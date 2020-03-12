TOD'S S.p.A. – Group's sales totalled 916 million Euros in FY 2019, strong growth of ecommerce and DOS; net income: 46.3 million Euros. Proposal of a dividend of 0.6 Euro per share.
Sant'Elpidio a Mare - March 12th, 2020
TOD'S S.p.A. - Group's sales totalled 916 million Euros in FY 2019, strong growth of e- commerce and DOS; net income: 46.3 million Euros. Proposal of a dividend of 0.6 Euro per share
The Board of Directors approved the draft of 2019 Annual Report
Sales revenues: 916 million Euros
EBITDA adjusted: 255.4 million Euros1
EBIT adjusted: 104.4 million Euros
Group's Net Income: 46.3 million Euros
Net Financial Debt adjusted: 12.1 million Euros
Dividend: 0.60 Euro per share
Tod's S.p.A., the Italian company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and holding of the luxury goods group of the same name operating in luxury and quality shoes, accessories and apparel with the Tod's, Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands, today approved the draft of the Group's 2019 Annual Report.
Message from the Group's Chairman and CEO
Diego Della Valle, Chairman and CEO of the Group, commented as follows:
In 2019, we continued the execution of our medium-term strategic plan, trying to get closer to the set objectives as quickly as possible.
The last months of the year gave us positive signals, and even better results were being achieved in the first weeks of this year, until the arrival of the Coronavirus. This confirms that all the initiatives undertaken were going in the right direction, also considering the desirability that makes our products special and therefore competitive with the collections of other famous brands of worldwide importance. The large investments made in the Dos network and in research and development also go in this direction propertly. The most important goal remains to increase traffic in our direct stores and
With the introduction of the new IFRS 16 accounting principle, as of January 1, 2019 leasing contracts are accounted differently from the past, with significant impacts on EBITDA, EBIT, Net Invested Capital, Net Financial Position and Operating Cash Flow. All the figures "adjusted" are referred to the values calculated net of this accounting principle.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
in our franchised stores, in order to increasingly control the direct distribution, which today represents more than 70% of our turnover.
E-commerce is growing very well and we will increasingly invest in this sales channel to accelerate its growth. When our stores and e-commerce are fully operational, the turnover, but even more, the Group' profits will grow more than proportionally.
This is the medium term strategy, but we come to today.
The arrival of Coronavirus has forced us to review the strategy of the first half of 2020 and now, in a climate of strong uncertainty, we have prepared a plan that allows us to cut immediate costs and manage the flow of goods with great prudence, trying to dose at best the quantities of goods that we will put on the market. However, we are ready to start quickly as soon as the market normalizes. I believe that before the end of April it will not be possible to perceive how the semester will look like..
But now our first goal is to take care of the health of our employees, helping them for all the problems that Coronavirus can create, even indirectly, in managing the daily life of each family.
Notoriously our Group has always been close to its employees and this time it will be even more."
Comments to the Group's sales
In fiscal year 2019, consolidated sales were 916 million Euros, down 2.6% from 2018.
Revenues amounted to 238.3 million Euros in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 1.7% from Q4 2018.
In 2018, currency fluctuations gave a positive contribution, particularly to the Tod's and Roger Vivier brands, which have the greatest presence abroad. At constant exchange rates, meaning by using the average exchange rates of 2018, including the related effects of hedging contracts, sales would have been 905.6 million Euros.
Breakdown of consolidated sales by brand
(million Euros)
FY 2019
FY
% change
reported rates
constant rates
2018
reported rates
constant rates
Tod's
461.8
455.3
498.7
- 7.4%
- 8.7%
Roger Vivier
200.5
197.3
173.5
+15.5%
+13.7%
Hogan
196.5
195.8
206.1
- 4.7%
- 5.0%
Fay
56.3
56.3
61.3
- 8.0%
- 8.1%
Other
0.9
0.9
0.9
n.m.
n.m.
TOTAL
916.0
905.6
940.5
-2.6%
-3.7%
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
Tod's sales totaled 461.8 million Euros in 2019; positive results in the retail channel. Healthy start of the new T Timeless project, both for shoes and leather goods.
Revenues of Roger Vivier amounted to 200.5 million Euros, up 15.5% from 2018. The brand registered positive results in all the geographical areas in which it operates; excellent feedback on new product families.
Hogan sales totalled 196.5 million Euros; double-digit growth in Greater China, despite the delicate situation in Hong Kong.
Finally, sales of Fay amounted to 56.3 million Euros; the decrease, as compared to 2018, is mainly due to the weakness of the Italian market.
