TOKAI : Low-Cost Mobile Service LIBMO Launches New Plans (291KB)

May 29, 2020

To whom it may concern

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Code No. 3167 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Low-Cost Mobile Service LIBMO Launches New Plans

TOKAI Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company, announced today as attached that it has launched a new high-capacity plan "Pair Discount 30" for the low-cost mobile service "LIBMO", as well as the "TLC* Plus", a discounted monthly fee for TOKAI Group service users who subscribe to the "Pair Discount 30".

TLC (Total Life Concierge) concept: Our Group Vision that aims to improve customer satisfaction by providing comprehensive and tailored service for a comfortable lifestyle through various services provided by the Group.

This measure is designed to meet customer needs for greater mobile communication capacity and lower usage fees, and to further expand the customer base by strengthening the benefits of being a TLC member or a customer of the Group services.

Under the TLC Vision, the Group offers a comprehensive range of lifestyle infrastructure services that are closely linked to people's lives, including energy, telecommunications and CATV, and are currently used by 3 million customers.

We will continue to improve customer satisfaction by proactively developing and providing products and services that contribute to solving community and social issues.

