Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 522th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
June 3, 2020
Notice Concerning Issuance of the 522th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
We hereby announce that the 522th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.
Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.
The 522th Straight Bond
|
1. Purpose of issuance:
|
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans
|
to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.
|
2. Type of bond:
|
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
|
3. Aggregate
|
principal amount:
|
45 billion yen
|
4. Denomination:
|
1 million yen
|
5. Schedule:
|
6. Interest:
|
(Yield to maturity: 0.160% p.a.)
|
7. Issue price:
|
100% of the denomination
|
8. Redemption price:
|
100% of the denomination
|
9. Period to maturity:
|
5 years (June 25, 2025)
|
10. Redemption method:
|
Bullet maturity
|
11. Managers:
|
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (Lead manager)
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
|
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
|
Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.
|
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
|
12. Bond trustees:
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
13. Bond rating:
|
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
|
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
|
Date of offer
|
June 3, 2020
|
Subscription date
|
June 3, 2020
|
Closing date
|
June 9, 2020
|
Date of issue
|
June 9, 2020
|
0.160% p.a.
