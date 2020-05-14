TOKAI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021- We Recorded Record-High Annual Profits for the Second Consecutive Year and Aim to Continue Securing Growth in Both Sales and Profits during the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 - (662KB)

May 8, 2020

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 3167, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

We Recorded Record-High Annual Profits for the Second Consecutive Year and Aim to Continue

Securing Growth in Both Sales and Profits during the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

1. The Company recorded 100,000 customers, greatly exceeding its customer count for the previous fiscal year and thereby achieving initial projections while

expanding its earnings base

The Company is currently implementing its third medium-term management plan, Innovation Plan 2020 "JUMP," which extends through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Under this plan, the Company is actively applying strategies aimed at expanding its earnings base, including investing a total of 100 billion yen in M&A over the course of four years and forming business alliances. The Company also works to address an ongoing business objective by acquiring additional continuing customers, securing multiple contracts based on the Total Life Concierge (TLC) concept*1, and expanding service areas.

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the Company aimed to attain its medium-term targets by implementing an aggressive sales program that targets an increase in the customer count that constitutes the Company's earnings base and implementing M&A-related measures. As a result, the

Company recorded 3,003,000 continuing customers as of March 31, 2020.

This year-end continuing customer count exceeded the count at the beginning of the year (2,902,000) by 101,000 (versus a net increase of 26,000 during the previous fiscal year) and included 65,000 additional continuing customers acquired through M&A. With this continuing customer count, the Company exceeded its initial target of 3 million. With net increases of 28,680 (LP and city) gas customers (including 5,120 acquired through city gas-related M&A), 91,539 CATV customers (including 59,840 acquired through M&A), and 4,590 Aqua customers (bottled drinking water delivery), we further expanded our earnings base.