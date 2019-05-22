Log in
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

(9506)
  Report  
Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

05/22/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

May 23, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power

Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 509th Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

40 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

May 23, 2019

Subscription date

May 23, 2019

Closing date

May 29, 2019

Date of issue

May 29, 2019

6.

Interest:

0.200% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.200% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

5 years (May 24, 2024)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (Lead manager)

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

The 510th Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

20 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

May 23, 2019

Subscription date

May 23, 2019

Closing date

May 29, 2019

Date of issue

May 29, 2019

6.

Interest:

0.620% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.620% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

16 years (May 25, 2035)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 02:37:02 UTC
