Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

12/04/2019 | 03:23am EST

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

December 4, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to individual investors only.

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

15 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

100 thousand yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

December 5, 2019

Subscription date

December 24, 2019

Closing date

December 25, 2019

Date of issue

December 25, 2019

6.

Interest:

0.140% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.140% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

3 years (December 23, 2022)

  1. Redemption method: Bullet maturity
  2. Managers:Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

12.

Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13.

Bond rating:

A + (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

14. Dealers:Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Okasan Securities Co., Ltd.

Marusan Securities Co., Ltd.

Toyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Okasan Niigata Securities Co., Ltd.

SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.

Daishi Hokuetsu Securities Co., Ltd.

Mito Securities Co., Ltd.

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:22:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 311 B
EBIT 2020 98 557 M
Net income 2020 51 957 M
Debt 2020 2 387 B
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 537 B
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 190,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 075,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroya Harada President & Representative Director
Makoto Kaiwa Chairman
Shunji Yamamoto Managing Director & Head-Branch Office
Mitsuhiro Sakamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Compliance
Jiro Masuko Managing Director, Deputy GM-Thermal & Nuclear
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-24.83%4 947
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.60%113 029
ENEL S.P.A.35.92%74 446
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.67%67 494
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.01%64 602
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.81%63 637
