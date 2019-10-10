Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

October 10, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power

Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 513th and 514th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.