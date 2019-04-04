Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
April 4, 2019
Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
We hereby announce that the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.
Please note that the bond will be offered to institutional investors only.
The 508th Straight Bond (institutional investors only)
|
1.
|
Purpose of issuance:
|
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure
|
2.
|
Type of bond:
|
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
|
3.
|
Aggregate
|
|
|
|
principal amount:
|
40 billion yen
|
|
4.
|
Denomination:
|
1 million yen
|
|
5.
|
Schedule:
|
Date of offer
|
April 4, 2019
|
|
|
Subscription date
|
April 4, 2019
|
|
|
Closing date
|
April 10, 2019
|
|
|
Date of issue
|
April 10, 2019
|
6.
|
Interest:
|
0.465% p.a.
|
|
|
|
(Yield to maturity: 0.465% p.a.)
|
7.
|
Issue price:
|
100% of the denomination
|
|
8.
|
Redemption price:
|
100% of the denomination
|
|
9.
|
Period to maturity:
|
10 years (April 25, 2029)
|
10.Redemption method: Bullet maturity
11.Managers:Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager) Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.
|
12.
|
Bond trustees:
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
13.
|
Bond rating:
|
A + (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
|
|
|
AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
