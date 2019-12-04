Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

December 4, 2019

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 516th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to individual investors only.

1. Purpose of issuance: Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure 2. Type of bond: Straight bond (with general mortgage) 3. Aggregate principal amount: 15 billion yen 4. Denomination: 100 thousand yen 5. Schedule: Date of offer December 5, 2019 Subscription date December 24, 2019 Closing date December 25, 2019 Date of issue December 25, 2019 6. Interest: 0.140% p.a. (Yield to maturity: 0.140% p.a.) 7. Issue price: 100% of the denomination 8. Redemption price: 100% of the denomination 9. Period to maturity: 3 years (December 23, 2022)

Redemption method: Bullet maturity Managers: Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.