Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 511th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

June 4, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 511th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 511th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bond will be offered to individual investors only.

1. Purpose of issuance: Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption 2. Type of bond: Straight bond (with general mortgage) 3. Aggregate principal amount: 15 billion yen 4. Denomination: 100 thousand yen 5. Schedule: Date of offer June 5, 2019 Subscription date June 24, 2019 Closing date June 25, 2019 Date of issue June 25, 2019 6. Interest: 0.14% p.a. (Yield to maturity: 0.14% p.a.) 7. Issue price: 100% of the denomination 8. Redemption price: 100% of the denomination 9. Period to maturity: 3 years (June 24, 2022)

Redemption method: Bullet maturity Managers: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

12. Bond trustees: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 13. Bond rating: A + (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.) AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.) 14. Dealers: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Okasan Securities Co., Ltd.