 of which non-recurring other income 97,503 Financial income and expenses Financial income 21,855 21,818 Financial expenses (45,945) (27,827) Total financial income (expenses) (24,090) (6,009) Income (losses) from equity investments Profit before taxes 76,971 65,751 of which non-recurring other income 97,503 Income taxes (31,312) (19,293) of which non-recurring income taxes (30,078) Profit/(loss) for the period 45,659 46,458 of which non-recurring other income net of income taxes 67,425 Non-controlling interests 625 688 Profit/(loss) of the Group 46,283 47,146 of which non-recurring other income net of income taxes 67,425 EPS (in euro) 1.40 1.42 EPS diluted (in euro) 1.40 1.42 euro 000's Reconciliation of main economic indicators Year 19 % EBITDA (a) 255,396 27.9 Rents IFRS 16 (b) 105,173 EBITDA adjusted (c) = (a) - (b) 150,223 16.4 Amortiz., deprec. and write-downs (*) (d) (45,857) EBIT adjusted (c) + (d) 104,366 1.5 (*) Excluded depreciations of right of use assets and devaluations

TOD'S Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Unaudited euro 000's Year 19 Year 18 Profit (loss) for the period (A) 45,659 46,458 Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Gains/(Losses) on derivative financial instruments (cash flow hedge) 481 (81) Gains/(Losses) on currency translation of foreign subsidiaries 3,611 7,518 Gains/(Losses) on net investments in foreign operations (3,697) (2,508) Total other comprehensive income that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss (B) 395 4,929 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Cumulated actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans 383 183 Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss (C) 383 183 Total Comprehensive Income (A) + (B) + (C) 46,437 51,570 Of which: Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent company 47,075 52,247 Attributable to non-controlling interests (638) (677) TOD'S Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Unaudited euro 000's 12.31.19 12.31.18 Non current assets Right of use assets Right of use assets 446,126 Total Right of use assets 446,126 Intangible fixed assets Assets with indefinite useful life 565,934 565,934 Key money 13,510 Other intangible assets 24,619 25,264 Total Intangible fixed assets 590,552 604,708 Tangible fixed assets Buildings and land 55,533 112,587 Plant and machinery 11,086 12,169 Equipment 11,945 11,498 Leasehold improvement 37,229 33,867 Others 34,796 33,769 Total Tangible fixed assets 150,589 203,890 Other assets Investment properties 15 18 Equity investments Deferred tax assets 51,913 56,151 Others 19,027 19,598 Total other assets 70,955 75,767 Total non current assets 1,258,222 884,364 Current assets Inventories 384,632 362,168 Trade receivables 97,170 101,222 Tax receivables 12,954 11,577 Derivative financial instruments 1,393 1,998 Others 91,355 64,326 Cash and cash equivalents 184,072 191,268 Total current assets 771,576 732,559 Total assets 2,029,798 1,616,923 To be continued euro 000's 12.31.19 12.31.18 Equity Share capital 66,187 66,187 Capital reserves 416,588 416,588 Hedging and translation reserves 15,441 11,348 Other reserves 537,138 523,882 Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group 46,283 47,146 Total Equity attributable to the Group 1,081,637 1,065,151 Non-controlling interests Share capital and reserves (464) 236 Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (625) (688) Total Equity attributable to non-controlling interests (1,089) (452) Total Equity 1,080,548 1,064,699 Non-current liabilities Provisions for risks 11,530 5,476 Deferred tax liabilities 39,047 47,740 Employee benefits 16,416 14,189 Derivative financial instruments 225 672 Bank borrowings 84,023 77,804 Non-current lease liabilities 344,201 Others 13,779 14,569 Total non-current liabilities 509,221 160,450 Current liabilities Trade payables 137,191 148,989 Tax payables 22,869 5,851 Derivative financial instruments 2,385 3,170 Others 69,409 43,850 Banks 112,130 188,715 Current lease liabilities 94,879 Provisions for risks 1,166 1,200 Total current liabilities 440,028 391,774 Total Equity and liabilities 2,029,798 1,616,923 TOD'S Group Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Unaudited euro 000's Year 2019 Year 2018 Profit/(Loss) for the period 45,659 46,458 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Amortiz., deprec., revaluat., and