Todos Medical Enters Into Cross-Distribution Agreement With L1 Systems for Ventilators and COVID Testing





Todos gains distribution rights to LifeCan Ventilator in Brazil, Mexico & Latin America

Ventilator access will help prospective government and NGO procurers of COVID-related medical products reduce need for additional suppliers to address critical health needs

L1 distribution network will provide untapped market access for Todos’ tests

REHOVOT, Israel, SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, NY, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on the distribution of a comprehensive suite of solutions for the screening and diagnosis of COVID-19 and the development of blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into a cross-distribution agreement with L1 Systems, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medigus, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), for the distribution of COVID-19 related products, including ventilators. Todos is making available to L1 its comprehensive suite of testing solutions that covers best-in-class RNA extraction equipment, RNA extraction reagents, qPCR reagents, Digital PCR reagents and US-validated SARS-CoV-2 rapid point-of-care antibody test kits for non-exclusive distribution. L1 is making available to Todos the LifeCan ventilators, manufactured by Elbit Systems, for non-exclusive distribution in Mexico and Latin America, including Brazil. This agreement strengthens both companies’ core offerings and allows each company to focus on markets where they are developing reliable sales channels.

“Given that Todos’ team has been focused recently on penetrating the Latin American market, where a marked uptick in COVID-19 infections has led to a significantly increased need for COVID-19 testing and critical care treatment options, we believe gaining access to a high quality medical grade ventilator will further bring attention to Todos’ test offering due to the severe global shortage in ventilators,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical.

Mr. Commissiong continued, “When a country is dealing with a pandemic crisis such as COVID-19, getting trusted sources of medical supplies from which a procurement agent can acquire multiple lines of needed products substantially increases a supplier’s profile within that procurement agency, and provides the supplier an opportunity to expose the procurer to the rest of its portfolio in a more comprehensive way. Ventilators are often the difference between life and death when treating patients, and we believe getting access to a nimble and tailored product such as LifeCan – a simple, high-quality product that was designed in Israel to respond to many of the recent concerns with the established medical ventilator designs – gives Todos a significant edge when competing for contracts from foreign governments, hospital systems and others users of healthcare products and services. As we continue to build our international import/export division, this agreement positions Todos to stand out from other companies competing for contracts in key markets.”

