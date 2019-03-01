Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.    9506   JP3605400005

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

(9506)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asian prices slide to lowest in nearly 19 months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 02:59am EST
FILE PHOTO - LNG tanker Stena Blue Sky is seen at the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Zhoushan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell to their lowest in nearly 19 months this week, pressured as buying interest remained slow and as some supply came back online.

Spot prices for April delivery to Northeast Asia are currently at around $6.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 20 cents from the previous week at the lowest since Aug. 4, 2017 when they hit $5.90 per mmBtu, Eikon data showed.

Spot demand from China, the world's second-largest LNG importer, remained slow, but there were some enquiries for April cargoes, trade sources said.

"The (Lunar New Year) holidays are over and some industries are back online, but I think (demand) will be the same as usual, though it's still difficult to say which way it will go," said a China-based industry source.

Total shipments of the super-chilled fuel into Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan were at about 15.94 million tonnes in February, down nearly 19 percent from the previous month, shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

While it is common for monthly import volumes to drop in February as peak-winter demand tapers off, that marked the biggest monthly decline from January to February since at least 2013, the data showed.

Chevron Corp's Gorgon LNG export plant in Australia brought its train 3 back online after an unplanned outage, sources said earlier this week.

The train had been shut since mid-January to address a mechanical issue.

LNG loadings from Malaysia's Bintulu export plant are also normal after a fire at the complex late last week, sources said earlier this week.

A fire broke out on the morning of Feb. 22 at a "sea cooling water outfall channel" that lies outside of the plant process area at the LNG complex, Petronas, the operator of the plant, has said.

Elsewhere, Nigeria LNG's train 1 and 2 which were recently offline, are now back online and normal operations have resumed, NLNG's spokesman told Reuters this week. "There was no cargo delivery loss recorded as the cargoes were rescheduled," he added.

Russia delivered a record amount of LNG to Europe in February, becoming the biggest supplier of the chilled fuel to the continent for the first time.

In tenders and deals, traders said Mexico's CFE is seeking two cargoes for delivery in March and another two cargoes for April into the Manzanillo terminal, while sources said Indonesia's Bontang LNG export facility offered to sell at least two cargoes for April and May.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, additional reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova in LONDON; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. -1.66% 64.45 Delayed Quote.8.89%
GAIL INDIA LTD 1.88% 342 End-of-day quote.-5.08%
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. -1.08% 1460 End-of-day quote.2.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
02:59aAsian prices slide to lowest in nearly 19 months
RE
01/10Japanese utilities send power to Chubu Electric on cold weather demand spike
RE
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 506th Straight Bonds o..
PU
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 505th Straight Bonds o..
PU
2018UPDATE2 : Tohoku Electric to scrap aging reactor at Onagawa nuclear plant
AQ
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018
PU
2018UPDATE1 : Tohoku Electric to scrap aging reactor at Onagawa nuclear plant
AQ
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : to scrap aging No. 1 unit at Onagawa nuclear plant
AQ
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Anadarko Sign LNG SPA with Tohoku Electric Power Company
AQ
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 504th Straight Bonds o..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 179 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 49 456 M
Debt 2019 2 219 B
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 14,76
P/E ratio 2020 10,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capitalization 734 B
Chart TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 506  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroya Harada President & Representative Director
Makoto Kaiwa Chairman
Noboru Hasegawa MD, Deputy GM-Thermal & Nuclear Power
Shunji Yamamoto Managing Director & Head-Branch Office
Hiroshi Tanae Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.2.10%6 568
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.45%63 646
DOMINION ENERGY3.68%57 718
IBERDROLA4.76%54 453
SOUTHERN COMPANY13.14%51 087
EXELON CORPORATION7.10%46 839
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.