write-downs 157,798 47,448 Other non monetary expenses/(income) (84,717) (7,528) Income taxes for the period 31,312 19,293 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables 4,514 6,011 Inventories (28,356) (52,640) Tax receivables and tax payables (1,397) (3,237) Trade payables (11,797) (18,101) Other assets and liabilities (2,937) (8,330) Change in reserve for employee 1,830 1,266 Cash flows from operating activities 111,908 30,640 Interests (paid)/collected (124) Interests (paid) on lease liabilities (13,105) Income taxes (paid)/refunded (2,898) (5,085) Net cash flows from operating activities (A) 95,905 25,431 Net investments in intangible and tangible assets (47,538) (41,116) Italiantouch group acquisition (19,350) Acquisition of other subsidiaries (1,150) Other changes in fixed assets Sale of the building in Omotesando 140,477 Cash flows generated (used) in investing activities (B) 92,939 (61,615) Dividends paid (33,094) (46,331) Capital increase Other changes in equity Repayment of lease liabilities (91,645) Repayment of financial liabilities (225,961) (48,883) Proceeds from financial liabilities 150,000 100,000 Cash flows generated (used) in financing (C) (200,700) 4,786 Translation difference (D) (880) (956) Cash flows from continuing operations (E) = (A)+(B)+(C)+(D) (12,735) (32,355) Cash flow from assets held for sales (F) Cash flows generated (used) (G) = (E)+(F) (12,735) (32,355) Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 173,344 205,699 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 160,609 173,344 Change in net cash and cash equivalents (12,735) (32,355) euro 000's Cash flow statement Year 2019 Year 2018 Net cash flows from operating activities (a) 95,905 25,431 Repayment of financial liabilities (b) (91,645) Net cash flows from operating activities adjusted (a) + (b) 4,260 25,431 TOD'S Group Consolidated Statement of changes in equity Unaudited Year 2019 Hedging euro 000's and reserve (already consolidated in accordance with the global integral method). TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 16 TOD'S Group Net financial Debt Unaudited euro 000's Net financial debt 12.31.19 12.31.18 Current financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 184,072 191,268 Cash and cash equivalents (A) 184,072 191,268 Current financial liabilities Current account overdraft 23,463 17,924 Current share of medium-long term financing 88,668 170,792 Current lease liabilities 94,879 Current financial liabilities (B) 207,009 188,715 Current net financial debt/(surplus) (C) = (B) - (A) 22,937 (2,553) Non current financial liabilities Medium-long term financing 84,023 77,804 Non-current lease liabilities 344,201 Non current net financial debt (D) 428,225 77,804 Net financial debt/(surplus) (C) + (D) 451,162 75,252 euro 000's Net financial debt adjusted 12.31.19 12.31.18 Net financial debt/(surplus) (a) 451,162 75,252 Current lease liabilities 94,879 Non-current lease liabilities 344,201 Total lease liabilities (b) 439,080 Net financial debt/(surplus) adjusted (a) - (b) 12,082 75,252 TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 17 TOD'S S.p.A. Income Statement Unaudited euro 000's Year 19 Year 18 Revenues Sales revenues (1) 606,834 636,863 Other income 6,997 6,196 Total revenues and income 613,831 643,059 Operating costs Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods 3,026 42,084 Cost of raw materials, supplies and material for consumption (223,267) (250,682) Costs for services (191,990) (193,228) Costs of use of third party assets (25,533) (27,484) Personnel costs (107,088) (88,704) Other operating charges (17,492) (15,539) Total operating costs (562,344) (533,553) EBITDA 51,488 109,506 Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs Amortisation of intangible assets (8,407) (7,157) Depreciation of tangible assets (13,623) (10,863) Depreciation of right of use assets (24,753) Revaluations (Devaluations) Total amortisation, depreciation and write-downs (46,783) (18,020) Provisions (1,907) (1,774) EBIT 2,797 89,712 Financial income and expenses Financial income 15,838 14,689 Financial expenses (31,180) (19,824) Total financial income (expenses) (15,341) (5,135) Income (losses) from equity investments 37,757 6,072 Profit before taxes 25,213 90,650 Income taxes 5,131 (21,954) Profit/(loss) for the period 30,344 68,696 EPS (Euro) 0.92 2.08 