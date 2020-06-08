TOKAI : Low-Cost Mobile Service LIBMO Launches New Plans (291KB)

May 29, 2020
Low-Cost Mobile Service LIBMO Launches New Plans
TOKAI Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company, announced today as attached that it has launched a new high-capacity plan "Pair Discount 30" for the low-cost mobile service "LIBMO", as well as the "TLC* Plus", a discounted monthly fee for TOKAI Group service users who subscribe to the "Pair Discount 30".
-
TLC (Total Life Concierge) concept: Our Group Vision that aims to improve customer satisfaction by providing comprehensive and tailored service for a comfortable lifestyle through various services provided by the Group.
This measure is designed to meet customer needs for greater mobile communication capacity and lower usage fees, and to further expand the customer base by strengthening the benefits of being a TLC member or a customer of the Group services.
Under the TLC Vision, the Group offers a comprehensive range of lifestyle infrastructure services that are closely linked to people's lives, including energy, telecommunications and CATV, and are currently used by 3 million customers.
We will continue to improve customer satisfaction by proactively developing and providing products and services that contribute to solving community and social issues.
Low-Cost Mobile Service LIBMO
Launch of "Pair Discount 30" to save on 30GB Plan
TOKAI Communications Corporation (Headquarters: Shizuoka-shi, Shizuoka Prefecture; President and
Representative Director: Yasuhiro Fukuda) today announced that it has launched "Pair Discount 30", a discounted 30GB Plan for its low-cost mobile service "LIBMO". It includes a set of two SIMs, one with a voice call function and the other with a SMS function.
In addition, "TLC Plus" was also launched, offering even more economic use for customers who subscribe to TOKAI Group's services.
1. Plan summary
This service includes LIBMO's high-capacity "30GB Plan (a SIM with a voice call function)", one additional SIM line (two SIM cards in total), and "LIBMO WiFi by econnect", which provides access to more than 150,000 public wireless LAN spots in Japan.
A monthly fee is 5,670 yen*1 (2,835 yen per SIM line).
*1 The rates are based on additional SIM with a SMS function.
Customers subscribed to the "Pair Discount 30" service and the use of TOKAI Group's services*2 may be received an additional 690 yen discount on the monthly LIBMO fee for 4,980 yen*3 (2,490 yen per SIM line).
*2 Please refer to "2. Applicable conditions" for the TOKAI Group's services. *3 The rates are based on additional SIM with a SMS function.
|
Price List
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data
|
|
SIM Type
|
|
Name of Plan
|
Monthly Fee
|
Communication
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
Capacity
|
SIM-1
|
|
SIM-2
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pair Discount
|
5,670 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Voice call
|
SMS function
|
LIBMO WiFi
|
|
|
Pair Discount
|
|
30 GB
|
function
|
|
|
|
|
by econnect
|
30
|
4,980 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TLC Plus
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
All amounts shown are exclusive of tax.
-
By adding 700 yen to the amount listed in the table, it is possible to add the voice call function to the second SIM.
-
A separate administrative fee of 3,000 yen will be charged per SIM card.
-
In order to use "LIBMO WiFi by econnect", you need to install the dedicated application.
-
"LIBMO WiFi by econnect" is a service provided by econnect,inc.
For more information on services, please visit the LIBMO website.
Pair Discount 30 : https://www.libmo.jp/campaign/pair30/
TLC Plus: https://www.libmo.jp/campaign/tlcwari/
2. Applicable conditions
-
Pair Discount 30
-
-
30 GB of data communication capacity per month
-
The first SIM is with a voice call function
-
The second SIM is with a SMS function or a voice call function
-
"LIBMO WiFi by econnect" will always be added.
-
TLC Plus
-
-
"Pair Discount 30" is applied.
-
Being the users of various services provided by TOKAI Group or TLC member services
Please refer to the LIBMO website for more information on the applicable TOKAI Group services. https://www.libmo.jp/campaign/tlcwari/#tlc-service
3. How to apply
Please follow the procedure on the LIBMO website. https://www.libmo.jp/
-
The company names, product names, service names, logos, etc. mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.
[Inquiries about this service]
Sales Promotion Department, Mobile Communications Business Division, Consumer Business Head Quarters, TOKAI Communications Corporation
Email： LIBMO-SALES@tokai-grp.co.jp
