Tohoku Electric Power : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

July 31, 2019

Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (the "Company") filed a summary of its financial statements for the first quarter (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and disclosed the report today.

【Consolidated financial results】

Even with a decrease in the volume of retail electricity sales due to intensifying competition caused by liberalization of electricity market, consolidated operating revenue increased to ¥529.7 billion (a year-on-year increase of ¥41.7 billion, or a 8.6% increase), mainly due to an increase in wholesale electricity sales beyond our franchise area and a rise in fuel cost adjustment charges.

Consolidated operating revenue includes ¥126.7 billion, total of grant under act on purchase of renewable energy sourced electricity and surcharge for promoting renewable energy sourced electricity based on Feed-in Tariff Scheme for renewable energy and the self-contracted portion due to introduction of the indirect auction. As this is recorded in expenses as well, it does not affect the Company's income.

Consolidated ordinary income increased to ¥35.1 billion (a year-on-year increase of ¥2.8 billion, or a 8.7% increase), due to cost reduction by improving productivity and efficiency and time lag between fuel cost and fuel cost adjustment charges.

Net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥24.8 billion, an increase of ¥2.3 billion (or a 10.3% increase) year-on-year.

【Electricity Sales Volume】

There was an increase in heating demand resulting from lower temperature in this spring than last spring; nevertheless, contract switching due to intensifying competition decreased retail electricity sales to 16.0TWh, down 0.7% year-on-year.

On the other hand, an increase in wholesale electricity sales beyond our franchise area increased wholesale electricity sales to 3.0TWh, 4.6% increase year-on-year.

As a result, total electricity volume increased 19.0TWh, up 0.1% year on year.