Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

May 23, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power

Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 509th and 510th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.