Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
10/10/2019 | 12:56am EDT
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
October 10, 2019
Notice Concerning Issuance of the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power
Co., Inc.
We hereby announce that the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.
Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.
The 513th Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
40 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
October 10, 2019
Subscription date
October 10, 2019
Closing date
October 17, 2019
Date of issue
October 17, 2019
6.
Interest:
0.310% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.310% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
10 years (October 25, 2029)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
The 514th Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and bond redemption
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
20 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
October 10, 2019
Subscription date
October 10, 2019
Closing date
October 17, 2019
Date of issue
October 17, 2019
6.
Interest:
0.560% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.560% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
20 years (September 22, 2039)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
Disclaimer
Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:55:03 UTC