Breakdown of consolidated sales by product category
(million Euros)
FY 2019
FY
% change
reported rates
constant rates
2018
reported rates
constant rates
Shoes
730.7
722.9
743.7
-1.7%
-2.8%
Leather goods
121.7
119.2
128.6
-5.4%
-7.3%
and accessories
Apparel
62.7
62.6
67.3
-6.7%
-6.9%
Other
0.9
0.9
0.9
n.m.
n.m.
TOTAL
916.0
905.6
940.5
-2.6%
-3.7%
Revenues from shoes amounted to 730.7 million Euros in 2019; positive trend in the fourth quarter of the year.
Sales from leather goods and accessories totalled 121.7 million Euros. The new lines of handbags of the Tod's brand are registering positive feedback.
Finally, sales from apparel amounted to 62.7 million Euros; the trend broadly reflects the performance registered by the Fay brand.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
Breakdown of consolidated sales by region
(million Euros)
FY 2019
FY
% change
reported rates
constant rates
2018
reported rates
constant rates
Italy
260.6
260.6
282.2
-7.7%
-7.7%
Europe
237.6
236.8
243.9
-2.6%
-2.9%
(excl. Italy)
Americas (*)
70.6
67.9
73.0
-3.2%
-7.0%
Greater
215.1
211.0
210.3
+2.3%
+0.4%
China (**)
Rest of
132.1
129.2
131.1
+0.8%
-1.4%
World
TOTAL
916.0
905.6
940.5
-2.6%
-3.7%
This line includes the whole American continent (Northern and Southern America). (**) This line includes: mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan Region.
In 2019, domestic sales amounted to 260.6 million Euros; the performance in the fourth quarter of the year was positive, with an improvement in the trend of both distribution channels.
In the rest of Europe, the Group's revenues totaled 237.6 million Euros; the fourth quarter of the year was positive, thanks to the contribution of retail.
In the Americas sales amounted to 70.6 million Euros; also in this region, the fourth quarter registered a positive performance, with an improvement in results on both the distribution channels.
The Group's sales in Greater China totaled 215.1 million Euros, up 2.3% from 2018. The positive results recorded in Mainland China, which represents more than 60% of this region, were partially offset by the sharp slowdown in the Hong Kong market, due to well-known political tensions.
Finally, in the area "Rest of the World" the Group's revenues were 132.1 million Euros, up 0.8% from 2018.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
Breakdown of consolidated sales by distribution channel
(million Euros)
FY 2019
FY
% change
reported rates
constant rates
2018
reported rates
constant rates
Retail
(DOS+online)
645.8
636.9
607.8
+6.2%
+4.8%
Third parties
(Franchised
stores +
270.2
268.7
332.8
-18.8%
-19.2%
Independent
retailers)
TOTAL
916.0
905.6
940.5
-2.6%
-3.7%
In 2019, retail revenues totalled 645.8 million Euros, up 6.2% from 2018, and represent more than 70% of the Group's turnover. On a homogeneous basis2, the increase in sales of this channel was 4.4% in the fourth quarter of the year, thanks to the double-digit growth of e-commerce and the contribution of the new openings.
The Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) rate, calculated at constant exchange rates as the worldwide average of sales growth rates registered by the DOS network, is -4.0% in the year, progressively improving in the last months. At reported rates, this figure improves by more than 100 bps.
As of December 31st, 2019 the Group's distribution network was composed by 290 DOS and 115 franchised stores, compared to 284 DOS and 120 franchised stores as of December 31st, 2018.
Revenues to third parties totaled 270.2 million Euros; the double-digit decline is mainly due to the weakness of the domestic and European markets.
