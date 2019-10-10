Log in
Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

10/10/2019 | 12:56am EDT

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

October 10, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power

Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 513th Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

40 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

October 10, 2019

Subscription date

October 10, 2019

Closing date

October 17, 2019

Date of issue

October 17, 2019

6.

Interest:

0.310% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.310% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

10 years (October 25, 2029)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

The 514th Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

20 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

October 10, 2019

Subscription date

October 10, 2019

Closing date

October 17, 2019

Date of issue

October 17, 2019

6.

Interest:

0.560% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.560% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

20 years (September 22, 2039)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:55:03 UTC
