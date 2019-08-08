Log in
Tod : 2019/08/08 - Notice of filing of the merger plan of Italiantouch S.r.l. into Tod's S.p.A.

08/07/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

TOD'S S.P.A.

SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66.187.078 ENTIRELY PAID

REGISTERED OFFICE IN SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIA FILIPPO DELLA VALLE NO. 1

FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE COMPANY REGISTER OF FERMO: 01113570442

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2019

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to article 154-ter, second paragraph, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF"), the Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2019, approved by the Board of Directors on August 7th, 2019 is available to the public at the Company's registered office, in the section "Financial Data" of the Company's website www.todsgroup.comas well as on the authorized storage device 1Info at www.1info.it. The Independent Auditors' Report to the Half-Year Report as at 30 June 2019 will also be made available in the same ways by today's date.

NOTICE PURSUANT TO ART. 84 OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED WITH

CONSOB RESOLUTION No. 11971/99

The Company hereby informs that, pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations, the common merger plan for incorporation into Tod's S.p.A. of the wholly owned subsidiary Italiantouch S.r.l. ("IT") was filed today with the registered office and also with the Company Registers of the Marche, together with the additional documentation required by laws.

The common merger plan, together with the financial statements as at 30 June 2019 prepared by the Company and the balance sheet of IT as at 30 June 2019, in compliance with the applicable - including regulatory - legislation, are available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.todsgroup.comas well as on the authorized storage device 1Info at www.1info.it.

The aforementioned merger will be submitted to the Board of Directors of Tod's S.p.A. for approval pursuant to article 2505, paragraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code and of the article 24 of the Company's bylaws, subject to the right of the Company's shareholders representing at least 5% of the share capital to request by August 16th, 2019 - by registered letter with return receipt to be sent to the Company's registered office (for the attention of the Chairman of the Board of Directors) or by certified electronic mail to the following address segreteria.azionisti@pec.todsgroup.com - that the decision to approve the merger is adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting.

The further documentation relating to the merger required by law, including the financial statements for the last three financial years and the minutes of the merger resolutions, will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms provided by laws and regulations.

Sant'Elpidio a Mare, August 8th, 2019

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Diego Della Valle

Sant'Elpidio a Mare, August 8th, 2019

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Diego Della Valle

Disclaimer

Tod's S.p.A. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 16:39:05 UTC
