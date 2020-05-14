TOKAI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021- We Recorded Record-High Annual Profits for the Second Consecutive Year and Aim to Continue Securing Growth in Both Sales and Profits during the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 - (662KB)
May 8, 2020
TOKAI Holdings Corporation
Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO
(Securities Code: 3167, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
We Recorded Record-High Annual Profits for the Second Consecutive Year and Aim to Continue
Securing Growth in Both Sales and Profits during the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
TOKAI Holdings Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
1. The Company recorded 100,000 customers, greatly exceeding its customer count for the previous fiscal year and thereby achieving initial projections while
expanding its earnings base
The Company is currently implementing its third medium-term management plan, Innovation Plan 2020 "JUMP," which extends through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Under this plan, the Company is actively applying strategies aimed at expanding its earnings base, including investing a total of 100 billion yen in M&A over the course of four years and forming business alliances. The Company also works to address an ongoing business objective by acquiring additional continuing customers, securing multiple contracts based on the Total Life Concierge (TLC) concept*1, and expanding service areas.
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the Company aimed to attain its medium-term targets by implementing an aggressive sales program that targets an increase in the customer count that constitutes the Company's earnings base and implementing M&A-related measures. As a result, the
Company recorded 3,003,000 continuing customers as of March 31, 2020.
This year-end continuing customer count exceeded the count at the beginning of the year (2,902,000) by 101,000 (versus a net increase of 26,000 during the previous fiscal year) and included 65,000 additional continuing customers acquired through M&A. With this continuing customer count, the Company exceeded its initial target of 3 million. With net increases of 28,680 (LP and city) gas customers (including 5,120 acquired through city gas-related M&A), 91,539 CATV customers (including 59,840 acquired through M&A), and 4,590 Aqua customers (bottled drinking water delivery), we further expanded our earnings base.
2. Sales increased for the third consecutive year and reached a record high for the second consecutive year while all profit lines reached record highs for the second
consecutive year
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, sales increased by 4.4 billion yen (+2.3% year on year) to 196.0 billion yen, rising for the third consecutive year and reaching a record high for the second consecutive year. Sales growth was underpinned by an increase in customer count, higher sales in the Information and Communications business for corporate clients, and positive effects generated by M&A.
On the profit front, operating profit rose to 14.2 billion yen, increasing 1.2 billion yen, or 8.9%, compared to the previous fiscal year, and each profit line reached a record high for the second consecutive year. This reflected an increase in the number of monthlyfee-payingcustomers that accompanied a higher customer count, profit growth in the Information and Communications business for corporate clients, and positive effects generated by M&A.
All of the Company's profit lines reached respective targets specified in its initial earnings
forecast.
(Millions of yen)
FY03/20 Results
FY03/19 Results
Forecast
YoY
Versus
(April 1, 2019 to
(April 1, 2018 to
Forecast
March 31, 2020)
March 31, 2019)
Sales
195,952
191,600
200,800
+4,352
-4,848
Operating profit
14,224
13,057
14,170
+1,166
+54
Recurring profit
14,479
13,259
14,040
+1,219
+439
Net income
8,241
7,772
8,230
+468
+11
EPS (Yen)
62.93
59.36
62.85
+3.57
+0.08
3. Growth will continue during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as sales rise for the fourth consecutive year and profits reach record highs for the third
consecutive year
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company projects continued growth, with sales rising for the fourth consecutive year and profits reaching record highs for the third consecutive year.
This fiscal year will be the last in the Company's current medium-term management plan, and the Company forecasts that it will be a year that will lay the foundation for growth achieved under its next medium-term management plan.
The TOKAI Group believes that focusing on continuing customer count expansion will lead to top- line growth, an improved earnings base, and large medium- to long-term growth for the entire Group. Accordingly, it is pushing forward with initiatives aimed at achieving aggressive growth strategies.
During the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company will conduct these initiatives while upholding the themes of M&A advancement, ABCIR+S*2 implementation, and TLC enrichment as specific methods for achieving its targets.
Under its policy of consistently providing stable dividends, the Company plans to pay an annual dividend of 28 yen per share.
(Millions of yen)
FY03/21 Forecast
FY03/20 Results
YoY
(April 1, 2020 to
(April 1, 2019 to
Change
Percent Change
March 31, 2021)
March 31, 2020)
Sales
205,300
195,952
+9,348
+4.8%
Operating profit
15,000
14,224
+776
+5.5%
Recurring profit
14,870
14,479
+391
+2.7%
Net income
8,460
8,241
+219
+2.7%
EPS (Yen)
64.60
62.93
+1.67
+2.7%
Customer count at end of
3,105,000
3,003,000
+102,000
+3.4%
fiscal year
(Yen)
Dividends
FY03/21 (Forecast)
FY03/20
FY03/19
Interim (End of Q2)
14.00
14.00
14.00
Year-end
14.00
14.00
14.00
Annual dividend total
28.00
28.00
28.00
Consolidated payout ratio
43.3%
44.5%
47.2%
For details, please see the attached materials, entitled "Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021."
*1 Vision of becoming a TLC: The Group seeks to support the comfortable living of its customers in a comprehensive and detail-oriented way and enhance customer satisfaction through its wide range of services.
*2 ABCIR+S: An acronym formed by the first letters of AI, big data, cloud, IoT, robotics, and smartphones. It refers to the Group's strategies targeting technological innovation.
Contact: Yoshihiro Taniguchi
Investor Relations Office
TEL: +81-(0)3-5404-2891
Email:overseas_IR@tokaigroup.co.jp
