Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 511th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

06/03/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

June 4, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 511th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 511th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bond will be offered to individual investors only.

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

15 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

100 thousand yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

June 5, 2019

Subscription date

June 24, 2019

Closing date

June 25, 2019

Date of issue

June 25, 2019

6.

Interest:

0.14% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.14% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

3 years (June 24, 2022)

  1. Redemption method: Bullet maturity
  2. Managers:SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

12.

Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13.

Bond rating:

A + (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

14.

Dealers:

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Okasan Securities Co., Ltd.

Marusan Securities Co., Ltd.

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Toyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Okasan Niigata Securities Co., Ltd.

SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.

Daishi Securities Co., Ltd.

Mito Securities Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 03:33:03 UTC
