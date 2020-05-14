TOKAI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021- We Recorded Record-High Annual Profits for the Second Consecutive Year and Aim to Continue Securing Growth in Both Sales and Profits during the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 - (662KB)

Log in
TOKAI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021- We Recorded Record-High Annual Profits for the Second Consecutive Year and Aim to Continue Securing Growth in Both Sales and Profits during the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 -

05/14/2020 | 04:10am EDT

May 8, 2020

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 3167, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

We Recorded Record-High Annual Profits for the Second Consecutive Year and Aim to Continue

Securing Growth in Both Sales and Profits during the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

1. The Company recorded 100,000 customers, greatly exceeding its customer count for the previous fiscal year and thereby achieving initial projections while

expanding its earnings base

The Company is currently implementing its third medium-term management plan, Innovation Plan 2020 "JUMP," which extends through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Under this plan, the Company is actively applying strategies aimed at expanding its earnings base, including investing a total of 100 billion yen in M&A over the course of four years and forming business alliances. The Company also works to address an ongoing business objective by acquiring additional continuing customers, securing multiple contracts based on the Total Life Concierge (TLC) concept*1, and expanding service areas.

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the Company aimed to attain its medium-term targets by implementing an aggressive sales program that targets an increase in the customer count that constitutes the Company's earnings base and implementing M&A-related measures. As a result, the

Company recorded 3,003,000 continuing customers as of March 31, 2020.

This year-end continuing customer count exceeded the count at the beginning of the year (2,902,000) by 101,000 (versus a net increase of 26,000 during the previous fiscal year) and included 65,000 additional continuing customers acquired through M&A. With this continuing customer count, the Company exceeded its initial target of 3 million. With net increases of 28,680 (LP and city) gas customers (including 5,120 acquired through city gas-related M&A), 91,539 CATV customers (including 59,840 acquired through M&A), and 4,590 Aqua customers (bottled drinking water delivery), we further expanded our earnings base.

2. Sales increased for the third consecutive year and reached a record high for the second consecutive year while all profit lines reached record highs for the second

consecutive year

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, sales increased by 4.4 billion yen (+2.3% year on year) to 196.0 billion yen, rising for the third consecutive year and reaching a record high for the second consecutive year. Sales growth was underpinned by an increase in customer count, higher sales in the Information and Communications business for corporate clients, and positive effects generated by M&A.

On the profit front, operating profit rose to 14.2 billion yen, increasing 1.2 billion yen, or 8.9%, compared to the previous fiscal year, and each profit line reached a record high for the second consecutive year. This reflected an increase in the number of monthly fee-payingcustomers that accompanied a higher customer count, profit growth in the Information and Communications business for corporate clients, and positive effects generated by M&A.

All of the Company's profit lines reached respective targets specified in its initial earnings

forecast.

(Millions of yen)

FY03/20 Results

FY03/19 Results

Forecast

YoY

Versus

(April 1, 2019 to

(April 1, 2018 to

Forecast

March 31, 2020)

March 31, 2019)

Sales

195,952

191,600

200,800

+4,352

-4,848

Operating profit

14,224

13,057

14,170

+1,166

+54

Recurring profit

14,479

13,259

14,040

+1,219

+439

Net income

8,241

7,772

8,230

+468

+11

EPS (Yen)

62.93

59.36

62.85

+3.57

+0.08

3. Growth will continue during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as sales rise for the fourth consecutive year and profits reach record highs for the third

consecutive year

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company projects continued growth, with sales rising for the fourth consecutive year and profits reaching record highs for the third consecutive year.

This fiscal year will be the last in the Company's current medium-term management plan, and the Company forecasts that it will be a year that will lay the foundation for growth achieved under its next medium-term management plan.

The TOKAI Group believes that focusing on continuing customer count expansion will lead to top- line growth, an improved earnings base, and large medium- to long-term growth for the entire Group. Accordingly, it is pushing forward with initiatives aimed at achieving aggressive growth strategies.

During the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company will conduct these initiatives while upholding the themes of M&A advancement, ABCIR+S*2 implementation, and TLC enrichment as specific methods for achieving its targets.

Under its policy of consistently providing stable dividends, the Company plans to pay an annual dividend of 28 yen per share.

