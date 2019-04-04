Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

April 4, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bond will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 508th Straight Bond (institutional investors only)

1. Purpose of issuance: Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure 2. Type of bond: Straight bond (with general mortgage) 3. Aggregate principal amount: 40 billion yen 4. Denomination: 1 million yen 5. Schedule: Date of offer April 4, 2019 Subscription date April 4, 2019 Closing date April 10, 2019 Date of issue April 10, 2019 6. Interest: 0.465% p.a. (Yield to maturity: 0.465% p.a.) 7. Issue price: 100% of the denomination 8. Redemption price: 100% of the denomination 9. Period to maturity: 10 years (April 25, 2029)

10.Redemption method: Bullet maturity

11.Managers:Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager) Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.