Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  TOHO GAS CO., LTD.    9533   JP3600200004

TOHO GAS CO., LTD.

(9533)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOHO GAS : New cargo offers depress LNG prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 08:14am EDT
Workers climb up a storage tank at National Grid's liquified natural gas plant at the Isle of Grain in southern England

LONDON (Reuters) - The upward trend in Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices reversed this week as ample offers of cargoes saturated a market where demand was limited.

After rising for two weeks to reach over $6.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in the second week of April, the June price for delivery of LNG into northeast Asia dropped into $5.00 territory, sources said.

The average June price was estimated at $5.40 per mmBtu on Thursday as offers of supply met with sluggish demand and a drop in European gas prices.

Reflecting the low levels of local demand, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) issued a sell tender for a July delivery cargo to ports outside China from its Hainan terminal.

Offers also came from Australia's Ichthys project and Malaysian producer Petronas, each for one June cargo, three trade sources said.

Energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell are also offering June cargoes, two of the sources said.

On the demand side, Japan's Toho Gas Co is looking for a cargo to be delivered in July, with the rest of Asia's requirements largely fulfilled last week.

South Korea's GS Energy bought a cargo last week for early June delivery at a price close to $6.00 per mmBtu, LNG traders said.

Argentine energy company Integracion Energetica Argentina (IEASA), formerly known as ENARSA, has a buy tender for eight August cargoes open until April 25.

Indian companies continued to look for cargoes but limited import capacity was not leaving much room for spot deliveries, a source active on the Indian market said.

Prices for June supply to the country followed the downward trend in northeast Asian prices and were estimated at $5.10 per mmBtu on Thursday.

Indian Oil Corp has a tender for June delivery open until April 24.

In Europe, trading activity was subdued, with only opportunistic interest in LNG cargoes amid a generally oversupplied European gas market.

The front-month price in the Netherlands has dropped by almost 30 cents in the past week and traded just below $5.00 per mmBtu on Thursday. LNG cargoes were priced at around a 30 cent discount to benchmark gas hub prices, traders said.

Asian LNG front-month prices regained a premium over the Dutch front-month price this week for the first time since mid-March. However, the premium was still too small to open the arbitrage between Pacific and Atlantic basins and incentivise spot trade of Atlantic cargoes into Asia.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Ekaterina Kravtsova
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 0.26% 156.1 End-of-day quote.13.61%
TOHO GAS CO., LTD. -2.11% 4640 End-of-day quote.0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOHO GAS CO., LTD.
08:14aTOHO GAS : New cargo offers depress LNG prices
RE
04/09Japan's JERA to buy up to 1.2 million tonnes per year of LNG from Canada proj..
RE
03/29TOHO GAS GROUP BUSINESS PLAN FOR YEA : 3,019kb]
PU
03/27TOHO GAS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TOHO GAS GROUP MEDIUM-TERM MANAGEMEN : 3,756kb]
PU
2018LNG Canada gets another buyer as Vitol inks supply deal with Petronas
RE
2018Taiwan imports first Ichthys LNG cargo from Australia
RE
2018ANNOUNCED THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR : 234kb]
PU
2018Japan's Inpex ships first LNG cargo from Ichthys project
RE
2018Japan's Inpex to load 1st LNG cargo from Ichthys project this week - sources
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 467 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 16 500 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,86
P/E ratio 2020 25,42
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 493 B
Chart TOHO GAS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TOHO GAS CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHO GAS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3 230  JPY
Spread / Average Target -30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiro Tominari President & Representative Director
Koichi Yasui Chairman
Nobuyuki Masuda Managing Executive Officer & GM-Production
Shinji Niwa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Takayasu Hayashi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOHO GAS CO., LTD.0.65%4 411
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP11.10%27 964
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-12.23%16 230
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION7.25%11 624
GAIL INDIA LTD-2.41%11 542
TOKYO GAS CO LTD1.36%11 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About