(Millions of yen)

FY03/21 Forecast

FY03/20 Results

YoY

(April 1, 2020 to

(April 1, 2019 to

Change

Percent Change

March 31, 2021)

March 31, 2020)

Sales

205,300

195,952

+9,348

+4.8%

Operating profit

15,000

14,224

+776

+5.5%

Recurring profit

14,870

14,479

+391

+2.7%

Net income

8,460

8,241

+219

+2.7%

EPS (Yen)

64.60

62.93

+1.67

+2.7%

Customer count at end of

3,105,000

3,003,000

+102,000

+3.4%

fiscal year

(Yen)

Dividends

FY03/21 (Forecast)

FY03/20

FY03/19

Interim (End of Q2)

14.00

14.00

14.00

Year-end

14.00

14.00

14.00

Annual dividend total

28.00

28.00

28.00

Consolidated payout ratio

43.3%

44.5%

47.2%

For details, please see the attached materials, entitled "Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021."

Further, for the Company's earnings announcement for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, please see the following URL: https://tokaiholdings.co.jp/english/ir/library/earnings.html

*1 Vision of becoming a TLC: The Group seeks to support the comfortable living of its customers in a comprehensive and detail-oriented way and enhance customer satisfaction through its wide range of services.

*2 ABCIR+S: An acronym formed by the first letters of AI, big data, cloud, IoT, robotics, and smartphones. It refers to the Group's strategies targeting technological innovation.

Contact: Yoshihiro Taniguchi

Investor Relations Office

TEL: +81-(0)3-5404-2891

Email: overseas_IR@tokaigroup.co.jp

Financial Results for the

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

(Code: 3167)

May 8, 2020

Achieved 3 million continuous trading customers

at the end of the period

  • A net increase of 101,000 from 2,902 thousand at the beginning of the period, including an increase of 65,000 through M & A (net increase of 26,000 in the previous term)
  • Mainstay LP gas, CATV, and Aqua businesses steadily expand customer base

(Thousand)

Gas (LP, City)

+29

713

+23

+19

684

661

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(Current)

End of quarter

Net increase

Round off less than 1,000

Net increase include customer additions from M & A.

Aqua

CATV

+92

+298

+11

+10

+5

Include M&A

+273

1,154

161

+31

156

1,063

146

1,032

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(Current)

(Current)

End of quarter

Net increase

End of quarter

Net increase

1

Sales and profit items are record highs

  • Sales increased by 4.4 billion yen due to an increase in the number of customers, the favorable information and telecommunications business for corporations and M & A
  • Operating profit also increased by ¥ 1.2 billion (8.9% increase) mainly due to an increase in monthly charges due to an increase in the number of customers, and an increase in profit from the corporate information communication business and M & A.
  • Each profit item also outperformed the earnings forecast.

(Million of yen)

FY2019

FY2018

Initial

YoY

Versus forecast

Results

Results

Forecasts

Change

Percent

Change

Percent

Change

Change

Sales

195,952

191,600

200,800

+4,352

+2.3

-4,848

-2.4

Operating profit

14,224

13,057

14,170

+1,166

+8.9

+54

+0.4

Recurring profit

14,479

13,259

14,040

+1,219

+9.2

+439

+3.1

Net income

8,241

7,772

8,230

+468

+6.0

+11

+0.1

EPS (Yen)

62.93

59.36

62.85

+3.57

+6.0

+0.08

+0.1

2

Continued growth trend with increased sales and profits

  • Continued growth trend with 4th consecutive year of sales increase and 3rd consecutive year of highest profit.
  • In addition to completing the mid-term business plan IP20 "JUMP," we will continue to focus on expanding our customer base for medium- to long-term growth, while also providing a foundation for the growth of the next mid-term plan.
  • The theme is "further promotion of M & A", "practice of ABCIR + S", and "deepening of TLC".

(Million of yen)

FY03/21 Forecasts

FY03/20 Results

YoY

(April 1, 2020 to

(April 1, 2019 to

March 31, 2021)

March 31, 2020)

Change

Percent Change

Sales

205,300

195,952

+9,348

+4.8

Operating profit

15,000

14,224

+776

+5.5

Recurring profit

14,870

14,479

+391

+2.7

Net income

8,460

8,241

+219

+2.7

EPS (Yen)

64.60

62.93

+1.67

+2.7

Customer

3,105

3,003

+102

+3.43

Number (Thousand)

Policy of consistently providing stable dividends

  • Based on the Company's dividend policy, which strives for continuous and stable dividends, the annual dividend is planned to be ¥ 28 / share.

