Tohoku Electric Power : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019
0
07/31/2019 | 02:55am EDT
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
July 31, 2019
Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019
Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (the "Company") filed a summary of its financial statements for the first quarter (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and disclosed the report today.
【Consolidated financial results】
Even with a decrease in the volume of retail electricity sales due to intensifying competition caused by liberalization of electricity market, consolidated operating revenue increased to ¥529.7 billion (a year-on-year increase of ¥41.7 billion, or a 8.6% increase), mainly due to an increase in wholesale electricity sales beyond our franchise area and a rise in fuel cost adjustment charges.
Consolidated operating revenue includes ¥126.7 billion, total of grant under act on purchase of renewable energy sourced electricity and surcharge for promoting renewable energy sourced electricity based on Feed-in Tariff Scheme for renewable energy and the self-contracted portion due to introduction of the indirect auction. As this is recorded in expenses as well, it does not affect the Company's income.
Consolidated ordinary income increased to ¥35.1 billion (a year-on-year increase of ¥2.8 billion, or a 8.7% increase), due to cost reduction by improving productivity and efficiency and time lag between fuel cost and fuel cost adjustment charges.
Net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥24.8 billion, an increase of ¥2.3 billion (or a 10.3% increase) year-on-year.
【Electricity Sales Volume】
There was an increase in heating demand resulting from lower temperature in this spring than last spring; nevertheless, contract switching due to intensifying competition decreased retail electricity sales to 16.0TWh, down 0.7% year-on-year.
On the other hand, an increase in wholesale electricity sales beyond our franchise area increased wholesale electricity sales to 3.0TWh, 4.6% increase year-on-year.
As a result, total electricity volume increased 19.0TWh, up 0.1% year on year.
【Financial Forecast for fiscal 2019】
The financial forecast remains unchanged from the previous announcement on April 25, 2019.
< Financial Forecasts for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) >
Consolidated
(Billions of
yen)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
revenue
income
income
attributable to
owners of parent
Forecast
2,390.0
90.0
73.0
45.0
Non-consolidated
(Billions of
yen)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
revenue
income
income
income
Forecast
2,170.0
69.0
55.0
39.0
【Dividend Forecast for fiscal 2019】
The dividend forecast remains unchanged from the previous announcement on April 25, 2019.
< Financial Forecasts for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) >
(yen)
Interim
Year-end
Annual
Forecast
20
20
40
July 31, 2019
Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
Summary of Quarterly Financial Statements (Unaudited)
(April 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019)
Information below is an English translation of the "Unaudited Quarterly Financial Release" for three months ended June 30, 2019, which has been filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. for public inspection.
Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 06:54:08 UTC