Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.    9506   JP3605400005

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

(9506)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tohoku Electric Power : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 02:55am EDT

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

July 31, 2019

Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (the "Company") filed a summary of its financial statements for the first quarter (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and disclosed the report today.

Consolidated financial results

Even with a decrease in the volume of retail electricity sales due to intensifying competition caused by liberalization of electricity market, consolidated operating revenue increased to ¥529.7 billion (a year-on-year increase of ¥41.7 billion, or a 8.6% increase), mainly due to an increase in wholesale electricity sales beyond our franchise area and a rise in fuel cost adjustment charges.

Consolidated operating revenue includes ¥126.7 billion, total of grant under act on purchase of renewable energy sourced electricity and surcharge for promoting renewable energy sourced electricity based on Feed-in Tariff Scheme for renewable energy and the self-contracted portion due to introduction of the indirect auction. As this is recorded in expenses as well, it does not affect the Company's income.

Consolidated ordinary income increased to ¥35.1 billion (a year-on-year increase of ¥2.8 billion, or a 8.7% increase), due to cost reduction by improving productivity and efficiency and time lag between fuel cost and fuel cost adjustment charges.

Net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥24.8 billion, an increase of ¥2.3 billion (or a 10.3% increase) year-on-year.

Electricity Sales Volume

There was an increase in heating demand resulting from lower temperature in this spring than last spring; nevertheless, contract switching due to intensifying competition decreased retail electricity sales to 16.0TWh, down 0.7% year-on-year.

On the other hand, an increase in wholesale electricity sales beyond our franchise area increased wholesale electricity sales to 3.0TWh, 4.6% increase year-on-year.

As a result, total electricity volume increased 19.0TWh, up 0.1% year on year.

Financial Forecast for fiscal 2019

The financial forecast remains unchanged from the previous announcement on April 25, 2019.

< Financial Forecasts for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) >

Consolidated

(Billions of

yen)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

revenue

income

income

attributable to

owners of parent

Forecast

2,390.0

90.0

73.0

45.0

Non-consolidated

(Billions of

yen)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

revenue

income

income

income

Forecast

2,170.0

69.0

55.0

39.0

Dividend Forecast for fiscal 2019

The dividend forecast remains unchanged from the previous announcement on April 25, 2019.

< Financial Forecasts for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) >

(yen)

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Forecast

20

20

40

July 31, 2019

Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Summary of Quarterly Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(April 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019)

Information below is an English translation of the "Unaudited Quarterly Financial Release" for three months ended June 30, 2019, which has been filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. for public inspection.

Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (Code : 9506)

1-7-1 Honcho, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi, Japan (URL : http://www.tohoku-epco.co.jp)

Representative : Hiroya Harada, President

Tel : +81-22-225-2111

(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.

1. Business Results for Consolidated First Quarter Period in FY2019 (Three months ended June 30, 2019)

(1) Progresses of Financial Results

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

3 months ended Jun. 30, 2019

529,769

8.6

39,107

15.2

35,196

8.7

24,818

10.3

3 months ended Jun. 30, 2018

488,009

3.7

33,937

(2.6)

32,376

8.9

22,504

13.6

(Note) Comprehensive income (3 months ended June 30, 2019: 23,829million yen -9.6%, 3 months ended June 30, 2018: 26,366 million yen 6.5%)

Percentage figures represent changes as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Net income per share

Net income per share

(basic)

(diluted)

Yen

Yen

3 months ended Jun. 30, 2019

49.71

46.22

3 months ended Jun. 30, 2018

45.09

42.72

(2) Changes in Financial Positions

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Jun. 30, 2019

4,197,892

846,909

18.5

Mar. 31, 2019

4,258,633

833,711

17.9

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity (June 30, 2019: 776,584 million yen, March 31, 2019: 762,167 million yen)

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Annual total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Mar. 31, 2019

-

20.00

-

20.00

40.00

Year ending Mar. 31, 2020

-

Year ending Mar. 31, 2020

20.00

-

20.00

40.00

(forecast)

(Note) Forecast revision of dividends from the latest forecast: None

3. Business Results Forecast for Consolidated FY2019 (Year ending March 31, 2020)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per share

to owners of parent

(basic)

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2019

2,390,000

6.5

90,000

7.6

73,000

11.0

45,000

(3.2)

90.14

(Note) Forecast revision of consolidated results from the latest forecast: None

Percentage figures represent changes as compared to the same period of the previous year.

1

(Reference) Business Results Forecast for Non-consolidated FY2019 (Year ending March 31, 2020)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2019

2,170,000

7.1

69,000

14.5

55,000

17.5

39,000

(3.3)

78.12

(Note) Forecast revision of non-consolidated results from latest forecast: None

Percentage figures represent changes as compared to the same period of the previous year.

2

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

First Quarter FY2019 (as of June 30, 2019) and FY2018 (as of March 31, 2019)

Assets

(Millions of yen)

Item

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Non-current assets:

3,593,294

3,620,997

Electric utility plant and equipment:

2,431,380

2,468,035

Hydroelectric power production facilities

178,715

181,091

Thermal power production facilities

329,085

340,205

Nuclear power production facilities

262,804

271,914

Transmission facilities

599,154

604,313

Transformation facilities

260,493

256,905

Distribution facilities

662,820

662,292

General facilities

110,401

122,667

Other electric utility plant and equipment

27,905

28,645

Other non-current assets

227,211

214,278

Construction in progress:

404,282

398,140

Construction and retirement in progress

363,307

359,324

Special account related to nuclear power decommissioning

24,498

24,514

Special account related to reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel

16,476

14,300

Nuclear fuel:

165,259

165,081

Loaded nuclear fuel

30,591

30,591

Nuclear fuel in processing

134,668

134,490

Investments and other assets:

365,160

375,461

Long-term investments

100,013

102,888

Net defined benefit asset

4,332

4,303

Deferred tax assets

154,600

162,696

Other

106,572

105,933

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(358)

(360)

Current assets:

604,598

637,635

Cash and deposits

179,100

178,729

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

235,010

232,303

Inventories

75,504

78,789

Other

115,365

148,275

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(382)

(462)

Assets

4,197,892

4,258,633

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 06:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
02:55aTOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019
PU
06/03TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 511th Straight Bonds o..
PU
05/23TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Strategic Partnership with Next Kraftwerke in a Virtual ..
PU
05/22TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 509th and 510th Straig..
PU
04/26TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Toshiba - Joint Research Agreement for P2P Energy Tradin..
AQ
04/25TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Joint Research Agreement for P2P Energy Trading Between ..
PU
04/25TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 20..
PU
04/12Asian prices climb for a second week as buying interest returns
RE
04/04TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds o..
PU
03/27TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 168 B
EBIT 2020 72 800 M
Net income 2020 42 800 M
Debt 2020 2 362 B
Yield 2020 3,68%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 542 B
Chart TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 254,29  JPY
Last Close Price 1 086,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroya Harada President & Representative Director
Makoto Kaiwa Chairman
Noboru Hasegawa MD, Deputy GM-Thermal & Nuclear Power
Shunji Yamamoto Managing Director & Head-Branch Office
Hiroshi Tanae Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.-24.06%4 989
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.46%101 273
ENEL23.12%70 706
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.67%63 915
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.00%60 217
IBERDROLA21.40%60 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group