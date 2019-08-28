Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 512th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
August 29, 2019
Notice Concerning Issuance of the 512th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
We hereby announce that the 512th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.
Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.
|
The 512th Straight Bond
|
|
|
1.
|
Purpose of issuance:
|
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption
|
2.
|
Type of bond:
|
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
|
3.
|
Aggregate
|
|
|
|
principal amount:
|
30 billion yen
|
|
4.
|
Denomination:
|
1 million yen
|
|
5.
|
Schedule:
|
Date of offer
|
August 29, 2019
|
|
|
Subscription date
|
August 29, 2019
|
|
|
Closing date
|
September 4, 2019
|
|
|
Date of issue
|
September 4, 2019
|
6.
|
Interest:
|
0.220% p.a.
|
|
|
|
(Yield to maturity: 0.220% p.a.)
|
7.
|
Issue price:
|
100% of the denomination
|
|
8.
|
Redemption price:
|
100% of the denomination
|
|
9.
|
Period to maturity:
|
7 years (September 25, 2026)
|
10. Redemption method:
|
Bullet maturity
|
|
11. Managers:
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)
|
|
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
|
12. Bond trustees:
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
13. Bond rating:
|
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
|
|
|
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
Disclaimer