Comments on the Profit & Loss key figures
The key economic and financial figures of 2019 Financial Statements have been significantly impacted by the adoption of the IFRS16 accounting principle, related to the new accounting of the lease agreements, starting from January 1st, 2019. In compliance with the new IFRS 16 accounting principle, in FY 2019 the Group's EBITDA was
As already mentioned in the previous press releases, with the acquisition of Italiantouch, starting from October 1st, 2018, the relative part of the e-commerce revenues has been accounted for in retail revenues, and no longer in the wholesale channel. Consequently, in the first nine months of 2019, the comparison of revenues by distribution channel was uneven, while, starting from the fourth quarter, figures return to be comparable.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
255.4 million Euros, with a 27.9% margin on sales. It includes an extraordinary not recurring income of 97.5 million Euros, related to the disposal of the Omotesando real estate, as disclosed on March 11th, 2019 (please refer to the press release issued on that day for all the details of that transaction). Net of the above mentioned IFRS 16 effect, 2019 EBITDA adjusted was 150.2 million Euros, equal to 16.4% of sales. Despite the small improvement of the industrial margin, as compared with the figure of 2018, the operating result was strongly affected by the significant increase in operating costs, necessary to preserve the positioning of the brands in a very competitive environment, and in the costs for the development of the distribution network, which are necessary to pursue the Group's business strategy. In particular, the following lines increased significantly: labour costs (23.4% of sales in 2019, compared to 21.1% of 2018), mainly related to the increase in the Group's workforce3, in particular to expand the direct retail network and to strengthen the Corporate teams, costs for the use of third parties assets (17.6% of sales in 2019 excluding IFRS16, compared to 15.1% in 2018) and cost for services (26.1% of sales in 2019, compared to 25% of 2018), mainly due to communication and external productions costs.
In 2019, the Group's EBIT adjusted was 104.4 million Euros, with a 11.4% margin on sales; the incidence on sales of depreciation, amortisation and provisions was broadly stable, net of the depreciation for rights of use assets (equal to 105.2 million Euros).
At constant exchange rates and in compliance with IFRS16, EBITDA and EBIT would have been, respectively, 245.2 million Euros and 93.9 million Euros.
The Group's profit before taxes was 77 million Euros, also due to higher interests calculated on lease liabilities in compliance with IFRS16. Net of taxes for the period and of minority interests, the Group's net income was 46.3 million Euros.
Comments on the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow key figures
In 2019, the Group invested 47.2 million Euros in tangible and intangible fixed assets, slightly higher than the 44 million Euros invested in 2018. As usual, the majority of these investments were devoted to the widening and update of the DOS network; as an example, we mention the opening of the new Tod's flagship store in Milan, Via Montenapoleone. The rest of the investments are, as usual, referred to the continuous renewal at industrial and corporate level.
The net operating working capital totalled 344.6 million Euros as of December 31st, 2019, higher than the figure as of the end of 2018, mainly due to the more favorable trend of the production processes, which led to an increase in the stocks of the spring collections, ready for shipment.
4,815 employees as of December 31st, 2019, compared to 4,705 as of December 31st, 2018.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
As of December 31st, 2019, the Group's net debt adjusted is equal to 12.1 million Euros; this figure is 451.2 million Euros, including the IFRS 16 impact.
As of December 31st, 2019, consolidated shareholders' equity was 1,080.5 million Euros, compared to the 1,064.7 million balance as of December 2018.
Comments on the key figures of the Parent Company Tod's SpA
The Board of Directors also approved the draft of the 2019 Annual Report for the parent company Tod's SpA, whose sales were 606.8 million Euros, compared to 665.4 million Euros sales of 2018 pro-forma financial statements (which include the effect of the mergers of Del.Com Srl, Italiantouch Srl and Holpaf BV) .
Net income was 30.3 million Euros, or 5% of sales; earning per share was 0.92 Euro.
In 2019, the parent company invested a total amount of 15.9 million Euros in tangible and intangible fixed assets, excluding the transfers of assets related to the mergers, which compares to 17.6 million Euros invested in the previous year.
As of December 31st, 2019 the parent company's net debt adjusted was 78.1 million Euros; the shareholders' equity of the parent company was 959 million Euros.
Dividend proposal
The Board approved also to propose the distribution of a dividend of Euro 0.604 per share, which corresponds to a pay-out of approx. 43% on the Group's net income per share.
This proposal will be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, taking place in the company's registered office next April 22nd, 2020, at 11.00 a.m. on first call, as well as the proposal to allocate 1% of consolidated net income - which corresponds to 456,588 Euros, to pursue solidarity projects.
4 Gross of withholding tax, if due.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
As for the second call, today the Board resolved to change the date of any second call from April 29th, 2020 to May 29th, 2020, the same place and time, to take into account the possible impediments related to a possible negative course of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
In any case, the dividend will be paid on June 24th, 2020 (coupon nr. 21; ex-dividend date: June 22nd, 2020, record
date: June 23rd, 2020).
COVID-19 - Emergency situation
The emergency situation that has arisen in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to major changes around the world. In response, the Group has implemented a series of actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, including the adoption of smart working, the closure of stores in high-risk areas, and the recommendation to employees to follow specific health protection rules. Additionally, the Group has also deemed appropriate to take charge of assisting its employees, also by providing financial support, for the specific needs related to the management of the emergency situation.
