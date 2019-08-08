Log in
Tod : 2019/08/08 – Notice of filing of cross merger resolution by incorporation of Holpaf B.V. into Tod's S.p.A.

08/07/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Sant'Elpidio a Mare, August 8th, 2019

TOD'S S.p.A. - We inform that the minutes of the cross merger resolution of Holpaf B.V. into Tod's S.p.A., adopted by the Board of Directors of Tod's S.p.A. on August 7th, 2019, has been filed for registration with the Company Registers of the Marche, together with the documentation required by the applicable laws and regulation.

The minutes of the merger resolution is also made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, on the Company's website at www.todsgroup.comand in the authorized storage device 1Info at www.1info.it..

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Diego Della Valle

TOD'S S.P.A. - SHARE CAPITAL EURO 66.187.078,00 ENTIRELY PAID

REGISTERED OFFICE IN SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE (FM)-VIAFILIPPO DELLA VALLE NO. 1

FISCAL CODE AND REGISTRATION NUMBER WITH THE COMPANY REGISTER OF FERMO 01113570442

Disclaimer

Tod's S.p.A. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 16:39:05 UTC