30

25

28 yen

28 yen

28 yen

28 yen

28 yen

per share

per share

per share

per share

per share

6

20

14

14

14

14

12 yen

12 yen

12 yen

12 yen

14 yen

11

per share

15

per share

per share

per share

per share

10

6

6

6

6

8

11

14

14

14

14

5

6

6

6

6

6

0

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

(Forecast)

Interim dividend

Year-end dividend

Commemorative dividend

4

Appendix

    1. Consolidated results
    2. Sales by segment
    3. Operating profit by segment
    4. Consolidated financial indicators
    5. Consolidated cash flows
    6. Group customer count
  2. Consolidated results

(Millions of yen)

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY02018

FY2019

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

Sales

180,940

178,631

186,069

191,600

195,952

Operating profit

8,245

12,750

10,971

13,057

14,224

Recurring profit

8,150

12,775

11,191

13,259

14,479

Net income

3,458

7,337

6,620

7,772

8,241

EPS (Yen)

30.01

64.46

51.19

59.36

62.93

7

(2) Sales by segment

(Millions of yen)

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY02018

FY2019

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

Gas and

80,745

73,344

76,073

77,977

78,154

Petroleum

Information and

44,246

49,508

50,894

51,234

51,753

Communications

CATV

24,608

25,396

28,386

30,511

31,385

Building and Real

20,975

19,511

19,807

20,090

22,383

Estate

Aqua

5,487

5,762

6,200

7,004

7,416

Others

4,875

5,108

4,706

4,781

4,858

Total

180,936

178,631

186,069

191,600

195,952

8

(3) Operating profit by segment

(Millions of yen)

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY02018

FY2019

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

Gas and

8,991

9,161

7,364

6,815

7,452

Petroleum

Information and

2,308

4,213

3,174

3,827

4,226

Communications

CATV

1,975

2,752

3,554

4,953

5,024

Building and Real

1,266

1,098

1,330

1,615

2,116

Estate

Aqua

-1,119

298

246

762

674

Others,

-5,175

- 4,775

- 4,699

- 4,916

- 5,271

adjustments

Total

8,245

12,750

10,971

13,057

14,224

*Prior to elimination of indirect expenses

9

(4) Consolidated financial indicators

(Millions of yen)

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY02018

FY2019

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

Total assets

160,303

161,112

165,993

167,606

169,972

Total liabilities

118,332

104,665

104,543

103,711

103,989

Total net assets

41,970

56,446

61,450

63,894

65,982

Balance of

interest-bearing

71,410

54,137

50,980

50,604

48,273

debt

EBITDA

24,980

28,392

26,318

28,148

29,651

Equity ratio

25.6 %

34.5 %

36.3 %

37.4 %

38.0 %

10

(5) Consolidated cash flows

(Millions of yen)

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY02018

FY2019

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

Operating cash

21,395

26,692

20,909

21,605

22,535

flow

Investment

- 11,015

- 10,985

- 11,488

- 12,443

- 12,131

cash flow

Free cash flow

10,379

15,706

9,421

9,161

10,403

Financing cash

- 9,150

- 16,643

- 9,527

- 8,147

- 10,375

flow

11

(6) Group customer count

(Thousands of customers)

Gas (LP and city gas)

Previous ISP

andInformation Communications

model, etc.

Hikari Collaboration

LIBMO

Mobile

Subtotal

CATV

Aqua

Security

Total

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY02018

FY2019

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

634

642

661

684

713

633

527

465

419

389

219

299

323

327

324

2

29

41

48

236

233

227

217

212

1,088

1,061

1,044

1,004

973

710

733

1,032

1,063

1,154

133

135

146

156

161

18

17

17

17

16

2,558

2,564

2,876

2,902

3,003

*The number of customers under a thousand are rounded to the nearest thousand. Information and Communications and

12

CATV both offer communications services, and so their numbers are excluded from total figures.

The performance forecasts and forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company, and include potential risks and uncertainties. Please be aware that due to changes in a variety of factors, actual results may differ materially from the projections and other forward-looking statements in these materials.

Please contact us with any questions regarding these materials.

Investor Relations Office TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Hamarikyu Inter City 11th floor, 1-9-1, Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0022, Japan Phone: +81-(0)35404-2891

Fax: +81-(0)3-5404-2786

https://www.tokaiholdings.co.jp/english/

e-mail overseas_IR@tokaigroup.co.jp

Disclaimer

Tokai Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:09:09 UTC
