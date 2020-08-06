TOKAI : Launch of Sales of Gas Den Power, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas-Based Anti-Power Outage Measure for Companies and Public Facilities (384KB)

As a business operator supporting the comfortable living of local community people, the Group will enhance its enterprise value by comprehensively proposing various life infrastructure services suitable for people's life such as for energy, information-communication and CATV under a vision of total life concierge (TLC) and by actively providing products and services needed by local communities.

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that TOKAI CORPORATION, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched sales of Gas Den Power, an anti-power outage measure system that uses liquefied petroleum gas to generate and supply power in the event of a power outage, as per the attachment.

August 3, 2020

To whom it may concern

TOKAI CORPORATION

Launch of Sales of Gas Den Power, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas-Based Anti-

Power Outage Measure for Companies and Public Facilities

On Monday, August 3, 2020, TOKAI CORPORATION (Headquarters: Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture;

Representative Director and President: Katsuo Oguri; hereinafter the "Company") will launch sales of liquefied petroleum gas-based Gas Den Power, an anti-power outage measure, that is effective power securement system as a BCP measure in the event of a power outage caused by natural disaster, etc.

1. Background to development of Gas Den Power

Since July 2019, the Company has been distributing OTS House (near-future home where one can live as normal even in the event of power outage or water supply suspension caused by a disaster by achieving a complete self-sufficiency for water and power) as per Figure 1 mainly in Shizuoka Prefecture. Recently, the Company has been developing power supply system useful for BCP measures in a disaster particularly for securing power by leveraging OTS original large-capacity batteries contained in OTS House.*1

Checking the power suspension periods in major disasters in recent years shows increasingly longer power suspension periods to have occurred regardless of disaster category, as evidenced by a suspension of about one week after large-scale earthquakes such as the Great East Japan Earthquake and the Kumamoto Earthquake as well as a suspension of around one week after the West Japan Torrential Rain (the end of June 2018). (From the Cabinet Office website page on disaster management)

To secure power over a long period of time as a BCP measure against such major natural disasters, it is essential to have equipment able to generate power even at the time of a power outage, in addition to large- capacity batteries. The Company has developed Gas Den Power, a power securement system that is effective as a measure in the event of an extended period of a power outage by leveraging expertise accumulated through the liquefied petroleum gas business, among its flagship service offerings, and by combining low- pressure liquefied petroleum gas power generator for disasters*2 and OTS original large-capacity battery.

Figure 1: External image of OTS House

*1 Battery developed jointly by TOKAI CORPORATION and Variostor Co., Ltd. (ED-05 Series)

*2 Power generator developed jointly by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Yazaki Energy System Corporation (EU15iGP)