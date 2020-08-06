Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  TOKAI Holdings Corporation    3167   JP3552260006

TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3167)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOKAI : Launch of Sales of Gas Den Power, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas-Based Anti-Power Outage Measure for Companies and Public Facilities (384KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 03:59am EDT

August 3, 2020

To whom it may concern

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Code No. 3167 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Launch of Sales of Gas Den Power, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas-Based Anti-

Power Outage Measure for Companies and Public Facilities

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that TOKAI CORPORATION, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched sales of Gas Den Power, an anti-power outage measure system that uses liquefied petroleum gas to generate and supply power in the event of a power outage, as per the attachment.

As a business operator supporting the comfortable living of local community people, the Group will enhance its enterprise value by comprehensively proposing various life infrastructure services suitable for people's life such as for energy, information-communication and CATV under a vision of total life concierge (TLC) and by actively providing products and services needed by local communities.

Contact: Yoshihiro Taniguchi

Public Relations and Investor Relations Office

TEL: +81-(0)3-5404-2891

Email: overseas_IR@tokaigroup.co.jp

August 3, 2020

To whom it may concern

TOKAI CORPORATION

Launch of Sales of Gas Den Power, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas-Based Anti-

Power Outage Measure for Companies and Public Facilities

On Monday, August 3, 2020, TOKAI CORPORATION (Headquarters: Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture;

Representative Director and President: Katsuo Oguri; hereinafter the "Company") will launch sales of liquefied petroleum gas-based Gas Den Power, an anti-power outage measure, that is effective power securement system as a BCP measure in the event of a power outage caused by natural disaster, etc.

1. Background to development of Gas Den Power

Since July 2019, the Company has been distributing OTS House (near-future home where one can live as normal even in the event of power outage or water supply suspension caused by a disaster by achieving a complete self-sufficiency for water and power) as per Figure 1 mainly in Shizuoka Prefecture. Recently, the Company has been developing power supply system useful for BCP measures in a disaster particularly for securing power by leveraging OTS original large-capacity batteries contained in OTS House.*1

Checking the power suspension periods in major disasters in recent years shows increasingly longer power suspension periods to have occurred regardless of disaster category, as evidenced by a suspension of about one week after large-scale earthquakes such as the Great East Japan Earthquake and the Kumamoto Earthquake as well as a suspension of around one week after the West Japan Torrential Rain (the end of June 2018). (From the Cabinet Office website page on disaster management)

To secure power over a long period of time as a BCP measure against such major natural disasters, it is essential to have equipment able to generate power even at the time of a power outage, in addition to large- capacity batteries. The Company has developed Gas Den Power, a power securement system that is effective as a measure in the event of an extended period of a power outage by leveraging expertise accumulated through the liquefied petroleum gas business, among its flagship service offerings, and by combining low- pressure liquefied petroleum gas power generator for disasters*2 and OTS original large-capacity battery.

Figure 1: External image of OTS House

*1 Battery developed jointly by TOKAI CORPORATION and Variostor Co., Ltd. (ED-05 Series)

*2 Power generator developed jointly by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Yazaki Energy System Corporation (EU15iGP)

2. Characteristics of Gas Den Power

  • Able to supply power up to 5 KVA over long hours
    It is a system leveraging a power supply output of up to 5 KVA, a characteristic of OTS original battery.
    Although it is effective to install a battery as a BCP measure for dealing with a power outage, the power supply stops once the battery is used up. While power generator would be an effective means for securing power, a small one is low in power supply level (1.5 KVA or so), being unable to provide power required on the business site in the event of a disaster. Although it is also possible to install a large power generator, you would run into challenges such as installation spot, price and fuel securement.
    Gas Den Power can supply power up to 5 KVA by mutually complementing the characteristics of battery and small power generator, and power over long hours of at least 90 hours (for 11 days)*3 if an average consumption power required on the business site in the event of a power outage is 1,500 w.
    * 3 If OTS original battery and battery capacity of 24 Kwh are combined and battery is 100% full. Number of days if utilization is 8 hours a day
  • Use low-pressure power generator for disaster management
    There are various ways for emergency power generation in the event of a power outage. Recent years saw an option of generating power by using solar power generation panels, it is often difficult to install such panels on the rooftop of company business buildings and existing facilities due to external factors such as constraint under a building agreement and the need for a relatively big work. Compared with this, a portable power generator used by the system has a benefit of being easily adopted as constraints on installation are only a few. While power generator fuels come mainly in the form of gasoline, diesel and cassette cylinder, they have a disadvantage of being difficult to store over a long period of time and get in the event of a disaster. Compared such power generator, low-pressure liquefied petroleum gas power generator is superior in fuel storage efficiency and security and can provide power easily in an emergency. You can continuously run a liquefied petroleum gas power generator used by Gas Den Power (maximum output of 1.5 KVA) for as many as 74 hours or so with a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (50 Kg).
  • Power generation, power storage and power supply system original for the Company (patent pending [Japan Application No. 2020-121101])
    [Liquefied petroleum gas-basedanti-power outage measure: Gas Den Power]