Due to the constantly shifting events, the economic impact of this situation is still difficult to evaluate. However, the Group quickly has implemented measures to contain all operating costs, concentrating efforts on core business activities, and limiting investments only to priority and necessary activities.
What remains unchanged is our commitment and our mission to offer our customers products of the highest quality, the result of the renowned Italian manufacturing expertise and the creative passion that characterizes the Italian DNA in the world.
We stand by and are grateful to all those people, in Italy and around the world, who have and are dedicating themselves to the prevention and treatment of the people affected by this global emergency. We strongly believe that compliance with the rules and provisions of safety and health protection are at this moment more than ever of fundamental importance for the quickest possible restoration of a normal situation.
Other resolutions
Furthermore, the Board of Directors approved: (i) the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures for fiscal year 2019 prepared pursuant to article 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, and (ii) the Remuneration Report prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.
The above documents shall be made available to the public, together with the 2019 Financial Annual Report (including, the non-financial statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/16), by April 1st, 2020, at the Company's registered office, in the Company's website www.todsgroup.com and in the authorized storage device 1info at www.1info.it.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
Please note that the audit process on the data presented in this press release has not been
completed yet.
The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Mr. Rodolfo Ubaldi, declares, pursuant to article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree n. 58/98 (the "Unified Financial Act"), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.
Should you need explanations, please contact: Investor Relations Office - tel. +39 02 77 22 51
e-mail: c.oglio@todsgroup.com
Corporate website: www.todsgroup.com
PLEASE FIND BELOW THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TOD'S GROUP AND TOD'S SPA
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S Group
Consolidated Income Statement
Unaudited
euro 000's
Year 19
Year 18
Revenues
Sales revenues
915,983
940,499
Other income
108,641
10,850
of which non-recurring other income
97,503
Total revenues and income
1,024,624
951,349
of which non-recurring other income
97,503
Operating Costs
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
19,130
47,033
Cost of raw materials, supplies and materials for consumption
(244,114)
(272,656)
Costs for services
(238,732)
(234,680)
Costs of use of third party assets
(55,736)
(142,141)
Personnel costs
(213,884)
(198,368)
Other operating charges
(35,891)
(32,201)
Total operating costs
(769,228)
(833,014)
EBITDA
255,396
118,335
of which non-recurring other income
97,503
Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs
Amortisation of intangible assets
(8,775)
(9,073)
Depreciation of tangible assets
(35,113)
(34,001)
Depreciation of right of use assets
(105,269)
Other adjustments
(3,210)
(1,402)
Total amortisation, depreciation and write-downs
(152,367)
(44,475)
Provisions
(1,969)
(2,100)
EBIT
101,060
71,760
of which non-recurring other income
97,503
Financial income and expenses
Financial income
21,855
21,818
Financial expenses
(45,945)
(27,827)
Total financial income (expenses)
(24,090)
(6,009)
Income (losses) from equity investments
Profit before taxes
76,971
65,751
of which non-recurring other income
97,503
Income taxes
(31,312)
(19,293)
of which non-recurring income taxes
(30,078)
Profit/(loss) for the period
45,659
46,458
of which non-recurring other income net of income taxes
67,425
Non-controlling interests
625
688
Profit/(loss) of the Group
46,283
47,146
of which non-recurring other income net of income taxes
67,425
EPS (in euro)
1.40
1.42
EPS diluted (in euro)
1.40
1.42
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
euro 000's
Reconciliation of main economic indicators
Year 19
%
EBITDA
(a)
255,396
27.9
Rents IFRS 16
(b)
105,173
EBITDA adjusted
(c) = (a) - (b)
150,223
16.4
Amortiz., deprec. and write-downs (*)
(d)
(45,857)
EBIT adjusted
(c) + (d)
104,366
1.5
(*) Excluded depreciations of right of use assets and devaluations
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S Group
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Unaudited
euro 000's
Year 19
Year 18
Profit (loss) for the period (A)
45,659
46,458
Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and
loss:
Gains/(Losses) on derivative financial instruments (cash flow hedge)
481
(81)
Gains/(Losses) on currency translation of foreign subsidiaries
