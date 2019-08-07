2019/08/07 5.40pm - TOD'S S.p.A. – Group's sales totaled 454.6 million Euros in the first half of 2019. Retail revenues (70% of the total): +6.5%; Roger Vivier grew by 11.6%

Milan - August 7th, 2019

TOD'S S.p.A. - Group's sales totaled 454.6 million Euros in the first half of 2019. Retail

revenues (70% of the total): +6.5%; Roger Vivier grew by 11.6%

The Board of Directors approved Tod's Group 2019 Half-Year Report

Group's sales: 454.6 million Euros, -4.7% from H1 2018

In compliance with the IFRS 16 accounting principles, the key financial figures are:

EBITDA: 80.4 million Euros1, equal to 17.7% of sales

EBIT: 5.8 million Euros

Group's Net Income: -6.0 million Euros

Net Financial Position: 509.3 million Euros

The Board of Directors of Tod's S.p.A., the Italian company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and holding of the luxury goods group of the same name operating in luxury and quality shoes, accessories and apparel with the Tod's, Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands, today approved the Group's report for the first half of 2019 (January 1st - June 30th, 2019).

Message of the Group's Chairman and CEO

Diego Della Valle, Chairman and CEO of the Group, commented as follows:

"Half-year results reflect the temporary effect of higher than expected investments we have decided to do to support our Brands visibility, in a fiercely competitive landscape, where the leading global Brands are increasingly prioritizing leather goods and, even more, footwear.

Our products represent at the highest level the world of both high quality and Italian style, and this is why our loyal customers follow us and are fond of our brands. The real challenge for us is now to become even more attractive for the young customers who live in the new markets, which are currently the major spenders on fashion and luxury goods.

To do this quickly, we need to increase our investments to be more attractive and visible. This will bring us the turnover that we need to have an adequate and more than satisfactory profitability. Currently, our Group is properly structured and

1 With the introduction of the new IFRS 16 accounting principle, as of January 1, 2019 leasing contracts are accounted differently from the past, with significant impacts on EBITDA, EBIT, Net Invested Capital, Net Financial Position and Operating Cash Flow. Therefore, in order to make data as of June 30th, 2019 comparable with the data of the previous periods, in this press release also the "adjusted" values of the above mentioned results are presented.

TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66,187,078 ENTIRELY PAID - REGISTERED OFFICE: SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE N. 1

FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE FERMO REGISTER: 01113570442 - CORPORATE WEBSITE: www.todsgroup.com