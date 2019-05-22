Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
05/22/2019 | 10:38pm EDT
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
May 23, 2019
Notice Concerning Issuance of the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power
Co., Inc.
We hereby announce that the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.
Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.
The 509th Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
40 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
May 23, 2019
Subscription date
May 23, 2019
Closing date
May 29, 2019
Date of issue
May 29, 2019
6.
Interest:
0.200% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.200% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
5 years (May 24, 2024)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (Lead manager)
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
The 510th Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
20 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
May 23, 2019
Subscription date
May 23, 2019
Closing date
May 29, 2019
Date of issue
May 29, 2019
6.
Interest:
0.620% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.620% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
16 years (May 25, 2035)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
Disclaimer
Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 02:37:02 UTC
Latest news on TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
Sales 2020
2 194 B
EBIT 2020
-
Net income 2020
70 543 M
Debt 2020
2 245 B
Yield 2020
3,76%
P/E ratio 2020
7,99
P/E ratio 2021
8,45
EV / Sales 2020
1,28x
EV / Sales 2021
1,30x
Capitalization
568 B
Chart TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO.,
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
1 466 JPY
Spread / Average Target
30%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.