3,611
7,518
Gains/(Losses) on net investments in foreign operations
(3,697)
(2,508)
Total other comprehensive income that will be reclassified subsequently to profit
and loss (B)
395
4,929
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit
and loss:
Cumulated actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
383
183
Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit and loss (C)
383
183
Total Comprehensive Income (A) + (B) + (C)
46,437
51,570
Of which:
Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent company
47,075
52,247
Attributable to non-controlling interests
(638)
(677)
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S Group
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Unaudited
euro 000's
12.31.19
12.31.18
Non current assets
Right of use assets
Right of use assets
446,126
Total Right of use assets
446,126
Intangible fixed assets
Assets with indefinite useful life
565,934
565,934
Key money
13,510
Other intangible assets
24,619
25,264
Total Intangible fixed assets
590,552
604,708
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and land
55,533
112,587
Plant and machinery
11,086
12,169
Equipment
11,945
11,498
Leasehold improvement
37,229
33,867
Others
34,796
33,769
Total Tangible fixed assets
150,589
203,890
Other assets
Investment properties
15
18
Equity investments
Deferred tax assets
51,913
56,151
Others
19,027
19,598
Total other assets
70,955
75,767
Total non current assets
1,258,222
884,364
Current assets
Inventories
384,632
362,168
Trade receivables
97,170
101,222
Tax receivables
12,954
11,577
Derivative financial instruments
1,393
1,998
Others
91,355
64,326
Cash and cash equivalents
184,072
191,268
Total current assets
771,576
732,559
Total assets
2,029,798
1,616,923
To be continued
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
euro 000's
12.31.19
12.31.18
Equity
Share capital
66,187
66,187
Capital reserves
416,588
416,588
Hedging and translation reserves
15,441
11,348
Other reserves
537,138
523,882
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
46,283
47,146
Total Equity attributable to the Group
1,081,637
1,065,151
Non-controlling interests
Share capital and reserves
(464)
236
Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(625)
(688)
Total Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,089)
(452)
Total Equity
1,080,548
1,064,699
Non-current liabilities
Provisions for risks
11,530
5,476
Deferred tax liabilities
39,047
47,740
Employee benefits
16,416
14,189
Derivative financial instruments
225
672
Bank borrowings
84,023
77,804
Non-current lease liabilities
344,201
Others
13,779
14,569
Total non-current liabilities
509,221
160,450
Current liabilities
Trade payables
137,191
148,989
Tax payables
22,869
5,851
Derivative financial instruments
2,385
3,170
Others
69,409
43,850
Banks
112,130
188,715
Current lease liabilities
94,879
Provisions for risks
1,166
1,200
Total current liabilities
440,028
391,774
Total Equity and liabilities
2,029,798
1,616,923
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S Group
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Unaudited
euro 000's
Year 2019
Year 2018
Profit/(Loss) for the period
45,659
46,458
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities
Amortiz., deprec., revaluat., and write-downs
157,798
47,448
Other non monetary expenses/(income)
(84,717)
(7,528)
Income taxes for the period
31,312
19,293
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
4,514
6,011
Inventories
(28,356)
(52,640)
Tax receivables and tax payables
(1,397)
(3,237)
Trade payables
(11,797)
(18,101)
Other assets and liabilities
(2,937)
(8,330)
Change in reserve for employee
1,830
1,266
Cash flows from operating activities
111,908
30,640
Interests (paid)/collected
(124)
Interests (paid) on lease liabilities
(13,105)
Income taxes (paid)/refunded
(2,898)
(5,085)
Net cash flows from operating activities (A)
95,905
25,431
Net investments in intangible and tangible assets
(47,538)
(41,116)
Italiantouch group acquisition
(19,350)
Acquisition of other subsidiaries
(1,150)
Other changes in fixed assets
Sale of the building in Omotesando
140,477
Cash flows generated (used) in investing activities (B)
92,939
(61,615)
Dividends paid
(33,094)
(46,331)
Capital increase
Other changes in equity
Repayment of lease liabilities
(91,645)
Repayment of financial liabilities
(225,961)
(48,883)
Proceeds from financial liabilities
150,000
100,000
Cash flows generated (used) in financing (C)
(200,700)
4,786
Translation difference (D)
(880)
(956)
Cash flows from continuing operations (E) = (A)+(B)+(C)+(D)
(12,735)
(32,355)
Cash flow from assets held for sales (F)
Cash flows generated (used) (G) = (E)+(F)
(12,735)
(32,355)
Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
173,344
205,699
Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
160,609
173,344
Change in net cash and cash equivalents
(12,735)
(32,355)
euro 000's