EPS diluted (Euro) 0.92 2.08 euro 000's Reconciliation of main economic indicators Year 19 % EBITDA (a) 51,488 8.5 Rents IFRS 16 (b) 25,645 EBITDA adjusted (c) = (a) - (b) 25,843 4.3 Amortiz., deprec. and write-downs (*) (d) (23,937) EBIT adjusted (c) + (d) 1,906 0.3 (*) Excluded depreciations of right of use assets and devaluations Note: Sales revenues include transactions with Group's entities for 236.1 e 278.7 milion euros, respectively, in the fiscal year 2019 and 2018. TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 18 TOD'S S.p.A. Statement of Comprehensive Income Unaudited euro 000's Year 19 Year 18 Profit (loss) for the period (A) 30,344 68,696 Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Gains/(Losses) on derivative financial instruments (cash flow hedge) 328 (270) Total other comprehensive income that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss (B) 328 (270) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Cumulated actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans (474) 156 Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss (C) (474) 156 Total Comprehensive Income (A) + (B) + (C) 30,198 68,582 TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 19 TOD'S S.p.A. Statement of Financial Position Unaudited euro 000's 12.31.19 12.31.18 Non current assets Right of use assets Right of use assets 158,839 Total Right of use assets 158,839 Intangible fixed assets Assets with indefinite useful life 150,919 150,919 Other intangible assets 22,928 22,431 Total Intangible fixed assets 173,847 173,350 Tangible fixed assets Buildings and land 55,432 56,353 Plant and machinery 10,278 11,171 Equipment 9,421 9,061 Leasehold improvement 12,058 3,173 Others 8,306 4,576 Total Tangible fixed assets 95,494 84,335 Other assets Investment properties 15 18 Investment in subsidiaries 505,699 608,734 Deferred tax assets Others 4,353 4,320 Total other assets 510,067 613,072 Total non current assets 938,246 870,757 Current assets Inventories 252,306 233,277 Trade receivables (1) 186,062 211,575 Tax receivables 9 11 Derivative financial instruments 1,246 1,307 Others 78,317 44,468 Cash and cash equivalents 86,426 66,703 Total current assets 604,367 557,342 Total assets 1,542,613 1,428,099 To be continued Note: Trade receivables include transactions with Group's entities for 120.1 and 138.4 million euros, respectively, in the fiscal year 2019 and 2018. TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 20 euro 000's 12.31.19 12.31.18 Equity Share capital 66,187 66,187 Capital reserves 416,507 416,507 Treasury stock Hedging reserves (128) (456) Other reserves 446,072 374,291 Profit/(loss) for the period 30,344 68,696 Shareholder's equity 958,983 925,225 Non-current liabilities Provisions for risks 5,912 5,394 Deferred tax liabilities 5,816 16,261 Employee benefits 9,725 7,586 Derivative financial instruments 225 672 Bank borrowings 84,023 69,666 Non-current lease liabilities 136,272 Others 14,015 14,476 Total non-current liabilities 255,988 114,055 Current liabilities Trade payables (2) 137,733 145,665 Tax payables 13,194 6,142 Derivative financial instruments 2,186 2,842 Others 63,913 65,516 Bank borrowings 87,822 167,999 Current lease liabilities 22,084 Provisions for risks 710 655 Total current liabilities 327,643 388,818 Total Equity and liabilities 1,542,613 1,428,099 Nota: Trade payables include transactions with Group's entities for 22.4 and 26.7 milion euros, respectively, in the fiscal year 2019 and 2018. TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 21 TOD'S S.p.A. Statement of Cash Flows Unaudited euro 000's 12.31.19 12.31.18 Profit/(Loss) for the period 30,344 68,696 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Amortiz., deprec., revaluat., and write-downs 52,450 23,520 Other non monetary expenses/(income) 664 (1,117) Income taxes for the period (5,131) 21,954 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables 6,442 (29,100) Inventories (1,366) (73,447) Tax receivables and tax payables (7,699) (1,685) Trade payables (18,711) (11,604) Other assets and liabilities (31,021) 12,097 Change in reserve for employee 1,596 372 Cash flows from operating activities 27,567 9,686 Interests (paid)/collected (805) (121) Interests (paid) on lease liabilities (5,247) Income taxes (paid)/refunded (1,055) (5,378) Net cash flows from operating activities (A) 20,461 