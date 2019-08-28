Log in
Tohoku Electric Power : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 512th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

08/28/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

August 29, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 512th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 512th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 512th Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

30 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

August 29, 2019

Subscription date

August 29, 2019

Closing date

September 4, 2019

Date of issue

September 4, 2019

6.

Interest:

0.220% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.220% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

7 years (September 25, 2026)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 03:20:10 UTC