Cash flow statement
Year 2019
Year 2018
Net cash flows from operating activities
(a)
95,905
25,431
Repayment of financial liabilities
(b)
(91,645)
Net cash flows from operating activities adjusted
(a) + (b)
4,260
25,431
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S Group
Consolidated Statement of changes in equity
Unaudited
Year 2019
Hedging
euro 000's
and reserve
Non-
Share
Capital
for
Retained
Group
controlling
Capital
reserves
translation
earnings
interests
interests
Total
Balances as of 01.01.19
66,187
416,588
11,348
571,027
1,065,150
(452)
1,064,698
Profit & Loss account
46,283
46,283
(625)
45,659
Directly in equity
4,092
(3,301)
791
(13)
778
Total Comprehensive Income
4,092
42,982
47,075
(638)
46,437
Dividend paid
(33,094)
(33,094)
(33,094)
Capital increase
Share based payments
Other
2,505
2,505
2,505
Balances as of 12.31.19
66,187
416,588
15,441
583,421
1,081,637
(1,089)
1,080,548
Year 2018
Hedging
euro 000's
and reserve
Non-
Share
Capital
for
Retained
Group
controlling
Capital
reserves
translation
earnings
interests
interests
Total
Balances as of 01.01.18
66,187
416,588
6,360
597,137
1,086,272
880
1,087,152
Changes accounting standards (IFRS 15)
(4,334)
(4,334)
(4,334)
Balances as of 01.01.18
66,187
416,588
6,360
592,803
1,081,938
880
1,082,818
Profit & Loss account
47,146
47,146
(688)
46,458
Directly in equity
4,988
113
5,101
11
5,112
Total Comprehensive Income
4,988
47,259
52,247
(677)
51,570
Dividend paid
(46,331)
(46,331)
(46,331)
Capital increase
Share based payments
Other (1)
(22,704)
(22,704)
(655)
(23,359)
Balances as of 12.31.18
66,187
416,588
11,348
571,027
1,065,150
(452)
1,064,699
Note:
They mainly include the use of the specific reserve for promoting territorial solidarity projects, the effects of the acquisition of 100% of quotas representing the share capital of the company Italiantouch S.r.l., and it's subsidiaries, and the effects of a further acquisition of 50% of quotas representing the share capital of Delpav S.r.l. (already consolidated in accordance with the global integral method).
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S Group
Net financial Debt
Unaudited
euro 000's
Net financial debt
12.31.19
12.31.18
Current financial assets
Cash and cash equivalents
184,072
191,268
Cash and cash equivalents (A)
184,072
191,268
Current financial liabilities
Current account overdraft
23,463
17,924
Current share of medium-long term financing
88,668
170,792
Current lease liabilities
94,879
Current financial liabilities (B)
207,009
188,715
Current net financial debt/(surplus) (C) = (B) - (A)
22,937
(2,553)
Non current financial liabilities
Medium-long term financing
84,023
77,804
Non-current lease liabilities
344,201
Non current net financial debt (D)
428,225
77,804
Net financial debt/(surplus) (C) + (D)
451,162
75,252
euro 000's
Net financial debt adjusted
12.31.19
12.31.18
Net financial debt/(surplus) (a)
451,162
75,252
Current lease liabilities
94,879
Non-current lease liabilities
344,201
Total lease liabilities (b)
439,080
Net financial debt/(surplus) adjusted (a) - (b)
12,082
75,252
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
17
TOD'S S.p.A.
Income Statement
Unaudited
euro 000's
Year 19
Year 18
Revenues
Sales revenues (1)
606,834
636,863
Other income
6,997
6,196
Total revenues and income
613,831
643,059
Operating costs
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
3,026
42,084
Cost of raw materials, supplies and material for consumption
(223,267)
(250,682)
Costs for services
(191,990)
(193,228)
Costs of use of third party assets
(25,533)
(27,484)
Personnel costs
(107,088)
(88,704)
Other operating charges
(17,492)
(15,539)
Total operating costs
(562,344)
(533,553)
EBITDA
51,488
109,506
Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs
Amortisation of intangible assets
(8,407)
(7,157)
Depreciation of tangible assets
(13,623)
(10,863)
Depreciation of right of use assets
(24,753)
Revaluations (Devaluations)
Total amortisation, depreciation and write-downs
(46,783)
(18,020)
Provisions
(1,907)
(1,774)
EBIT
2,797
89,712
Financial income and expenses
Financial income
15,838
14,689
Financial expenses
(31,180)
(19,824)
Total financial income (expenses)
(15,341)
(5,135)
Income (losses) from equity investments
37,757
6,072
Profit before taxes
25,213
90,650
Income taxes
5,131
(21,954)
Profit/(loss) for the period
30,344
68,696
EPS (Euro)
0.92
2.08
EPS diluted (Euro)
0.92
2.08
euro 000's
Reconciliation of main economic indicators
Year 19
%
EBITDA
(a)
51,488
8.5
Rents IFRS 16
(b)
25,645
EBITDA adjusted
(c) = (a) - (b)
25,843
4.3
Amortiz., deprec. and write-downs (*)
(d)
(23,937)
EBIT adjusted
(c) + (d)
1,906
0.3
(*) Excluded depreciations of right of use assets and devaluations
Note:
Sales revenues include transactions with Group's entities for 236.1 e 278.7 milion euros, respectively, in the fiscal year 2019 and 2018.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S S.p.A.