4,186 Net investments in intangible and tangible assets (21,539) (17,058) Acquisition of Italiantouch group (24,101) (Increase) decrease of equity investments (2,272) (Increase)/decrease deriving from mergers 135,329 Reduction/Increase in other non current assets (2,333) 569 Cash flows generated (used) in investing activities (B) 111,456 (42,863) Dividends paid (33,094) (46,331) Capital increase Other changes in equity Loan to subsidiaries 7,422 (2,842) Repayment of lease liabilities (20,543) Repayment of financial liabilities (216,042) (46,250) Proceeds from financial liabilities 150,000 100,000 Cash flows generated (used) in financing (C) (112,256) 4,577 Translation difference (D) Cash flows from continuing operations (E) = (A)+(B)+(C)+(D) 19,661 (34,099) Cash flow from assets held for sales (F) Cash flows generated (used) (G) = (E)+(F) 19,661 (34,099) Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 66,703 100,802 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 86,364 66,703 Change in net cash and cash equivalents 19,661 (34,099) euro 000's Cash flow statement 12.31.19 12.31.18 Net cash flows from operating activities (a) 20,461 4,186 Repayment of financial liabilities (b) (20,543) Net cash flows from operating activities adjusted (a) + (b) (82) 4,186 TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 22 TOD'S S.p.A. Statement of changes in equity Unaudited Year 2019 euro 000's Share Capital Capital Hedging Retained Total reserves reserve earnings Balances as of 01.01.19 66,187 416,507 (456) 442,986 925,225 Profit & Loss account 30,344 30,344 Directly in equity 328 (474) (146) Total Comprehensive Income 328 29,870 30,198 Dividend paid (33,094) (33,094) Capital increase Share based payments Other (1) 36,653 36,653 Balances as of 12.31.19 66,187 416,507 (128) 476,416 958,983 Year 2018 euro 000's Share Capital Capital Hedging Retained Total reserves reserve earnings Balances as of 01.01.18 66,187 416,507 (186) 425,705 908,213 Changes accounting standards (IFRS 15) (4,545) (4,545) Balances as of 01.01.18 66,187 416,507 (186) 421,160 903,668 Profit & Loss account 68,696 68,696 Directly in equity (270) 156 (114) Total Comprehensive Income (270) 68,852 68,582 Dividend paid (46,331) (46,331) Capital increase Share based payments Other (1) (694) (694) Balances as of 12.31.18 66,187 416,507 (456) 442,986 925,225 Note: The other variations in the fiscal year 2019 are related to the effects deriving from three mergers through acquisition occurred in the year.

More in details, the merger through acquisition of the companies Del.Com S.r.l. and Italiantouch S.r.l. with fiscal and accounting effectiveness starting from 01.01.19 and cross-border merger of the company entirely controlled Holpaf B. V. located in Netherlands with effectiveness starting from 12.09.19. TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 23 TOD'S S.p.A. Net financial Debt Unaudited euro 000's Net financial debt 12.31.19 12.31.18 Change Current financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 86,426 66,703 19,723 Other current financial assets 9,200 (9,200) Current financial assets (A) 86,426 75,903 10,523 Current financial liabilities Current account overdraft 63 63 Current share of medium-long term financing 87,760 167,999 (80,239) Current lease liabilities 22,084 22,084 Current financial liabilities (B) 109,906 167,999 (58,092) Current net financial debt/(surplus) (C) = (B) - (A) 23,480 92,095 (68,615) Non current financial assets Other non-current financial assets 7,348 2,639 4,709 Non current financial assets (D) 7,348 2,639 4,709 Non current financial liabilities Medium-long term financing 84,023 69,666 14,357 Non-current lease liabilities 136,272 136,272 Non-current financial liabilities (E) 220,295 69,666 150,629 Non-current net financial debt/(surplus) (F) = (E) - (D) 212,947 67,027 145,920 Net financial debt/(surplus) (C) + (F) 236,427 159,122 77,305 euro 000's Net financial debt adjusted 12.31.19 12.31.18 Change Net financial debt/(surplus) (a) 236,427 159,122 77,305 Current lease liabilities 22,084 22,084 Non-current lease liabilities 136,272 136,272 Total lease liabilities (b) 158,356 158,356 Net financial debt/(surplus) adjusted (a) - (b) 78,071 159,122 (81,051) TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1 FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com 24 Attachments Original document

