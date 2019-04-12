Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.    9506   JP3605400005

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

(9506)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asian prices climb for a second week as buying interest returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 01:53am EDT
A LNG tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose for a second week, as interest from buyers returned amid a wide price disparity between spot and term prices.

Most long-term LNG contracts in Asia are linked to oil prices and rising crude prices are likely causing buyers to seek more spot cargoes though no firm purchases could be confirmed, four trade sources said.

Spot prices for May delivery to Northeast Asia climbed to $5.25 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, up 75 cents, or nearly 17 percent, from the previous week, trade sources said.

Prices for cargoes to be delivered in June are estimated to be higher at around $5.50 per mmBtu, the sources added.

"The Brent rally could be causing more people to look for spot volumes which are cheaper than long-term contracts," said one of the sources, a Singapore-based LNG trader.

As of Friday morning, Brent crude oil prices have risen by 3 percent since April 1, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and by U.S. sanctions on exporters Iran and Venezuela.

European gas prices climbed earlier this week but have since eased slightly.

Some interest for LNG was seen from Chinese buyers, two traders said, though inventories were said to be still quite high in the world's second biggest LNG importer, after Japan.

South Korea's GS Energy is seeking a cargo for early June delivery in a tender that closes on Friday, two sources said.

Buying interest was also seen from India with Indian Oil Corp seeking a cargo for delivery in second half of May into its newly commissioned Ennore terminal while Essar Steel had earlier sought a cargo for June delivery, they added.

Australia's Woodside Petroleum may have sold an early May cargo at just above $5 per mmBtu, an industry source said, though details of the buyer could not immediately be confirmed.

Still, with supply still ample amid fresh offers in the spot market, traders do not expect prices to continue to rise sharply.

Papua New Guinea LNG plant has offered a cargo for delivery in second half of May while Angola LNG offered a cargo for mid-May delivery to a destination as far as Singapore, two trade sources said. The tender for the cargo, which was offered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, closes next week.

Cheniere Energy Inc returned two liquefaction trains at its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana in the United States to service, after planned maintenance, according to energy data provider Genscape.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. 0.09% 67.11 Delayed Quote.13.28%
GAIL INDIA LTD 1.48% 342.7 End-of-day quote.-6.27%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES 1.16% 1346.8 End-of-day quote.20.12%
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. -0.22% 1386 End-of-day quote.-3.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
01:53aAsian prices climb for a second week as buying interest returns
RE
04/04TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds o..
PU
03/27TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/01Asian prices slide to lowest in nearly 19 months
RE
01/10Japanese utilities send power to Chubu Electric on cold weather demand spike
RE
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 506th Straight Bonds o..
PU
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 505th Straight Bonds o..
PU
2018UPDATE2 : Tohoku Electric to scrap aging reactor at Onagawa nuclear plant
AQ
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018
PU
2018UPDATE1 : Tohoku Electric to scrap aging reactor at Onagawa nuclear plant
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 193 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 48 467 M
Debt 2019 2 218 B
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 14,14
P/E ratio 2020 9,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 697 B
Chart TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 506  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroya Harada President & Representative Director
Makoto Kaiwa Chairman
Noboru Hasegawa MD, Deputy GM-Thermal & Nuclear Power
Shunji Yamamoto Managing Director & Head-Branch Office
Hiroshi Tanae Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.-3.08%6 287
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.51%90 329
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.22%65 444
ENEL12.53%65 087
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.77%60 618
IBERDROLA11.83%58 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About