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Unaudited
euro 000's
Year 19
Year 18
Profit (loss) for the period (A)
30,344
68,696
Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified subsequently to
profit and loss:
Gains/(Losses) on derivative financial instruments (cash flow hedge)
328
(270)
Total other comprehensive income that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit and loss (B)
328
(270)
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit and loss:
Cumulated actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
(474)
156
Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit and loss (C)
(474)
156
Total Comprehensive Income (A) + (B) + (C)
30,198
68,582
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S S.p.A.
Statement of Financial Position
Unaudited
euro 000's
12.31.19
12.31.18
Non current assets
Right of use assets
Right of use assets
158,839
Total Right of use assets
158,839
Intangible fixed assets
Assets with indefinite useful life
150,919
150,919
Other intangible assets
22,928
22,431
Total Intangible fixed assets
173,847
173,350
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and land
55,432
56,353
Plant and machinery
10,278
11,171
Equipment
9,421
9,061
Leasehold improvement
12,058
3,173
Others
8,306
4,576
Total Tangible fixed assets
95,494
84,335
Other assets
Investment properties
15
18
Investment in subsidiaries
505,699
608,734
Deferred tax assets
Others
4,353
4,320
Total other assets
510,067
613,072
Total non current assets
938,246
870,757
Current assets
Inventories
252,306
233,277
Trade receivables (1)
186,062
211,575
Tax receivables
9
11
Derivative financial instruments
1,246
1,307
Others
78,317
44,468
Cash and cash equivalents
86,426
66,703
Total current assets
604,367
557,342
Total assets
1,542,613
1,428,099
To be continued
Note:
Trade receivables include transactions with Group's entities for 120.1 and 138.4 million euros, respectively, in the fiscal year 2019 and 2018.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
euro 000's
12.31.19
12.31.18
Equity
Share capital
66,187
66,187
Capital reserves
416,507
416,507
Treasury stock
Hedging reserves
(128)
(456)
Other reserves
446,072
374,291
Profit/(loss) for the period
30,344
68,696
Shareholder's equity
958,983
925,225
Non-current liabilities
Provisions for risks
5,912
5,394
Deferred tax liabilities
5,816
16,261
Employee benefits
9,725
7,586
Derivative financial instruments
225
672
Bank borrowings
84,023
69,666
Non-current lease liabilities
136,272
Others
14,015
14,476
Total non-current liabilities
255,988
114,055
Current liabilities
Trade payables (2)
137,733
145,665
Tax payables
13,194
6,142
Derivative financial instruments
2,186
2,842
Others
63,913
65,516
Bank borrowings
87,822
167,999
Current lease liabilities
22,084
Provisions for risks
710
655
Total current liabilities
327,643
388,818
Total Equity and liabilities
1,542,613
1,428,099
Nota:
Trade payables include transactions with Group's entities for 22.4 and 26.7 milion euros, respectively, in the fiscal year 2019 and 2018.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S S.p.A.