On July 15, 2020, the Company applied for patent for the system,*4 which is a system original for us.

* 4 Patent applicants: TOKAI CORPORATION and Variostor Co., Ltd. (joint application for patent)

Figure 2: Image of Gas Den Power

3. Specifications and price

A low-pressure liquefied petroleum gas-based power generator for managing natural disaster can be combined with three OTS original batteries of different power storage capacities. Can be chosen according to the company or facility size or the level of consumption power required for business continuation.

OTS original battery

Low-pressure liquefied

petroleum gas-based

Set product

power generator

Preferred retail

Power

Power

price

number

Power

Model

supply

Model

supply

(excluding tax)

storage

name

output

name

output

capacity

(maximum)

(maximum)

GDP 0507

ED-0507A

7.5 kwh

5 kw

EU15iGP

1.5 VA

3.13 million yen

GDP 0512

ED-0512T

12 kwh

5 kw

EU15iGP

1.5 VA

3.83 million yen

GDP 0524

ED-0524T

24 kwh

5 kw

EU15iGP

1.5 VA

5.53 million yen

4. Sales target and future deployment

  • Sales target
    Companies: Enterprises staffed by 5 to 30 employees or so (business establishments)
    Public facilities: Area residents' association hall and specified shelter
  • Sales method
    • Direct sales by the Company (mainly in Shizuoka Prefecture)
    • Sales by members of the On The Spot Consortium for Home Co-existing with Rain and Sun*5 (nationwide)
    • Sales via the internet
  • Future deployment
    The Company will continue to develop and propose BCP measure products for companies and various facilities by study a combination of a variety of advanced technologies accumulated through developing OTS House.

*5 An organization established jointly by TOKAI CORPORATION and Hideo Shimizu Office Company Limited in order to deploy sales of OTS House across the county (Established: June 1, 2020)

[Inquiries about this press release]

OTS Promotion Section, Engineering Group at TOKAI CORPORATION TEL:054-273-4831

[Detailed outline of Gas Den Power: On the official website on OTS House] https://ots.tokai.jp/

Disclaimer

Tokai Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 07:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
03:59aTOKAI : Launch of Sales of Gas Den Power, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas-Based Anti-P..
PU
02:04aTOKAI : Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending M..
PU
07/15TOKAI : Launch of LP Gas Business into the Vietnamese Market - Investment in the..
PU
07/07TOKAI : Effort to Expand Business Areas in LPG Business - Sales offices opened i..
PU
06/23TOKAI : Announcement of Merger between Consolidated Subsidiaries (116KB)
PU
06/17TOKAI : Strategic Business Alliance with ZENRIN DataCom (236KB)
PU
06/08TOKAI : Low-Cost Mobile Service LIBMO Launches New Plans (291KB)
PU
05/18TOKAI : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2020［..
PU
05/18TOKAI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings ..
PU
05/14TOKAI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Earnings ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 202 B 1 910 M 1 910 M
Net income 2021 9 050 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 128 B 1 218 M 1 217 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 130
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TOKAI Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 300,00 JPY
Last Close Price 981,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Katsuhiko Tokita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kuniyoshi Muramatsu Senior Head-Group Information Technology
Takanori Mamuro Representative Director & Vice President
Mitsuhaya Suzuki Non-Executive Director
Hidetsugu Mizoguchi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.74%1 218
RUBIS-26.68%4 971
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-13.16%4 749
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-10.76%2 619
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.30.67%2 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group