Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 522th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

06/03/2020 | 12:56am EDT

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

June 3, 2020

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 522th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 522th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 522th Straight Bond

1. Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans

to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.

2. Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3. Aggregate

principal amount:

45 billion yen

4. Denomination:

1 million yen

5. Schedule:

6. Interest:

(Yield to maturity: 0.160% p.a.)

7. Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8. Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9. Period to maturity:

5 years (June 25, 2025)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (Lead manager)

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Date of offer

June 3, 2020

Subscription date

June 3, 2020

Closing date

June 9, 2020

Date of issue

June 9, 2020

0.160% p.a.

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 04:55:08 UTC
