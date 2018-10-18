Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 504th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

October 18, 2018

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 504th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 504th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bond will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 504th Straight Bond (institutional investors only)

1. Purpose of issuance: Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure 2. Type of bond: Straight bond (with general mortgage) 3. Aggregate principal amount: 20 billion yen 4. Denomination: 1 million yen

5. Schedule: 6. Interest: (Yield to maturity: 0.160% p.a.) 7. Issue price: 100% of the denomination 8. Redemption price: 100% of the denomination 9. Period to maturity: 5 years (October 25, 2023) 10. Redemption method: Bullet maturity 11. Managers: Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager) Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. 12. Bond trustees: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 13. Bond rating: A + (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.) AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)