Tod : 2019/08/08 – Notice of filing of cross merger resolution by incorporation of Holpaf B.V. into Tod's S.p.A.

Sant'Elpidio a Mare, August 8th, 2019

TOD'S S.p.A. - We inform that the minutes of the cross merger resolution of Holpaf B.V. into Tod's S.p.A., adopted by the Board of Directors of Tod's S.p.A. on August 7th, 2019, has been filed for registration with the Company Registers of the Marche, together with the documentation required by the applicable laws and regulation.

The minutes of the merger resolution is also made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, on the Company's website at www.todsgroup.comand in the authorized storage device 1Info at www.1info.it..

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Diego Della Valle

TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66.187.078,00 ENTIRELY PAID

REGISTERED OFFICE IN SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE NO. 1

FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE COMPANY REGISTER OF FERMO 01113570442