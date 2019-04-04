Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.    9506   JP3605400005

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

(9506)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:37am EDT

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

April 4, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 508th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bond will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 508th Straight Bond (institutional investors only)

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

40 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

April 4, 2019

Subscription date

April 4, 2019

Closing date

April 10, 2019

Date of issue

April 10, 2019

6.

Interest:

0.465% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.465% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

10 years (April 25, 2029)

10.Redemption method: Bullet maturity

11.Managers:Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager) Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.

12.

Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13.

Bond rating:

A + (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 06:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
02:37aTOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 508th Straight Bonds o..
PU
03/27TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/01Asian prices slide to lowest in nearly 19 months
RE
01/10Japanese utilities send power to Chubu Electric on cold weather demand spike
RE
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 506th Straight Bonds o..
PU
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 505th Straight Bonds o..
PU
2018UPDATE2 : Tohoku Electric to scrap aging reactor at Onagawa nuclear plant
AQ
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018
PU
2018UPDATE1 : Tohoku Electric to scrap aging reactor at Onagawa nuclear plant
AQ
2018TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER : to scrap aging No. 1 unit at Onagawa nuclear plant
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 184 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 49 400 M
Debt 2019 2 218 B
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 14,22
P/E ratio 2020 10,01
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 715 B
Chart TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 506  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroya Harada President & Representative Director
Makoto Kaiwa Chairman
Noboru Hasegawa MD, Deputy GM-Thermal & Nuclear Power
Shunji Yamamoto Managing Director & Head-Branch Office
Hiroshi Tanae Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.-0.63%6 473
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.91%90 603
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.95%64 855
ENEL12.23%64 702
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.70%61 306
IBERDROLA12.71%57 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About