Statement of Cash Flows
Unaudited
euro 000's
12.31.19
12.31.18
Profit/(Loss) for the period
30,344
68,696
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities
Amortiz., deprec., revaluat., and write-downs
52,450
23,520
Other non monetary expenses/(income)
664
(1,117)
Income taxes for the period
(5,131)
21,954
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
6,442
(29,100)
Inventories
(1,366)
(73,447)
Tax receivables and tax payables
(7,699)
(1,685)
Trade payables
(18,711)
(11,604)
Other assets and liabilities
(31,021)
12,097
Change in reserve for employee
1,596
372
Cash flows from operating activities
27,567
9,686
Interests (paid)/collected
(805)
(121)
Interests (paid) on lease liabilities
(5,247)
Income taxes (paid)/refunded
(1,055)
(5,378)
Net cash flows from operating activities (A)
20,461
4,186
Net investments in intangible and tangible assets
(21,539)
(17,058)
Acquisition of Italiantouch group
(24,101)
(Increase) decrease of equity investments
(2,272)
(Increase)/decrease deriving from mergers
135,329
Reduction/Increase in other non current assets
(2,333)
569
Cash flows generated (used) in investing activities (B)
111,456
(42,863)
Dividends paid
(33,094)
(46,331)
Capital increase
Other changes in equity
Loan to subsidiaries
7,422
(2,842)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(20,543)
Repayment of financial liabilities
(216,042)
(46,250)
Proceeds from financial liabilities
150,000
100,000
Cash flows generated (used) in financing (C)
(112,256)
4,577
Translation difference (D)
Cash flows from continuing operations (E) = (A)+(B)+(C)+(D)
19,661
(34,099)
Cash flow from assets held for sales (F)
Cash flows generated (used) (G) = (E)+(F)
19,661
(34,099)
Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
66,703
100,802
Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
86,364
66,703
Change in net cash and cash equivalents
19,661
(34,099)
euro 000's
Cash flow statement
12.31.19
12.31.18
Net cash flows from operating activities
(a)
20,461
4,186
Repayment of financial liabilities
(b)
(20,543)
Net cash flows from operating activities adjusted
(a) + (b)
(82)
4,186
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S S.p.A.
Statement of changes in equity
Unaudited
Year 2019
euro 000's
Share Capital
Capital
Hedging
Retained
Total
reserves
reserve
earnings
Balances as of 01.01.19
66,187
416,507
(456)
442,986
925,225
Profit & Loss account
30,344
30,344
Directly in equity
328
(474)
(146)
Total Comprehensive Income
328
29,870
30,198
Dividend paid
(33,094)
(33,094)
Capital increase
Share based payments
Other (1)
36,653
36,653
Balances as of 12.31.19
66,187
416,507
(128)
476,416
958,983
Year 2018
euro 000's
Share Capital
Capital
Hedging
Retained
Total
reserves
reserve
earnings
Balances as of 01.01.18
66,187
416,507
(186)
425,705
908,213
Changes accounting standards (IFRS 15)
(4,545)
(4,545)
Balances as of 01.01.18
66,187
416,507
(186)
421,160
903,668
Profit & Loss account
68,696
68,696
Directly in equity
(270)
156
(114)
Total Comprehensive Income
(270)
68,852
68,582
Dividend paid
(46,331)
(46,331)
Capital increase
Share based payments
Other (1)
(694)
(694)
Balances as of 12.31.18
66,187
416,507
(456)
442,986
925,225
Note:
The other variations in the fiscal year 2019 are related to the effects deriving from three mergers through acquisition occurred in the year.
More in details, the merger through acquisition of the companies Del.Com S.r.l. and Italiantouch S.r.l. with fiscal and accounting effectiveness starting from 01.01.19 and cross-border merger of the company entirely controlled Holpaf B. V. located in Netherlands with effectiveness starting from 12.09.19.
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com
TOD'S S.p.A.
Net financial Debt
Unaudited
euro 000's
Net financial debt
12.31.19
12.31.18
Change
Current financial assets
Cash and cash equivalents
86,426
66,703
19,723
Other current financial assets
9,200
(9,200)
Current financial assets (A)
86,426
75,903
10,523
Current financial liabilities
Current account overdraft
63
63
Current share of medium-long term financing
87,760
167,999
(80,239)
Current lease liabilities
22,084
22,084
Current financial liabilities (B)
109,906
167,999
(58,092)
Current net financial debt/(surplus) (C) = (B) - (A)
23,480
92,095
(68,615)
Non current financial assets
Other non-current financial assets
7,348
2,639
4,709
Non current financial assets (D)
7,348
2,639
4,709
Non current financial liabilities
Medium-long term financing
84,023
69,666
14,357
Non-current lease liabilities
136,272
136,272
Non-current financial liabilities (E)
220,295
69,666
150,629
Non-current net financial debt/(surplus) (F) = (E) - (D)
212,947
67,027
145,920
Net financial debt/(surplus) (C) + (F)
236,427
159,122
77,305
euro 000's
Net financial debt adjusted
12.31.19
12.31.18
Change
Net financial debt/(surplus) (a)
236,427
159,122
77,305
Current lease liabilities
22,084
22,084
Non-current lease liabilities
136,272
136,272
Total lease liabilities (b)
158,356
158,356
Net financial debt/(surplus) adjusted (a) - (b)
78,071
159,122
(81,051)
TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1
FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com