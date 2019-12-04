Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
December 4, 2019
Notice Concerning Issuance of the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
We hereby announce that the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.
Please note that the bonds will be offered to individual investors only.
|
1.
|
Purpose of issuance:
|
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure
|
2.
|
Type of bond:
|
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
|
3.
|
Aggregate
|
|
|
|
principal amount:
|
15 billion yen
|
|
4.
|
Denomination:
|
100 thousand yen
|
|
5.
|
Schedule:
|
Date of offer
|
December 5, 2019
|
|
|
Subscription date
|
December 24, 2019
|
|
|
Closing date
|
December 25, 2019
|
|
|
Date of issue
|
December 25, 2019
|
6.
|
Interest:
|
0.140% p.a.
|
|
|
|
(Yield to maturity: 0.140% p.a.)
|
7.
|
Issue price:
|
100% of the denomination
|
|
8.
|
Redemption price:
|
100% of the denomination
|
|
9.
|
Period to maturity:
|
3 years (December 23, 2022)
-
Redemption method: Bullet maturity
-
Managers:Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
|
12.
|
Bond trustees:
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
13.
|
Bond rating:
|
A + (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
|
|
|
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
14. Dealers:Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
Okasan Securities Co., Ltd.
Marusan Securities Co., Ltd.
Toyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Okasan Niigata Securities Co., Ltd.
SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.
Daishi Hokuetsu Securities Co., Ltd.
Mito Securities Co., Ltd.
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Disclaimer
Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:22:07 UTC